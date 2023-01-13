Natural Gas Prices Under Pressure As Production Climbs

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.91 +0.52 +0.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.43 +0.40 +0.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.50 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.554 -0.141 -3.82%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.484 +0.008 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.23 +1.23 +1.60%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 73.89 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.484 +0.008 +0.34%

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.82 +2.63 +3.45%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.69 +2.67 +3.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.77 +2.09 +2.69%
Graph down Basra Light 409 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.66 +2.74 +3.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.58 +2.16 +2.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.23 +1.23 +1.60%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.56 +1.19 +2.19%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 57.14 +0.98 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 80.54 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 78.79 +0.98 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 75.94 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 73.94 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 82.89 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 72.24 +0.98 +1.38%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.00 +2.25 +3.14%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.75 +2.25 +3.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 77.29 +1.12 +1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.24 +2.29 +3.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.89 +2.29 +3.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.89 +2.29 +3.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 +2.25 +3.14%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.57 +2.29 +2.96%

All Charts
Breaking News:

Head Of Saudi Wealth Fund Will Not Testify In Defense Of Elon Musk

Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices To Hit $105 On Solid Demand Growth

Goldman Sachs believes oil prices…

Global LNG Imports Hit A Record High In 2022

Liquefied natural gas imports hit…

Coal Stocks Will Struggle In 2023

Coal usage spiked in 2022…

Natural Gas Prices Under Pressure As Production Climbs

By Editorial Dept - Jan 13, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

1. Restart of Freeport LNG Remains Uncertain

- Despite market rumors suggesting a restart might be delayed again, Freeport LNG is sticking to its original pledge of resuming production in the second half of January.

- Freeport LNG is the US’ second largest gas liquefaction facility with three trains and a 15 mtpa capacity. Since its explosion in June 2022 overall exports out of the US dropped by 15%.

- The wider gas market increasingly expects the January restart to be delayed after the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission did not provide a formal reply to Freeport’s assessment report.

- Should Freeport return, feedgas deliveries to liquefaction terminals across the US are expected to increase by some 2 BCf per day, currently trending at 12.3 BCF/d.

2. US Natural Gas Prices Plummet on Overproduction

- US natural gas prices have halved in just under a month, currently trading at $3.7 per mmBtu, as rapidly increasing production is outstripping demand and putting pressure on infrastructure.

- The slump in prices was bolstered by a substantial decline in gas inventories on the back of winter storm Elliott in late December, ending 2022 at 293 bcf, 10% below the 5-year average.

- As the end of winter is set to lower gas demand by March, the rise in gas production will further pressurize prices with Henry Hub futures now in full-blown contango.

- Even after the expected restart of Freeport LNG, structurally…

EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
