Kazakhstan Still Highly Dependent On Russia For Crude Exports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 22 hours 71.02 -0.44 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 hours 76.10 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.40 +0.56 +0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 hours 6.245 +0.283 +4.75%
Graph up Gasoline 22 hours 2.056 +0.007 +0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 22 hours 2.056 +0.007 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 70.91 -1.02 -1.42%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.13 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 72.88 +0.77 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 376 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.08 +1.21 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.13 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 45.23 -0.40 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.21 -0.55 -1.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 73.61 -0.55 -0.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.86 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 69.01 -0.55 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 67.01 -0.55 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 75.96 -0.55 -0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 65.31 -0.55 -0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 62.50 -2.25 -3.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 66.09 -2.24 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.27 -2.24 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 23 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 1 day "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 15 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 8 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 15 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Turkey's Oil Tanker Traffic Jam Is Growing

Russia Claims Price Cap Won’t Seriously Hit Its Oil Production

Russia Claims Price Cap Won’t Seriously Hit Its Oil Production

Russia claims that the G7…

Trafigura: Europe Will Need To Import Huge Volumes Of LNG In 2023

Trafigura: Europe Will Need To Import Huge Volumes Of LNG In 2023

With the plunge in Russian…

Brent Oil Erases All 2022 Gains As It Dips Below $80

Brent Oil Erases All 2022 Gains As It Dips Below $80

Brent oil settled below $80…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Kazakhstan Still Highly Dependent On Russia For Crude Exports

By Eurasianet - Dec 10, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • Trade along the Middle Corridor has increased significantly this year.
  • The volume of container cargo traveling between Russia and China through Kazakhstan has increased fourfold year-on-year.
  • Kazakhstan remains highly dependent on Russia for the lion share of its crude oil exports.
Join Our Community

Russia’s ill-considered invasion of Ukraine is an ill wind that blows no good. Kazakhstan has nevertheless spied an opportunity in the geopolitical shift precipitated by Moscow’s military campaign. 

As countries in the West – in Europe in particular – scan the horizon for alternative routes through which to bring in imports from the east, Kazakhstan is emerging as an important player. 

When goods are dispatched westward from China, they are increasingly doing so along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the Middle Corridor, as it is also known. The route also entails crossing the Caspian Sea, loading goods onto trains and trucks in Azerbaijan and sending them onward to Georgia and Turkey. 

In the first nine months of 2022, the volume of goods transiting along the Middle Corridor almost tripled as compared to the same period in 2021. Kazakhstan increased the amount of its own exports along this path eightfold, according to the association of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or TITR.

Authorities in Astana are hopeful this trend will persist. 

“Amid the reformatting of global supply chains, the role of the Caspian Sea has grown dramatically,” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said an election stump rally in the Caspian port city of Aktau on November 7. “Given the current situation on world markets, the further development of the trans-Caspian route is of particular importance.”

Related: WTI Falls Despite Crude Draw As Product Inventories Soar

Speaking a few days earlier in a meeting with foreign diplomats, Tokayev noted that more than 80 percent of overland transit traffic from China to Europe passes through Kazakhstan. Further developing the region's transport connectivity could contribute to around 15 percent in aggregate growth to the economies of Central Asia, he said, citing a World Bank forecast

This is all easier said than done, though. 

Moving cargo flows now reliant on Russia further to the south is at present strongly constrained by limited capacity of key infrastructure like railways, seaports, transshipment hubs and roads. The problem affects not just Kazakhstan, but other countries along the Middle Corridor too

In an interview with Eurasianet, Gaidar Abdikerimov, the secretary-general of the TITR association, described limitations in the infrastructure of Azerbaijan and Georgia as the route’s main “bottleneck.” The lack of locations at which to load and unload cargo ships and congestion along train routes cause chronic delays, he said. 

“Transit infrastructure in Kazakhstan is generally in better condition and more orderly than in the South Caucasus. But we have our own problems: namely, the insufficient capacity of our two Caspian ports around the city of Aktau,” Abdikerimov said. “The volume of incoming cargo overall is more than two times the throughput capacity of our ports. Moreover, we don’t have our own fleet of ships.”

