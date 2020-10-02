Jet Fuel Demand Needs A Vaccine

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.33 -1.39 -3.59%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 39.55 -1.38 -3.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.490 -0.037 -1.46%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 39.12 -1.55 -3.81%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 39.94 -0.71 -1.75%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.20 +0.25 +0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Graph up Marine 2 days 41.22 +0.95 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.39 +0.55 +1.35%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 37.72 -1.37 -3.50%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 41.81 -1.82 -4.17%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.54 -1.96 -4.84%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 38.94 -1.64 -4.04%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 26.32 -1.51 -5.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 28.02 -3.70 -11.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 37.72 -1.50 -3.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 39.12 -1.50 -3.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 33.72 -3.50 -9.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 33.47 -3.25 -8.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 36.50 +0.75 +2.10%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 30.25 +0.75 +2.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 40.58 +0.85 +2.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 34.17 +0.93 +2.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 38.12 +0.93 +2.50%
All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 hours The China Daily newspaper just did a flash poll of 1600 Chinese Communist Party members. 98% said Biden won the debate.
  • 1 hour California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 2 days Ilhan Omar connected Ballot Harvester in cash-for-ballots scheme
  • 5 hours What is Best for Germany Now?
  • 12 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 5 hours Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 5 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 16 hours Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 1 day Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future

Breaking News:

Vietnam Approves Exxon’s $5-Billion LNG-To-Power Project

China’s EV Ambitions Put The U.S. Auto Industry At Risk

China’s EV Ambitions Put The U.S. Auto Industry At Risk

China’s electric vehicle boom could…

Digitalization Is The Only Way Oil Companies Can Survive

Digitalization Is The Only Way Oil Companies Can Survive

The global pandemic and oil…

Will Clean Energy Policies Actually Create More Jobs?

Will Clean Energy Policies Actually Create More Jobs?

As the clean energy movement…

Jet Fuel Demand Needs A Vaccine

By Editorial Dept - Oct 02, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
1. Spending on electricity surpassed fuels

- For the first time since 1960, U.S. consumers spent more on electricity than they did on gasoline and other fuels.

- The shift is the result of the plunge in spending on fuel (from reduced mobility) and a sharp increase in spending on electricity.

- In April, Americans spent 1.65 percent of their personal income on electricity, and 1.14 percent on fuels.

- The shift is not permanent, but as EVs spread over time, more spending will be allocated to electricity relative to fuels.

2. Refineries hit hard in Europe

- A slew of refineries in Finland, France, and the Netherlands are slated for closure as the downstream market continues to suffer.

- For September, refineries in Europe likely operated 25 percent below capacity, according to IHS Markit.

- Meanwhile, the fuel mix is also causing problems. Gasoline demand has rebounded, but with jet fuel far below pre-pandemic levels, distillate margins have collapsed. Refiners churn out both fuels when they process, exacerbating the distillate glut.

- “It’s very difficult for anyone to make money when diesel cracks are at this level,” UBS Group AG analyst Henri Patricot, told Bloomberg. “We continue to see a demand recovery, but it has slowed.”

- Diesel’s premium to Brent crude fell to just $4 per barrel, just off of a nine-year low hit in mid-September.

3. Wheat and corn prices…

