Making The ‘Obvious’ Trade In A Recovering Energy Market

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 hours SellBuy 61.45 +2.29 +3.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 hours SellBuy 64.86 +2.12 +3.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 hours SellBuy 2.639 +0.031 +1.19%
Graph up Heating Oil 20 hours SellBuy 1.832 +0.062 +3.49%
Graph up Gasoline 20 hours 2.022 +0.063 +3.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 61.70 +2.29 +3.85%
Chart Gasoline 20 hours 2.022 +0.063 +3.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 61.48 -1.93 -3.04%
Graph down Murban 2 days 62.10 -1.64 -2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 58.50 -1.37 -2.29%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.98 +1.87 +2.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 61.19 -1.60 -2.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 62.09 -1.26 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.50 +2.58 +5.27%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 48.86 -1.84 -3.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 58.16 -1.39 -2.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 59.56 -1.39 -2.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 57.01 -1.29 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 55.36 -1.39 -2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 55.36 -1.39 -2.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 56.41 -1.39 -2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 59.91 -2.74 -4.37%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 55.66 -1.39 -2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.50 +2.25 +4.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 63.07 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.40 +2.29 +4.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +2.25 +4.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.79 +2.29 +3.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 39 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 19 hours Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 5 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 1 day Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown
  • 17 hours CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 22 hours The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 2 days Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 2 days Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor

Breaking News:

Mozambique Says Total’s LNG Project Is Safe From Militants

A Critical Week For The Yemen Ceasefire

A Critical Week For The Yemen Ceasefire

The coming days will be…

Shale Giant Pioneer Buys Texas Oil Company For $6.4 Billion

Shale Giant Pioneer Buys Texas Oil Company For $6.4 Billion

Pioneer Natural Resources has inked…

Peru’s Oil Industry Is Key To Its Pandemic Recovery

Peru’s Oil Industry Is Key To Its Pandemic Recovery

Peru suffered more than most…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Making The ‘Obvious’ Trade In A Recovering Energy Market

By Editorial Dept - Apr 02, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

I have spent nearly four decades in and around financial markets, and that experience has left me with certain habits and preconceptions. I am, for example, usually reluctant to take an obvious trade and would far rather take a contrarian stance on a well-hyped story. I guess if I were to sit down with a psychiatrist, they would tell me that that is a product of the kind of arrogance that is needed to survive in a dealing room, but I prefer to think of it as a sensible way of avoiding a crowded trade. When a strategy is obvious, lots of people get involved, and when a lot of people trade in the same direction, even a small change in circumstances can prompt a rush for the exits. Meanwhile, the upside is limited simply because everyone who wants to buy already has.

Sometimes, though, the obvious trade is the right one to take, and that is the case now after Joe Biden revealed his administration’s infrastructure plans.

Let’s not fool ourselves, not even the most ardent Biden supporter can really believe that the plan as written will get through Congress. As easy as it is to get support for infrastructure projects, which usually look a lot like “pork”, through the House and Senate usually, the polarization of politics makes it virtually impossible right now. Republicans, who stood by and did nothing as Trump busted the budget over his term, have suddenly turned into fiscal hawks with a Democrat in the White House. Democrats, on the other hand,…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Saudi Crown Prince: Aramco Could Reduce Dividend

Next Post

What Really Happened At The OPEC Meeting?
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends

Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends
Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw
Global Petroplastic Markets Set To Explode This Year

Global Petroplastic Markets Set To Explode This Year
Canada’s Oil Crisis Could Hurt U.S. Consumers

Canada’s Oil Crisis Could Hurt U.S. Consumers
Will The World’s Newest Oil Benchmark Be A Success?

Will The World’s Newest Oil Benchmark Be A Success?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com