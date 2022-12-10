A Critical Moment For South Africa’s Energy Industry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 20 hours 71.02 -0.44 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 19 hours 76.10 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.40 +0.56 +0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 hours 6.245 +0.283 +4.75%
Graph up Gasoline 20 hours 2.056 +0.007 +0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 20 hours 2.056 +0.007 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 70.91 -1.02 -1.42%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.13 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 72.88 +0.77 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 375 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 76.08 +1.21 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.13 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 45.23 -0.40 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 50.21 -0.55 -1.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 73.61 -0.55 -0.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 71.86 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 69.01 -0.55 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 67.01 -0.55 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 75.96 -0.55 -0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 65.31 -0.55 -0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 62.50 -2.25 -3.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 66.09 -2.24 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.27 -2.24 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 21 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 2 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 15 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 8 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 15 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Turkey's Oil Tanker Traffic Jam Is Growing

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China is ignoring the price…

Russia Is No Longer Pursuing Victory In Ukraine

Russia Is No Longer Pursuing Victory In Ukraine

Russia appears to have come…

Brent Oil Erases All 2022 Gains As It Dips Below $80

Brent Oil Erases All 2022 Gains As It Dips Below $80

Brent oil settled below $80…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Critical Moment For South Africa’s Energy Industry

By Felicity Bradstock - Dec 10, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • Despite its significant oil, gas, and renewable energy potential, South Africa is in the midst of an energy crisis due to its economic woes and mismanagement of its state-owned utility.
  • Despite interest from majors in exploring offshore South Africa, there is uncertainty over the future of fossil fuels after a court prohibited offshore exploration by Shell earlier this year.
  • There are high hopes for the country’s renewable energy industry, with the government recently approving an $8.5 billion energy transition investment plan.
Join Our Community

South Africa is in the midst of an energy crisis, despite its significant oil, gas, and renewable energy potential. This is mainly due to a prolonged economic crisis and poor management of the state-owned utility. Instability in the country’s energy industry has meant that new developments have been shrouded in uncertainty, with the hope that they will eventually boost South Africa’s energy security.  An array of economic reforms has been released by the South African government in a bid to improve the country’s declining economy, and some seem to be working. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan was originally proposed in 2018 but has seen several delays due to political opposition. The reforms are aimed at boosting energy security, infrastructure development, food security, job creation, and the green transition. The government says it is aiming for a “sustainable, resilient and inclusive economy.”

According to an S&P Global Ratings analysis, South Africa’s economic outlook is positive thanks to the successful implementation of recent government reforms. It suggested that government measures to increase private sector activity and reform some key government-related organizations could help boost growth outcomes over the next two to three years.

However, some challenges to stability remain. There continue to be deep divisions in the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and Ramaphosa’s cabinet. In addition, the state-owned utility, Eskom, continues to face difficulties. An Africa analyst at the risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, Aleix Montana, explained a “perfect storm of inflation, electricity cuts and corruption accusations that will continue to deteriorate South Africa’s profile and to pose risk for investments in the country.”

Related: WTI Falls Despite Crude Draw As Product Inventories Soar

There have been regular power cuts in recent months as Eskom has seen electricity generation shortfalls, mainly due to equipment failures and fuel shortages. The blackouts are set to continue for the next six to 12 months unless the funds are found to provide Eskom with the diesel needed to run its power plants. South Africa has long faced energy problems, with Ramaphosa blaming the situation on Eskom, which, he says, was already underperforming under previous administrations. 

Despite major challenges to South Africa’s energy provision, it is attracting high levels of foreign investment in its oil and gas industry. French oil major TotalEnergies submitted an applicated for approval to drill five wells for oil and gas in the region between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas in November. This follows several other application submissions for exploration along the South African coast. 

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, energy companies worldwide have been racing to develop other oil and gas resources, to reduce the global reliance on Russian energy. In addition, oil and gas firms have identified Africa as a strategic region for the development of low-carbon assets, moving away from existing projects in other parts of the world as they dry up. Several international firms have favored largely untapped locations across Africa, seeing the potential to keep developing their oil and gas assets while also reducing emissions, in a bid to appease state governments and international organizations pushing for a green transition. 

Despite opposition from environmental groups, TotalEnergies is pushing forward with its plan to develop its South African oil assets. The company plans to explore the deep-water Orange basin, offshore between Port Nolloth and Hondeklip Bay, at a depth of 3,000 metres. 

However, South Africa has been responding to calls to curb oil and gas exploration in recent months, as it looks to break into the world of renewables. A South African court banned offshore oil and gas exploration by Shell earlier this year, following a proposal from the oil major to explore the Eastern Cape province. 

Despite uncertainty around South Africa’s future in fossil fuels, there are high hopes for its renewable energy potential. In October, the government approved an $8.5 billion energy transition investment plan to accelerate South Africa’s shift away from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives. The Cabinet stated that the plan “outlines the investments required to achieve the decarbonisation commitments made by the government of South Africa while promoting sustainable development, and ensuring a just transition for affected workers and communities”.

The UK, EU, US, France, and Germany are backing the plan and investing in South Africa’s energy transition. At present, South Africa depends on coal for 80 percent of its power. The plan focuses on the electricity sector, electric vehicle manufacturing, and the development of a green hydrogen industry. It also sees a transition away from coal to renewable alternatives. But experts say that it is vital that donor countries deliver on their financing pledges for South Africa to progress in its transition. 

As South Africa slowly sees the light at the end of the tunnel from its economic crisis, the focus has shifted to attaining energy security. With strong potential in both fossil fuels and renewable energy, the Government of South Africa will have to exploit these opportunities to ensure the future of the country’s energy. However, inefficiencies in the state utility have meant failures in power provision, with immediate funding required to alleviate the current energy crisis.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tesla May Suspend Model 3, Model Y Production In Shanghai
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts
U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?

U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?
Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited
Gasoline Prices Continue To Plummet In The U.S.

Gasoline Prices Continue To Plummet In The U.S.



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com