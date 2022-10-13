Saudi Arabia Expresses Its “Total Rejection” Of U.S. Statements About OPEC+

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.87 +0.60 +0.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.20 +0.75 +0.81%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.24 +0.39 +0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.563 +0.128 +1.99%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.647 +0.017 +0.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 87.50 -2.13 -2.38%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.647 +0.017 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.28 -0.76 -0.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 96.26 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 89.30 -1.75 -1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 317 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.17 -1.71 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.60 -1.47 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 66.02 -2.08 -3.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 89.42 -2.08 -2.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 87.67 -2.08 -2.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 84.82 -2.08 -2.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 82.82 -2.08 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 91.77 -2.08 -2.22%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 81.12 -2.08 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 77.50 -4.00 -4.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 82.30 -3.86 -4.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Chart Kansas Common 51 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days Wind droughts
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 3 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 8 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 10 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

BlackRock Is Ready To Invest In U.S. Energy Pipelines

Europe’s LNG Spending Could Undermine Its Renewable Ambitions

Europe’s LNG Spending Could Undermine Its Renewable Ambitions

Europe’s massive LNG bill could…

U.S. Shale’s Debt Detox Is A Huge Win For Shareholders

U.S. Shale’s Debt Detox Is A Huge Win For Shareholders

U.S. shale producers have slashed…

UK Energy Industry Body Upset Over Fracking’s Net-Zero Snub

UK Energy Industry Body Upset Over Fracking’s Net-Zero Snub

UK’s onshore energy body has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Expresses Its “Total Rejection” Of U.S. Statements About OPEC+

By Irina Slav - Oct 13, 2022, 1:50 AM CDT
  • President Biden, as well as other White House officials and Senators, have made it clear in recent days that Saudi Arabia will face consequences for the OPEC+ cut.
  • Saudi Arabia says that it totally rejects these statements that suggest the OPEC+ cut was anything but an economic decision.
  • The Kingdom emphasized that the OPEC+ cut was unanimously decided up by members and was based on purely economic considerations.
Join Our Community

A day after President Biden threatened “there will be consequences” for OPEC+’s decision to reduce its production target by 2 million bpd, Saudi Arabia came out with a statement that expressed “its total rejection” of Biden’s and other statements from Washington with regard to the decision.

“The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would first like to express its total rejection of these statements that are not based on facts, and which are based on portraying the OPEC+ decision out of its purely economic context. This decision was taken unanimously by all member states of the OPEC+ group,” the statement, from the Foreign Ministry, said.

It comes in response to calls from Democratic Congressmen to punish Saudi Arabia for this decision by suspending U.S. arms sales to the Kingdom and President Biden being said to re-examine all aspects of the U.S.-Saudi relationship.

“There is a range of interests and values that are implicated in our relationship with that country,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters this week, as quoted by CNN.

“The President will examine all of that. But one question he’s going to ask is: Is the nature of the relationship serving the interest and values of the United States and what changes would make it better serve the interests and values?”

Saudi Arabia made a point of insisting that the OPEC+ decision was one made by more than one country and on purely economic grounds.

“The Kingdom affirms that the outcomes of the OPEC+ meetings are adopted through consensus among member states, and that they are not based on the unilateral decision by a single country.

“These outcomes are based purely on economic considerations that take into account maintaining balance of supply and demand in the oil markets, as well as aim to limit volatility that does not serve the interests of consumers and producers, as has been always the case within OPEC +,” the Foreign Ministry statement said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Shale’s Debt Detox Is A Huge Win For Shareholders
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off
The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+
Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits
U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com