Soaring LNG Demand Creates Traffic Jam At Gulf Of Mexico Ports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 103.5 +0.56 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 106.6 +8.62 +8.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 4.926 -0.064 -1.28%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.503 +0.015 +0.43%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.197 -0.019 -0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +1.20 +1.17%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 100.6 +7.79 +8.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.197 -0.019 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 102.5 +2.83 +2.84%
Graph up Murban 2 days 104.9 +2.81 +2.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 93.51 -2.21 -2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 108 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 103.7 -1.06 -1.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 102.2 -1.46 -1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +1.20 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 80.90 -1.16 -1.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 80.94 -1.40 -1.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 97.19 -1.40 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 95.44 -1.40 -1.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 93.34 -1.40 -1.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 90.49 -1.40 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 90.49 -1.40 -1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 92.59 -1.40 -1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 96.14 -1.40 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 90.79 -1.40 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 99.50 +8.00 +8.74%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 93.25 +8.00 +9.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 98.69 -6.09 -5.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 96.93 +7.94 +8.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 100.9 +7.94 +8.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 100.9 +7.94 +8.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 99.50 +8.00 +8.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 85.25 -1.50 -1.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.9 -1.38 -1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 22 hours Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 4 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 2 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Spike Nearly 10% As Hopes Of Ukraine Ceasefire Fade

Africa Could Help Fill The Gap In EU Gas Supply

Africa Could Help Fill The Gap In EU Gas Supply

As Europe is rushing to…

Why LNG Won’t Fully Replace Russian Gas In Europe

Why LNG Won’t Fully Replace Russian Gas In Europe

European countries are rushing to…

Europe Could Plunge Into Recession If Russia Cuts Its Gas Supply

Europe Could Plunge Into Recession If Russia Cuts Its Gas Supply

Very-high natural gas prices are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Soaring LNG Demand Creates Traffic Jam At Gulf Of Mexico Ports

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 17, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Gulf Coast liquefaction facilities are operating near capacity thanks to strong demand.
  • Europe is rushing to replenish its exhausted gas reserves.
  • Eikon: 27 LNG tankers were either on their way to Gulf Coast export terminals or already there.
Join Our Community

Close to a record number of liquefied natural gas tankers are crowding Gulf Coast export terminals as U.S. exports of the superchilled fuels run at record rates.

Reuters reported that Gulf Coast liquefaction facilities are operating near capacity thanks to strong demand, especially from Europe, which is currently trying to replenish its exhausted gas reserves.

Citing data from Refinitiv Eikon, Reuters wrote that some 27 LNG tankers were either on their way to Gulf Coast export terminals or already there. As a result, liquefied natural gas exports could reach 6.47 million tons this month, according to Kpler, beating the previous monthly record of 6.3 million tons set in January.

Europe has morphed into the biggest market for U.S. liquefied natural gas over the past three months, as concern about the geopolitical tensions around Ukraine prompted the EU to seek alternatives to Russian gas in case Moscow turned off the taps, even though Moscow has repeatedly said that it has no such plans.

As a result of the surge in demand for U.S. LNG, the country overtook Qatar to become the world's largest exporter of the commodity. U.S. LNG is one of the European Union's preferred alternatives to Russian pipeline gas, whose consumption the union is trying to cut by two-thirds within a year.

Last week, the chief executive of the largest U.S. natural gas producer, EQT, said the United States could easily replace Russian gas, which last year accounted for 45 percent of total EU gas imports.

"We've got the ability to do more, the desire to do more," EQT's Toby Rice told the BBC, estimating that the United States had enough gas to quadruple current output by 2030.

However, environmentalists have been quick to protest the increase in LNG exports, with a coalition of more than a hundred organizations calling on banks to stop financing LNG export terminal projects. Environmentalist protests, according to a Reuters report, have led to the shelving of an interagency review on ways to boost LNG exports to Europe.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Rising Temperatures Provide Relief For Europe’s Ongoing Energy Crisis
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps
Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales
The World Is Facing A Critical Diesel Shortage

The World Is Facing A Critical Diesel Shortage
China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia

China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia
Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen

Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com