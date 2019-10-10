Oil Majors Scoop Up Very-Hot Blocks In Record Brazil Auction

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.85 +0.30 +0.56%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.48 +0.38 +0.64%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.206 -0.012 -0.54%
Mars US 2 hours 54.05 +1.01 +1.90%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.65 +0.12 +0.21%
Urals 21 hours 54.50 +1.25 +2.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.54 +2.75 +4.93%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.54 +2.75 +4.93%
Bonny Light 21 hours 59.10 -0.82 -1.37%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.06 +0.40 +0.79%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.206 -0.012 -0.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 21 hours 57.59 +0.04 +0.07%
Murban 21 hours 59.75 +0.14 +0.23%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 49.72 -1.73 -3.36%
Basra Light 21 hours 64.80 +1.25 +1.97%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 58.70 -0.81 -1.36%
Bonny Light 21 hours 59.10 -0.82 -1.37%
Bonny Light 21 hours 59.10 -0.82 -1.37%
Girassol 21 hours 60.37 -0.61 -1.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.65 +0.12 +0.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 36.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 37.34 +1.21 +3.35%
Canadian Condensate 51 days 46.59 -0.04 -0.09%
Premium Synthetic 41 days 52.99 -0.04 -0.08%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 50.19 +1.96 +4.06%
Peace Sour 3 hours 47.84 +1.21 +2.59%
Peace Sour 3 hours 47.84 +1.21 +2.59%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 49.84 +0.96 +1.96%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 53.99 +1.36 +2.58%
Central Alberta 3 hours 48.34 +0.71 +1.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.54 +2.75 +4.93%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 50.00 +1.00 +2.04%
Giddings 21 hours 43.75 +1.00 +2.34%
ANS West Coast 28 days 60.37 -0.25 -0.41%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 47.50 +0.96 +2.06%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 51.45 +0.96 +1.90%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 51.45 +0.96 +1.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 50.00 +1.00 +2.04%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.02 -0.04 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 7 minutes Trump Tariffs NOT China's Biggest concern. Chinese Shadow Banking Bigger. What is Shadow Banking You Ask ?
  • 11 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 15 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 1 hour Boring! See Ya Clowns, And Have Fun In Germany
  • 8 mins China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 27 mins Oilfield Layoffs
  • 3 hours Man Shoves Climate Activists Out Of The Way To Get His Burger
  • 6 hours ''Enough Of Endless War!''
  • 3 hours Idiotic Environmental Predictions
  • 1 hour Mutilated Cows and Hilarious Americans
  • 3 hours Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 5 mins USGS Est. 214 trillion Cubic Ft. of Gas in Appalachia
  • 12 hours The Myth of Chinese and Indian Engineers
  • 12 hours Climate Week / + ''Capitalism Doesn't Threaten Humanity''
  • 8 hours 'MAGA' Listed On College's White Supremacy Pyramid

Breaking News:

U.S. Energy Secretary Subpoenaed As Ukraine Scandal Escalates

The Oil Majors Leading The M&A Boom In Oil And Gas

The Oil Majors Leading The M&A Boom In Oil And Gas

European supermajors BP and Shell…

Forget The Middle East – This Is The Real Threat To Oil

Forget The Middle East – This Is The Real Threat To Oil

Supply risk in the Middle…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Majors Scoop Up Very-Hot Blocks In Record Brazil Auction

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 10, 2019, 5:30 PM CDT Drillship Brazil

ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, and Total all won oil exploration blocks offshore Brazil in the first of three bidding rounds this year which fetched a record total amount of signing bonuses.

The 16th oil concession bidding round held on Thursday raised a total of US$2.17 billion (8.9 billion Brazilian reais) in signing bonuses, a record for the concession rounds in Brazil, oil regulator ANP said in a statement.

The regulator expects the bidding round to result in investments of at least US$385 million (1.58 billion reais) only in the first, exploration, phase of development.

According to the results of the biding round that the Brazilian oil regulator released after the auction today, Total, Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Petrobras, Petronas, and Repsol won blocks as operators in the Campos basin. Shell won two blocks as operator in the basin, leading consortia consisting of QPI Brasil and Chevron. Repsol also won two blocks—one by itself and another in a partnership with Chevron.

Apart from minority interest holder in blocks to be operated by Shell and Repsol, Chevron won a block as operator in a consortium in the Campos basin, and another block in the Santos basin. Only two blocks in the Santos basin received bids, and one went to Chevron which will operate it in a consortium, while the other was snagged by BP.

Twelve of the 36 offshore blocks were awarded, Brazil’s oil regulator said, noting that eleven companies from nine countries had made offers, and ten of those acquired blocks.

The highest bid in the auction was made for block C-M-541 in the Campos basin by the winning consortium of Total, Petronas, and QPI Brasil—they bid US$1.05 billion (4.3 billion reais)—the highest signing bonus ever paid for a block in the concession rounds, the regulator said.

Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said that the positive auction today signals that the other two bidding rounds would also be successful. Brazil will hold in November the so-called transfer of rights auction, its newest oil auction, which has attracted the interest of Big Oil, as well as the 6th round in the pre-salt area.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Aramco Set To Approve World’s Largest IPO Next Week

Next Post

U.S. Energy Secretary Subpoenaed As Ukraine Scandal Escalates

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com