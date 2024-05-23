National Grid Turns to Shareholders for £7 Billion Energy Transition Investment

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.02 -0.55 -0.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.48 -0.42 -0.51%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.84 -0.29 -0.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.803 -0.039 -1.37%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.466 -0.002 -0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -0.90 -1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.27 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Mars US 202 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.466 -0.002 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.98 -0.96 -1.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.44 -1.02 -1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.47 -0.75 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 905 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.97 -0.82 -1.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -0.90 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -0.90 -1.09%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.32 -0.72 -0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.27 -0.31 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 358 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 64.37 -1.09 -1.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.72 -1.09 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.97 -1.09 -1.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 74.07 -1.09 -1.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 70.77 -1.09 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 70.77 -1.09 -1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 73.82 -1.09 -1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 80.77 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 71.17 -1.09 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.80 -1.69 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 84.35 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 73.80 -1.69 -2.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 -1.50 -1.98%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.75 -1.75 -2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.89 -0.54 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 24 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 6 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 9 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 4 days A question...
  • 15 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rebound After Three Days of Losses

Iraq’s Prime Minister Blames Oil Firms for Kurdistan’s Crude Export Impasse

Iraq’s Prime Minister Blames Oil Firms for Kurdistan’s Crude Export Impasse

The Prime Minister of Iraq…

Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment In Oil Markets

Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment In Oil Markets

Oil prices are under pressure…

Endangered Lizard Threatens Oil and Gas Development in the Permian Basin

Endangered Lizard Threatens Oil and Gas Development in the Permian Basin

A rare lizard in Texas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

National Grid Turns to Shareholders for £7 Billion Energy Transition Investment

By City A.M - May 23, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • The UK’s National Grid is seeking to bring in £7 billion over the next five years to invest in its £60 billion green energy infrastructure plan.
  • The company plans to sell assets and offer discounted shares to fund the project.
  • Despite the ambitious plan, some investors are concerned about the cost and the company's recent financial performance.
Energy

One of the biggest fundraisers in the UK this year just hit the market, with National Grid’s pitch to bring £7 billion in over the next five years to help fund its £60 billion energy transition investment plan.

The new £60 billion plan is ambitious, with just over half of the investment being spent in the UK, and the rest going to National Grid’s US operations.

The plan allows investors to buy seven new shares at a discount of roughly a third, for every 24 shares they already own.

“Incentives like this allow existing shareholders to fund and benefit from National Grid’s potential growth,” explained Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The UK has a target to decarbonise its power sector by 2035, and the company has already set up plans to boost the grid network beyond 2030 to accommodate the expected growth in electricity demand.

Neil Shah, executive director of content and strategy at Edison Group, was very positive on the move, noting that the fundraiser showed “National Grid’s focus on the decarbonisation of energy system, while also working to deliver more jobs across both sides of the Atlantic”.

“As pressure mounts to push for more renewable and sustainable solutions, it is natural that National Grid is pushing for additional investments,” he added.

However, after the company also reported its underwhelming results this morning, it fell by over 10 percent on the stock exchange, wiping out £4.3 billion from its market capitalisation.

“It’s not a good look when a company reports a slump in profits and then goes cap in hand to shareholders, asking them to stump up £7 billion,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“Some investors might view this as a bit cheeky, but others will be salivating at the chance to buy shares in a generous dividend payer at a big discount to the market price.”

Nevertheless, the company will need this cash to push ahead with its plan, and has also announced a move to sell off Grain LNG, its UK LNG asset, and National Grid Renewables, its US onshore renewables business.

Edison’s Shah added: “Looking ahead, it seems National Grid is poised for additional growth as the effects of this long-term investment plan come into fruition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gasoline Prices Ahead of Memorial Day Are 1% Higher Than a Year Ago

Next Post

Bitcoin Miners Make Shift to Renewable Energy
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming
Groundhog Day for OPEC+

Groundhog Day for OPEC+
Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning
Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand

Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand
Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com