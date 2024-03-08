Israel Expects to Remain in Gaza for 10 Years

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.95 -0.98 -1.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.97 -0.99 -1.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.34 -0.92 -1.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.800 -0.018 -0.99%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.527 -0.028 -1.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.71 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Mars US 126 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.527 -0.028 -1.08%

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.72 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.25 +0.43 +0.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.57 -0.98 -1.22%
Graph down Basra Light 830 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.92 -1.47 -1.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.48 -1.17 -1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.71 +0.03 +0.04%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 283 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 63.08 -0.20 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.08 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.33 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 75.13 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 72.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 72.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 73.43 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.08 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 73.23 -0.20 -0.27%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.16 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.34 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.26 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.00 +0.91 +1.11%

Germany Still Hasn’t Ruled Out Expropriation of Rosneft’s Assets

The U.S. Is Ready to Reimpose Sanctions on Venezuela

Korea and Kazakhstan Partner to Probe Potential Lithium Goldmine

Iran's Oil Production Rises Despite Sanctions

Israel Expects to Remain in Gaza for 10 Years

By Editorial Dept - Mar 08, 2024, 8:00 AM CST
Drone

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

Lithuanian intelligence summarized by the Institute for the Study of War assessed that Russia is capable of maintaining its current momentum in the near term and is unlikely to give up on any of its objectives. With elections looming on March 24, a Putin victory will be his final vote for the legitimacy of the war on Ukraine, and once he has secured the presidency, he may proceed with unpopular decisions that he can’t afford during campaign time (such as mobilization). Additionally, Lithuanian intelligence assessed that Moscow is preparing for a confrontation with NATO in the Baltic Sea region in the longer term, keeping in mind that Sweden was just accepted as a NATO member (right after Finland), and it won’t go unanswered.

Iran said it would unload $50 million in crude oil that it seized a year ago aboard the Advantage Sweet, chartered by Chevron. At the time, Iran had accused the vessel of colliding with an Iranian boat.

Turkey’s Dortyol oil terminal will stop receiving Russian oil imports after ratcheting up to new highs last year as the United States continues its pressure campaign on those who seek to do business with Russia. Turkey - along with India and China - has become one of Russia’s most prolific importers of the sanctioned nation’s crude since Russia’s military campaign on Ukraine.

Houthi militants killed three sailors on a Liberian-owned commercial vessel (dry cargo)…

