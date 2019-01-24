The Most Important Oil Factor In 2019

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.63 +0.50 +0.94%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.49 +0.40 +0.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.017 +0.019 +0.63%
Mars US 9 hours 57.48 +0.36 +0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.52 -0.97 -1.58%
Urals 1 day 58.84 -1.29 -2.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 +1.36 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 +1.36 +2.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.66 -0.48 -0.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.017 +0.019 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 60.35 -0.62 -1.02%
Murban 1 day 61.77 -0.82 -1.31%
Iran Heavy 1 day 53.56 -0.03 -0.06%
Basra Light 1 day 62.42 +0.39 +0.63%
Saharan Blend 1 day 61.04 +0.09 +0.15%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Girassol 1 day 61.52 -0.14 -0.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.52 -0.97 -1.58%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 41.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 42.13 +0.51 +1.23%
Canadian Condensate 19 days 50.28 +0.51 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 19 days 53.13 +0.51 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.83 +0.51 +1.01%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 50.38 +0.51 +1.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 52.63 +0.51 +0.98%
Central Alberta 3 days 48.13 +0.51 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 +1.36 +2.30%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 49.50 +0.25 +0.51%
Giddings 1 day 43.25 +0.25 +0.58%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.68 -0.99 -1.58%
West Texas Sour 1 day 47.08 +0.51 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.03 +0.51 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.03 +0.51 +1.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 49.58 +0.51 +1.04%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.32 -1.18 -1.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 11 minutes UK, Stay in EU, Says Tusk
  • 14 minutes Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly
  • 17 minutes Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 10 hours Oil prices forecast
  • 2 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 7 hours Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 7 hours Lost In Space: NASA’s Storm-Silenced Rover Marks 15th Anniversary On Mars
  • 55 mins How the U.S. Could Lose a Tech Cold War
  • 4 hours Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 21 hours Socialists want to exorcise the O&G demon by 2030
  • 5 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 53 mins Blackouts in Australia
  • 6 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 1 day Oil CEOs See Market Rebalancing as Outlook Blurred by China Risk
  • 19 hours Mexican Villagers kidnap & beat their own Mexican Soldiers to protect FUEL THIEVES ?
  • 1 day Cheermongering about O&G in 2019

Breaking News:

Boeing Tests Electric Autonomous Passenger Air Vehicle

Alt Text

Oil Stabilizes As Concerns About Asia, U.S. Shale Ease

Oil prices were mostly flat…

Alt Text

Oil Rises After Choppy Start To The Week

Oil prices rose by roughly…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Plunge On Fears Of Global Economic Slowdown

Oil prices plunged by more…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Most Important Oil Factor In 2019

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 24, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
traders

The oil market is heading towards rebalancing this year, most analysts seem to think, with OPEC+ production cuts, combined with a potential slowdown in U.S. shale eating away at the surplus. However, the “rebalancing” all hinges on the steady demand growth projections that most analysts have at the heart of their forecasts. On that front, we just got another dose of bad news.

On Monday, the International Monetary Fund lowered its economic growth forecast and seemed to sound the alarm bells regarding the health of the global economy. “While global growth in 2018 remained close to postcrisis highs, the global expansion is weakening and at a rate that is somewhat faster than expected,” Gita Gopinath, the Economic Counsellor and Director of Research at the IMF, said in a commentary on January 21.

The IMF only downgraded its growth estimate by 0.2 percent, down to 3.5 percent for 2019, but pointed out that “the risks to more significant downward corrections are rising.” These risks include escalating trade tensions and trade uncertainty, the possibility of a sharper slowdown in China, and a resulting selloff in commodity markets. Also, budget fights in Europe, the Brexit saga and the ongoing government shutdown in the U.S. also present uncertainties.

These risks are layered on top of existing economic headwinds, which include weakness in the Eurozone, an “unwinding of fiscal stimulus” in the U.S., and crucially, higher interest rates and a strong dollar because of interest rate hikes.

“Trade and investment have slowed, industrial production outside the United States has decelerated, and purchasing managers’ indices have weakened, flagging softening momentum,” the IMF said. “While this does not mean we are staring at a major downturn—it is important to take stock of the many rising risks.” Related: Russia’s Wealth Fund: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Hurt Russian Economy

Meanwhile, the head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, also came out and voiced concern, echoing the comments of the IMF. Draghi said that growth risks “have moved to the downside.” That is a deterioration in his language; in December he said risks were “broadly balanced.”

Among all of these problems, it could be the fate of the Chinese economy that proves the most pivotal. Credit growth in China “has continued to decelerate, despite nine months of significant central bank easing,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “If it doesn’t turn back up soon, producer-price inflation could turn negative—causing big problems in the heavily indebted industrial sector.”

That is the latest in a string of poor economic news from China recently. In December, both China’s exports and imports declined from a year earlier, a worrying sign of a brewing slowdown. Also, China’s passenger-vehicle sales fell for the full year in 2018 compared to a year earlier, the first time that has occurred in nearly three decades. Car sales could fall again this year. In fact, China’s GDP expanded by just 6.6 percent, which may look enviable to most countries, but is the weakest increase for China since 1990.

China’s appetite for fuel is also slowing. According to Nomura, gasoline demand in China may only grow by 0.5 percent this year, down sharply from a 4 percent increase in 2018.

The fate of the Chinese economy has outsized importance for the global economy as a whole. As John Kemp of Reuters points out, the difference between a return to strong global growth and an economic recession translates into several hundred thousand barrels per day of oil demand. And because oil prices are really determined at the margins, this difference has the potential to produce vastly difference price trajectories. A return to growth would likely send crude prices back up, while a recession would do the opposite. That may be stating the obvious, but as Kemp puts it, what happens with the economy could “[dwarf] all other influences on oil prices in 2019.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Stabilizes As Concerns About Asia, U.S. Shale Ease
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge
The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

 Warning Signs Flash For U.S. Shale

Warning Signs Flash For U.S. Shale

 IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com