The Global Energy Crisis Is Contributing To A Nuclear Renaissance

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.96 +0.35 +0.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.07 +0.44 +0.48%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.91 -0.72 -0.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.017 -0.436 -6.76%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.642 +0.011 +0.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 89.10 -3.49 -3.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 89.10 -3.49 -3.77%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 94.17 +0.51 +0.54%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.642 +0.011 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 91.72 +0.99 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.03 +1.07 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 86.82 -1.29 -1.46%
Graph down Basra Light 321 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 93.61 -1.58 -1.66%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Girassol 3 days 93.50 -1.02 -1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 94.17 +0.51 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 64.36 -3.50 -5.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 87.76 -3.50 -3.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 86.01 -3.50 -3.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 83.16 -3.50 -4.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 79.86 -3.50 -4.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 79.86 -3.50 -4.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 81.16 -3.50 -4.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 90.11 -3.50 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 79.46 -3.50 -4.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 89.10 -3.49 -3.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 82.00 -3.50 -4.09%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 75.75 -3.50 -4.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 94.89 +1.93 +2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 80.64 -3.50 -4.16%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 82.09 -3.50 -4.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 82.09 -3.50 -4.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 82.00 -3.50 -4.09%
Chart Kansas Common 55 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 56 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 25 mins Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 12 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 12 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 9 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 14 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

BP Makes Renewable Inroads With Largest Acquisition In Years

The Most Consumed Energy Sources In Every Country Of Europe

The Most Consumed Energy Sources In Every Country Of Europe

Though Europe is scrambling to…

OPEC+ Insists Its Production Cut Was Not Political

OPEC+ Insists Its Production Cut Was Not Political

Multiple OPEC+ members released statements…

U.S. Shale Could Peak In 2024: Energy Aspects

U.S. Shale Could Peak In 2024: Energy Aspects

U.S. crude oil output from…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Global Energy Crisis Is Contributing To A Nuclear Renaissance

By ZeroHedge - Oct 17, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Japan is considering extending a limit on the operation lifespan of nuclear plants.
  • The new legislation could allow "repeated extensions", should they be approved by the country's nuclear regulators.
  • Japan has not been immune to the energy crisis that has made its way across the globe this year, facing headwinds in both the availability of supplies and rising prices.
Join Our Community

Nuclear continues to be on an upswing globally.

Most recently, we learned that Japan is now considering extending its 60 year limit on the operation of plants and is even considering submitting legislation on the issue as soon as next year, according to U.S. News and Nikkei

The rules could allow "repeated extensions", should they be approved by the country's Nuclear Regulation Authority. 

Currently, regulations put in place in reaction to the Fukushima disaster say that reactors "can be operated for 40 years, followed by a 20-year extension if approved by regulators". As of now, four of the country's 33 reactors have been approved for up to 60 years. 

A nuclear plant at Sendai, run by Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc., applied for an extension this week. Kansai Electric Power Co Inc and Japan Atomic Power Company have also lobbied for similar extensions. 

Japan has not been immune to the energy crisis that has made its way across the globe this year, facing headwinds in both the availability of supplies and rising prices. 

Recall, just days ago we reported that Greta Thunberg, wasn't against shutting down nuclear plants in favor of coal. Thunberg said that it is a "bad idea" to turn off nuclear power stations if it means switching to coal, according to Politico on Tuesday. 

"It depends. If they are already running, I think it would be a mistake to shut them down and turn to coal," she said about nuclear plants. 

Nowhere is the nuclear agenda more important than in Germany, a country that had planned to close its 3 remaining nuclear plants at the end of the year before it was launched into a massive energy crisis with skyrocketing prices as a result of the Russia/Ukraine war. They have now decided to extend the life of 2 of the plants.

The additional collateral damage of planning to shut down the nuclear plants has results in Germany also reviving several dormant coal plants, the report says. Nuclear has been such a hot-button issue in the country that "the public discourse over extending the reactors, even for a few months, has been far more controversial than rebooting highly polluting coal plants," Politico says

Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner said of Thunberg's comments: "...in this energy war, everything that creates electricity capacity has to be connected to the grid. The reasons speak for themselves — economically and physically."

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC+ Insists Its Production Cut Was Not Political
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off
Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move
U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude
Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com