And more railroads and highways need to be built, Abdikerimov said. 

Work in that direction is ongoing. Last month, Kazakhstan began adding capacity to an 800-kilometer stretch of railroad leading from the Chinese border to the center of the country. The government has described the project, which should be completed by the end of 2025, as one that will “contribute to the uninterrupted export of domestic products and the growth of the country's transit potential.”

Ironing out the snarls will require careful coordination on technical issues between Middle Corridor countries.  

On November 24-25, the heads of foreign ministries and ministries of transport from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Turkey met for talks in Aktau and signed off on a Roadmap 2022-2027 for the harmonized removal of bottlenecks. The projection is that $7.5 billion will be spent over five years by all the countries in that initiative in the interests of achieving a threefold increase in the current throughput.

Kazakhstan is setting its sights even higher. At a summit of heads of state of member nations of the Organization of Turkic States in November, Tokayev said his government intended to drum up $20 billion in investments by 2025 for the development of logistics and transportation infrastructure in his country.  

Physical barriers are only part of the story.

The advantage of the Russia-dependent route is that any item being carried from, say, Guangzhou to Warsaw, only needs to cross two customs barriers. Kazakhstan, along with Belarus and Russia, are all members of the Eurasian Economic Union customs bloc. The Middle Corridor crosses many borders, each entailing time-consuming bureaucratic procedures.  

Abdikerimov told Eurasianet that Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Turkey are cognizant of the predicament and that they are working on easing the unhindered transit of goods across their shared borders by developing a single mechanism for the passage of cargo arriving from China.

“The countries of the trans-Caspian route understand that we all need this, that this is our common future,” he said.

None of this is to mean Kazakhstan is drifting away from Russia. Quite the opposite. 

Speaking at the 18th Kazakhstan-Russian interregional cooperation forum in the Siberian city of Orenburg on November 28, Nurdaulet Kilybay, deputy governor of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region, noted that the volume of container cargo traveling between Russia and China through Kazakhstan has increased fourfold year-on-year. At the same event, Alexander Polukhin, the head of the road and transportation ministry in Russia’s Orenburg region, set 2030 as the target date for the completion of infrastructure that would dramatically increase cargo turnover and cut travel times.  

While officials in Kazakhstan see transit making a sizable contribution toward economic growth, there are few illusions any of this will enable the country to rid itself entirely of its current dependence on exports of raw materials like oil. 

And when it comes to oil, there is only so much that can be done to circumvent Russia.  

In 2021, Kazakhstan transported 54 million tons of oil, almost 80 percent of what it exported, through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, or CPC, pipeline, most of which lies on Russian territory. On four occasions this year, operations at the CPC were interrupted – one time on seemingly spurious technical grounds that sparked suspicion of politically motivated meddling – causing Kazakhstan serious losses.

Starting in the New Year, Kazakhstan will begin sending its first batches of oil through the Middle Corridor, via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. Initial annual projections see around 1.5 million tons of oil carried along this route. That is a trickle compared to what the CPC can manage. 

Tokayev has instructed the government to work toward increasing that volume to 20 million tons, although he did not specify a timeframe. The widely shared assumption is that it needs to happen by 2030, as the giant Kashagan field nears peak production capacity. 

Industry insiders are skeptical this can be achieved. In an interview with Eurasianet, Nurlan Zhumagulov, the head of the Union of Oilfield Services Companies, said many objective factors, including concerns about falling Caspian Sea levels, which will decrease the amount of oil tankers can carry, will make this a "difficult task." 

In any event, the CPC is a far cheaper option, said Zhumagulov. And capacity there is only growing. New pumping facilities mean that the pipeline will from next year be able to carry 83 million tons of oil, up from the current 67-million-ton ceiling.

“And so, for all the promising prospects for transit through Kazakhstan, the main engine of our economy will remain oil exports through Russia,” Zhumagulov said.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Critical Moment For South Africa’s Energy Industry
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts
U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?

U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?
Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited
Gasoline Prices Continue To Plummet In The U.S.

Gasoline Prices Continue To Plummet In The U.S.



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com