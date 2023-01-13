China’s Oil Demand Is Set To Hit A Record High In 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.48 +1.09 +1.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.00 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.79 +0.81 +0.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.599 -0.096 -2.60%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.506 +0.030 +1.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.73 +2.50 +3.20%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 73.89 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.506 +0.030 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.82 +2.63 +3.45%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.69 +2.67 +3.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.77 +2.09 +2.69%
Graph down Basra Light 409 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.66 +2.74 +3.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.58 +2.16 +2.65%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.73 +2.50 +3.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.56 +1.19 +2.19%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 57.14 +0.98 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.54 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.79 +0.98 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 75.94 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.94 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 82.89 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 72.24 +0.98 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 80.15 +2.82 +3.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 71.22 +0.98 +1.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.87 +0.98 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.87 +0.98 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 80.55 +0.98 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 13 hours US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 14 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 3 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 11 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

Head Of Saudi Wealth Fund Will Not Testify In Defense Of Elon Musk

Venezuela’s Dilapidated Oil Industry Is An Environmental Catastrophe

Venezuela’s Dilapidated Oil Industry Is An Environmental Catastrophe

Venezuela’s struggling oil industry is…

Russia Accuses Sweden Of “Hiding Something” About The Nord Stream Sabotage

Russia Accuses Sweden Of “Hiding Something” About The Nord Stream Sabotage

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman described…

What Options Do Global Industries Have To Lower Fossil Fuel Consumption?

What Options Do Global Industries Have To Lower Fossil Fuel Consumption?

Without process heat, much of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Oil Demand Is Set To Hit A Record High In 2023

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 13, 2023, 7:00 AM CST
  • China’s oil demand is expected to hit a record high 16 million bpd this year, an increase of 800,000 bpd.
  • Having lifted its zero-Covid policy, China is currently suffering through an exit wave of Covid but should recover in the second quarter.
  • China is preparing for its reopening already, with the government issuing a huge batch of oil import quotas for its private refiners.
Join Our Community

China’s oil consumption is expected to jump by 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year to a record 16 million bpd, after Beijing abandoned the strict ‘zero Covid’ policy and re-opened its borders, a median estimate of 11 China-focused consultants polled by Bloomberg News showed.

Following the initial exit Covid wave after the strictest curbs were lifted, Chinese oil demand is set to rebound from the second quarter onwards, also raising global oil demand for this year, many analysts say. 

Despite the fact that China’s crude oil imports in 2022 were slightly lower than the previous year, for a second consecutive year, crude imports in December rose by 4% annually for the third highest monthly purchases in 2022, data showed on Friday.   

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the current Covid wave, China is preparing for the re-opening with the issuance of a huge batch of oil import quotas for its private refiners.

“Higher quotas support the view of recovering Chinese demand this year and the quicker-than-expected change in Covid policy means that the demand recovery could be more robust than initially expected,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Global oil demand in 2023 is expected to grow by around 1.7 million bpd, of which 50% will be driven by China, according to ING, which says “There could be some upside risk to this” forecast.

“As China’s infection rate slows post-Chinese New Year, we see domestic oil demand rebounding. As the population hits the roads and the skies, our expectation is Chinese oil consumption in 2023 will increase by around 1.0 million b/d, an impressive performance considering Q1 demand is likely to contract by 190,000 b/d,” Gavin Thompson, Vice Chairman, Energy – Asia Pacific, at Wood Mackenzie, said on Thursday.  

“Look for a particularly bullish Q2, with China adding 1.36 million b/d over the same quarter in 2022, the strongest growth in over a decade (excluding the post-Covid bounce) that will support higher prices,” Thompson added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Natural Gas Prices In Europe Ease, But The Energy Crisis Isn't Over Yet

Next Post

Oil Prices Climb Despite Demand Uncertainty
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running
Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw
Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?

Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?
180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR

180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR
Why Fracking May Start To Embrace A New Form Of Energy

Why Fracking May Start To Embrace A New Form Of Energy

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com