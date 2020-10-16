Libya's Oil Rebound Continues

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 40.88 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 42.93 -0.23 -0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.773 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 41.23 -0.23 -0.55%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.29 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.39 +0.23 +0.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.39 +0.23 +0.55%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 41.96 +0.47 +1.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.01 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.773 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 41.82 -0.14 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 42.78 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 40.28 +0.53 +1.33%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 44.25 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 41.94 +0.55 +1.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 41.96 +0.47 +1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 41.96 +0.47 +1.13%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 43.05 +0.62 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.29 +0.09 +0.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 28 days 29.67 -0.13 -0.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.64 -0.10 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 40.24 -0.10 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 41.64 -0.10 -0.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 39.44 -0.10 -0.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 37.24 -0.10 -0.27%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 37.24 -0.10 -0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 37.74 -0.10 -0.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.39 -0.10 -0.26%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 37.64 -0.10 -0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.39 +0.23 +0.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 41.35 +0.86 +2.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 34.11 -0.80 -2.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.06 -0.80 -2.06%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.06 -0.80 -2.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.04 -0.08 -0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 1 hour Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 hours Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 26 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 10 mins Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 2 days .
  • 5 hours Dead Cow: Argentina Shale: Argentina wants $5 bln investment to boost Vaca Muerta production
  • 20 mins Tucker Carlson responds to CDC after agency critiques commentary about mask-wearing
  • 2 days .
  • 21 hours Police Scotland Buys 180 Hyundai Kona Electrics
  • 18 hours Google is Evil - Jeremy Kauffman Introduces LBRY and Odysee
  • 1 day .
  • 2 days NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 2 days Pelosi implicitly reveals Trump is winning

Breaking News:

Schlumberger Books Third Loss This Year As Oil Crisis Bites

The Secret Behind America’s Most Valuable Energy Play

The Secret Behind America’s Most Valuable Energy Play

Suddenly, a company that has…

Energy Traders Expect Another Jump In Natural Gas Prices

Energy Traders Expect Another Jump In Natural Gas Prices

Natural-gas futures soared to levels…

Oil Markets Are In For A Second Round Of Trouble

Oil Markets Are In For A Second Round Of Trouble

New lockdown measures and curfews…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya's Oil Rebound Continues

By Editorial Dept - Oct 16, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Libya has now opened the floodgates of its oil - tentatively - by lifting force majeure (as of Sunday) on its largest oilfield, al-Sharara. It’s a fragile start, at best, because it hinges on an agreement between the militias of the Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFGs) and the NOC. 

What could go wrong? Just about everything. A “gentleman’s” agreement with militias is never a solid thing. 

Turkey, for one, is still warmongering and is desperate to provoke the LNA’s General Haftar into another fight. And much is at stake for Turkey, so meddling and interference should be monitored with extreme caution. The brazen deal Turkey cut with the GNA (led by Libyan prime minister Sarraj) is now in question. That deal was Ankara’s last-ditch effort to remain the Mediterranean oil and gas game, because it created a new maritime boundary threatening Greek sovereignty. 

Egypt is still on red alert, and Cairo has made it clear that it views the deal between Sarraj (who has said he would resign this month) and Erdogan as illegitimate. The normally toothless European Union has also categorically rejected the demarcation. 

Turkey needs the Libyan war to continue because, the way it stands, it is not in Ankara’s favor. 

But Haftar is letting the oil flow, for now, and is not being provoked. But this is still a question of revenues. Oil revenues are temporarily going to the Libyan Foreign Bank, rather…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Natural Gas Is Booming In Africa

Next Post

How To Trade Energy Ahead Of The U.S. Election
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads
Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil
Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War
A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom
The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls

The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com