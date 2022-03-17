Is Venezuelan Oil Really Worth Rolling Back Sanctions For?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 103.6 +0.66 +0.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 106.6 +8.62 +8.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 4.928 -0.062 -1.24%
Graph down Heating Oil 23 mins 3.480 -0.007 -0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 19 mins 3.193 -0.024 -0.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +1.20 +1.17%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 100.6 +7.79 +8.39%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 3.193 -0.024 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 102.5 +2.83 +2.84%
Graph up Murban 2 days 104.9 +2.81 +2.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 93.51 -2.21 -2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 108 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 103.7 -1.06 -1.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 102.2 -1.46 -1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +1.20 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 80.90 -1.16 -1.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 80.94 -1.40 -1.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 97.19 -1.40 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 95.44 -1.40 -1.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 93.34 -1.40 -1.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 90.49 -1.40 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 90.49 -1.40 -1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 92.59 -1.40 -1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 96.14 -1.40 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 90.79 -1.40 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 99.50 +8.00 +8.74%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 93.25 +8.00 +9.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 98.69 -6.09 -5.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 96.93 +7.94 +8.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 100.9 +7.94 +8.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 100.9 +7.94 +8.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 99.50 +8.00 +8.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 85.25 -1.50 -1.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.9 -1.38 -1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 22 hours Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 4 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 1 hour Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Spike Nearly 10% As Hopes Of Ukraine Ceasefire Fade

Could Oil Prices Really Hit $200?

Could Oil Prices Really Hit $200?

Russia’s war in Ukraine is…

Is It Time To Tap America’s Final Oil Frontier?

Is It Time To Tap America’s Final Oil Frontier?

There’s no denying that the…

How To Play The Biggest Commodity Supply Squeeze In History

How To Play The Biggest Commodity Supply Squeeze In History

Metals prices are breaking records…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Venezuelan Oil Really Worth Rolling Back Sanctions For?

By Haley Zaremba - Mar 17, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • The war in Ukraine has created an especially volatile oil market, and the Biden administration is racing to counter rising prices.
  • The United States needs to replace as much as 672,000 barrels per day, and some see potential in Venezuela to help. 
  • Chevron is already reportedly building a trading team to market oil from Venezuela in joint ventures it shares with state-run PDVSA.
Join Our Community

On March 8, the White House banned all imports of coal, oil, and liquefied natural gas from Russia as the United States tightened sanctions on the Kremlin in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As a show of condemnation and an attempt to de-escalate Russian aggression before the war spreads, the United States is trying to hit Russia where it hurts – its energy industry. But now, the White House needs to find a new source of energy imports to fill that vacuum, and they’re looking to a surprising source: Venezuela. 

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA), in 2021 the United States imported 672,000 barrels of Russian crude and refined products per day. Refined products made up 70% of those imports. In fact, the United States hit a new record for Russian crude imports last year, “after U.S. Mars grade crude production was halted in the second half of the year due to hurricanes along the Gulf Coast, which damaged the offshore LOOP facility,” according to Factbox reporting by Reuters. 

Now, the United States needs to replace that 672,000 daily barrels, or at least the 199,000 bpd of crude oil, from another source. And, amazingly, the Biden administration is looking to Venezuela, another country under U.S. sanctions. While the relaxing of sanctions against crude imports has yet to be finalized, Big Oil is preparing to step in and take control of their stalled operations in Venezuela the moment they get the green light. 

According to Reuters, Chevron Corp. “has begun assembling a trading team to market oil from Venezuela” and is poised and ready to “expand its role in the four joint ventures it shares with state-run company PDVSA.” Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves on the planet, and before the global community shunned despotic president Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela was a key part of many oil supermajors’ portfolios. Under the weight of sanctions and a crushing economic collapse, however, what was once one of the world’s biggest oil industries saw the departure of its very last oil rig in 2020. An opportunity to reclaim some of those stakes lost to sanctions will likely not be slept on by Big Oil companies such as Chevron. 

If the United States were to approve licensing of Venezuelan oil, the move could introduce an additional 400,000 barrels per day at a moment when the U.S. desperately needs more oil supply. In spite of the opportunities presented to the United States by reopening the Venezuelan taps, it is still highly uncertain whether the easing of sanctions will actually come to pass. In order to reestablish energy trade between the much embattled and embittered countries, the United States and Venezuela will have to successfully reach an accord through fraught political talks which, so far, are not going well

Whether or not the United States begins to import Venezuelan crude once again, the war in Ukraine has already caused a remarkable level of cooperation between the United States and Russia. Representatives from the two countries had their first high-level bilateral talks in years earlier this month in the Venezuelan capital city of Caracas. Some critics consider this to be a major misstep for the United States, who see aiding Maduro in any way to be a politically risky and ethically irresponsible move, oil prices be damned. 

The fact that the United States is even considering this option after years of harsh sanctions on Venezuela without the desired result – Maduro’s ousting – shows that the country’s energy sector is really in hot water. Soaring inflation rates are hitting consumers hard at the pumps, causing unrest and lowering public approval of the Biden administration. While oil prices were already through the roof, sanctions on Russia caused them to skyrocket a stunning 20% on March 7 to reach nearly $140 a barrel. These kinds of sky-high oil prices haven’t been seen in nearly 14 years. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Breaking The Gas Tax Could Save Some Pain At The Pump

Next Post

The Real Reason U.S. Oil Producers Are Exercising Caution
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps
Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales
The World Is Facing A Critical Diesel Shortage

The World Is Facing A Critical Diesel Shortage
China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia

China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia
Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen

Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com