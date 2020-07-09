North American Oil And Gas Companies Continue To Go Bankrupt At $40 Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.65 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 42.35 -0.94 -2.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.781 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph down Mars US 25 mins 40.72 -1.28 -3.05%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 43.15 -0.39 -0.90%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 43.35 -0.25 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 42.59 +0.58 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 42.59 +0.58 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 -0.35 -0.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 37.45 -0.09 -0.24%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.781 +0.002 +0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.28 +0.59 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.70 +0.53 +1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 42.61 -0.46 -1.07%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.71 +0.26 +0.56%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 42.57 -0.24 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 -0.35 -0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 -0.35 -0.80%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.66 -0.17 -0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 43.15 -0.39 -0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.68 -0.21 -0.70%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 37.40 +0.28 +0.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 39.90 +0.28 +0.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 41.30 +0.28 +0.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 40.90 +0.28 +0.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 35.90 +0.28 +0.79%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 35.90 +0.28 +0.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 36.40 +0.28 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 40.90 +0.28 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 35.90 +0.28 +0.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 42.59 +0.58 +1.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 36.25 -1.50 -3.97%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 30.00 -1.50 -4.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.39 +2.10 +4.97%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 33.57 -1.28 -3.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 37.52 -1.28 -3.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 37.52 -1.28 -3.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 36.25 -1.50 -3.97%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 30.75 -0.25 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 4 hours Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 17 hours CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 6 mins Sometimes I Think Trump Supporters on This Forum Are Russians
  • 5 hours No More Love: Kanye West Breaks With Trump, Claims 2020 Run Is Not A Stunt
  • 11 hours In a Nutshell...
  • 2 hours Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling
  • 17 hours A Real Reality Check on "Green Hydrogen"
  • 6 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 1 day Why Oil could hit $100
  • 1 day Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth
  • 3 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 8 hours Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 3 days Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history

Breaking News:

Covid-19 Could Boost Fossil Fuels, Slow Renewables In Emerging Economies

Oil Giant Considers Drastic Move As Pandemic Persists

Oil Giant Considers Drastic Move As Pandemic Persists

Anglo-Dutch oil major Shell is…

5 Signs That Record Oil Imports From China Won’t Last

5 Signs That Record Oil Imports From China Won’t Last

The recent turnaround in oil…

The Oil Rally Has Stalled Once Again

The Oil Rally Has Stalled Once Again

Oil prices rallied once again…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

North American Oil And Gas Companies Continue To Go Bankrupt At $40 Oil

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 09, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The rash of oil and gas bankruptcies in North America is set to continue for the remainder of 2020, a report by Haynes and Boone cited by Reuters shows.

After the coronavirus pandemic and oil price war set in at the end of the first quarter, the second quarter began with a wave of bankruptcies in the oil and gas sector in North America, according to the report.

There have been more than 18 producer bankruptcies in Q2 alone, according to Haynes and Boone—it is the highest quarterly figure since 2016 during the previous oil price crash. So far this year, 41 oil producers and oilfield service firms have sought bankruptcy protection.

Even without the coronavirus pandemic or the oil price war, the flurry of bankruptcies were to be expected, with companies holding junk-rated bonds defaulting on interest payments at record levels even in 2019, with more distressed companies in the energy sector than in any other, Michael Bradley, energy strategist with Tudor, Pickering, Holt said at the end of last year.

Of course, these distressed companies were all holding out hope that oil prices would recover in 2020.

Nothing could have been further from how this year is playing out.

This year has seen Chesapeake Energy, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Whiting Petroleum,

And even while prices have rebounded, the $40 per barrel oil price right now will not be sufficient to stave off doom for the debt-laden shale producer, Haynes and Boone said. $40 oil will not be enough for shale companies to make good on their hefty debt obligations.

Rystad Energy in April warned that as many as 530 U.S. oil companies could file for bankruptcy protection if oil had stayed at $20 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oiprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is The Battery Metal Boom Finally Here?

Next Post

Big Oil’s Petrochemical Bet Has Hit A Snag
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan
Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025
Oil Prices Fall As Demand Outlook Worsens In U.S.

Oil Prices Fall As Demand Outlook Worsens In U.S.
World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage

World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage
Saudi Arabia Is Bullying OPEC Members Into Compliance

Saudi Arabia Is Bullying OPEC Members Into Compliance



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com