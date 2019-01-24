Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.85 +0.23 +0.44%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.92 -0.22 -0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.039 +0.117 +4.00%
Mars US 16 hours 57.12 -0.19 -0.33%
Opec Basket 1 day 60.52 -0.97 -1.58%
Urals 1 day 60.13 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 60.54 +1.36 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 1 day 60.54 +1.36 +2.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.33 +0.14 +0.23%
Mexican Basket 1 day 53.66 -0.48 -0.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.039 +0.117 +4.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 60.97 -0.45 -0.73%
Murban 1 day 62.59 -0.41 -0.65%
Iran Heavy 1 day 53.59 -0.14 -0.26%
Basra Light 1 day 62.03 -0.19 -0.31%
Saharan Blend 1 day 60.95 -0.06 -0.10%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.33 +0.14 +0.23%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.33 +0.14 +0.23%
Girassol 1 day 61.66 +0.27 +0.44%
Opec Basket 1 day 60.52 -0.97 -1.58%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.60 +0.65 +1.59%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 41.62 -0.39 -0.93%
Canadian Condensate 18 days 49.77 -0.39 -0.78%
Premium Synthetic 18 days 52.62 -0.39 -0.74%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.32 -0.39 -0.77%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.17 -0.39 -0.82%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.17 -0.39 -0.82%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.87 -0.39 -0.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 52.12 -0.39 -0.74%
Central Alberta 3 days 47.62 -0.39 -0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 60.54 +1.36 +2.30%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 49.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 1 day 43.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 61.68 -0.99 -1.58%
West Texas Sour 1 day 46.57 +0.05 +0.11%
Eagle Ford 1 day 50.52 +0.05 +0.10%
Eagle Ford 1 day 50.52 +0.05 +0.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 49.07 +0.05 +0.10%
Kansas Common 1 day 42.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 62.32 -1.18 -1.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 11 minutes Japanese Refiners Load First Iran Oil Cargo Since U.S. Sanctions
  • 13 minutes Oil prices forecast
  • 17 minutes Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 8 hours Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly
  • 5 hours Socialists want to exorcise the O&G demon by 2030
  • 16 mins Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 18 hours Oil CEOs See Market Rebalancing as Outlook Blurred by China Risk
  • 2 days Duterte's New Madness: Philippine Senators Oppose President's Push To Lower Criminal Age To 9
  • 8 mins How the U.S. Could Lose a Tech Cold War
  • 10 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 30 mins UK, Stay in EU, Says Tusk
  • 9 hours Cheermongering about O&G in 2019
  • 1 day Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 23 hours WSJ: Gun Ownership on Rise in Europe After Terror Attacks, Sexual Assaults
  • 2 days Oceans "Under Fire" Of Plastic Trash
  • 3 hours Mexican Villagers kidnap & beat their own Mexican Soldiers to protect FUEL THIEVES ?

Breaking News:

Citgo Suspends Oil Refinery Unit In Texas

Alt Text

India’s Crude Demand Growth Shows No Sign Of Slowing

India remains the second biggest…

Alt Text

IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

The IEA said in its…

Alt Text

Are Energy Hedge Funds Going Extinct?

2017 was a difficult year…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

By Irina Slav - Jan 24, 2019, 10:11 AM CST
Join Our Community
supertanker

U.S. crude oil inventories went up by 8 million barrels in the week to January 18, the Energy Information Administration said in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

At 445 million barrels, these were about 9 percent  above seasonal limits, the authority said, a day after the American Petroleum Institute estimated inventories had risen by 6.55 million barrels, which apparently surprised market players, as do most API weekly inventory releases these days.

In fuels, the EIA reported a build of 4.1 million barrels for gasoline and a decline of 600,000 barrels for distillate fuel. This compares with a 7.5-million-barrel increase for gasoline inventories a week earlier and a 3-million barrel build in distillates.

Gasoline production averaged 9.6 million barrels daily last week, and distillate fuel production averaged 5.2 million bpd, down from 5.4 million bpd the previous week. Refineries processed an average 17 million bpd of crude oil in the reporting period, versus 17.2 million bpd in the previous week.

Oil prices began to settle this week, despite persistent worry about the global economy, after reports emerged that Asian government were considering fiscal stimulus measure in anticipation of the slowdown.

A forecast from the Energy Information Administration that shale oil production will continue growing acted as a tailwind for WTI, countering warnings from elsewhere that shale growth will slow down this year.

This year, the EIA expects U.S. production to grow by 1.7 million bpd, with the rise slowing down further in 2020 to 1.2 million bpd, the agency said in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook released last week. Meanwhile, other forecasts, from the IEA and OPEC, also see U.S. oil leading the rise in supply this year, but they also see global demand stable at 1.3 million and 1.4 million bpd, respectively, a slowdown from 2018 but not a too significant one.

At the time of writing WTI was trading at US$52.82 a barrel, with Brent crude at US$60.96 a barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia: We’ll Pump The World’s Very Last Barrel Of Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge
The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

 IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

 Huge Backlog Could Trigger New Wave Of Shale Oil

Huge Backlog Could Trigger New Wave Of Shale Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com