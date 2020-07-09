Former Oil Execs To Launch New Hydrogen Investment Fund

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.65 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 42.35 -0.94 -2.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.781 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph down Mars US 25 mins 40.72 -1.28 -3.05%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 43.15 -0.39 -0.90%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 43.35 -0.25 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 42.59 +0.58 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 42.59 +0.58 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 -0.35 -0.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 37.45 -0.09 -0.24%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.781 +0.002 +0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.28 +0.59 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.70 +0.53 +1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 42.61 -0.46 -1.07%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.71 +0.26 +0.56%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 42.57 -0.24 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 -0.35 -0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 -0.35 -0.80%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.66 -0.17 -0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 43.15 -0.39 -0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.68 -0.21 -0.70%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 37.40 +0.28 +0.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 39.90 +0.28 +0.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 41.30 +0.28 +0.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 40.90 +0.28 +0.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 35.90 +0.28 +0.79%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 35.90 +0.28 +0.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 36.40 +0.28 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 40.90 +0.28 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 35.90 +0.28 +0.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 42.59 +0.58 +1.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 36.25 -1.50 -3.97%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 30.00 -1.50 -4.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.39 +2.10 +4.97%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 33.57 -1.28 -3.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 37.52 -1.28 -3.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 37.52 -1.28 -3.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 36.25 -1.50 -3.97%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 30.75 -0.25 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 4 hours Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 17 hours CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 6 mins Sometimes I Think Trump Supporters on This Forum Are Russians
  • 5 hours No More Love: Kanye West Breaks With Trump, Claims 2020 Run Is Not A Stunt
  • 11 hours In a Nutshell...
  • 2 hours Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling
  • 17 hours A Real Reality Check on "Green Hydrogen"
  • 6 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 1 day Why Oil could hit $100
  • 1 day Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth
  • 3 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 8 hours Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 3 days Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history

Breaking News:

Covid-19 Could Boost Fossil Fuels, Slow Renewables In Emerging Economies

How Long Until Hydrogen Is Competitive At The Pump?

How Long Until Hydrogen Is Competitive At The Pump?

Hydrogen might have a way…

Is Hydrogen The New LNG?

Is Hydrogen The New LNG?

The appeal of commercial hydrogen…

Green Hydrogen Is Right Around The Corner

Green Hydrogen Is Right Around The Corner

Hydrogen has long been touted…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Fuel Cells
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Former Oil Execs To Launch New Hydrogen Investment Fund

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 09, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

A former Shell executive and a veteran fund manager and former Exxon figure are launching a hydrogen-focused investment fund to great fanfare as governments the world over shift strategy to this clean fuel source that until now hasn't managed to break the investment barrier. 

Times change, though--and a global pandemic is helping. 

Former Shell executive JJ Traynor and former Artemis fund manager and Exxon employee Richard Hulf plan to launch HydrogenOne Capital sometime this year. The aim of the first-of-its-kind fund is to create a team dedicated to turning abruptly growing interest in hydrogen into investment dollars, Traynor told Reuters

Hydrogen has multiple uses, including as a feedstock, a fuel, an energy carrier, or an energy storage solution. It also has multiple applications across industry, transport, power, and buildings sectors, according to a European Commission report

What makes it hugely important for Europe's 2050 climate neutrality goal is the fact that it does not emit CO2 and does not pollute the air. 

Despite all of this, for four decades, hydrogen power has been languishing on the market due to a line-up of technical issues and high-cost hurdles. While battery power has soared thanks primarily to Tesla EVs, hydrogen-powered fuel cell EVs haven't made much progress.  

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, new energy tech is hurtling forward faster than anyone expected, and hydrogen is emerging into the mainstream rather suddenly, with experts saying it has finally reached that point where its path to becoming a globally traded energy source is visible.  Related: Russia Eyes Another Massive Gas Pipeline To China

A host of countries are now committing billions of dollars to clean hydrogen to combat climate change. 

The new fund is just the latest in a series of moves towards hydrogen lately. 

Germany, which has recently committed to invest €9B (about $10.2B) in hydrogen technology over the next two decades, and oil, automotive, and other companies are joining the ranks of those who are proactively investing in hydrogen technologies

Earlier this week, the European Commission opened a $1.1-billion call for the funding of large-scale renewables projects, including clean hydrogen. 

"The EU will invest Eur1 billion in promising, market-ready projects such as clean hydrogen or other low-carbon solutions for energy-intensive industries like steel, cement and chemicals," S&P Global cited EC Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans as saying. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Look At Europe’s Ambitious $140 Billion Hydrogen Plan
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan
Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025
Oil Prices Fall As Demand Outlook Worsens In U.S.

Oil Prices Fall As Demand Outlook Worsens In U.S.
World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage

World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage
Saudi Arabia Is Bullying OPEC Members Into Compliance

Saudi Arabia Is Bullying OPEC Members Into Compliance



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com