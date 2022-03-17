Breaking The Gas Tax Could Save Some Pain At The Pump

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 103.6 +0.66 +0.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 106.6 +8.62 +8.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 4.928 -0.062 -1.24%
Graph down Heating Oil 23 mins 3.480 -0.007 -0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 19 mins 3.193 -0.024 -0.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +1.20 +1.17%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 100.6 +7.79 +8.39%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 3.193 -0.024 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 102.5 +2.83 +2.84%
Graph up Murban 2 days 104.9 +2.81 +2.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 93.51 -2.21 -2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 108 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 103.7 -1.06 -1.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 102.2 -1.46 -1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +1.20 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 80.90 -1.16 -1.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 80.94 -1.40 -1.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 97.19 -1.40 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 95.44 -1.40 -1.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 93.34 -1.40 -1.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 90.49 -1.40 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 90.49 -1.40 -1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 92.59 -1.40 -1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 96.14 -1.40 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 90.79 -1.40 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 99.50 +8.00 +8.74%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 93.25 +8.00 +9.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 98.69 -6.09 -5.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 96.93 +7.94 +8.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 100.9 +7.94 +8.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 100.9 +7.94 +8.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 99.50 +8.00 +8.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 85.25 -1.50 -1.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.9 -1.38 -1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 22 hours Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 4 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 1 hour Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Spike Nearly 10% As Hopes Of Ukraine Ceasefire Fade

The Supply Shortage That Could Derail The Electric Car Boom

The Supply Shortage That Could Derail The Electric Car Boom

A major supply-chain disruption may…

The Real Reason U.S. Oil Producers Are Exercising Caution

The Real Reason U.S. Oil Producers Are Exercising Caution

The ongoing feud between the…

Why Oil Crashed Below $100

Why Oil Crashed Below $100

Oil prices crashed back below…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Breaking The Gas Tax Could Save Some Pain At The Pump

By Josh Owens - Mar 17, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Some states in the U.S. are considering suspending, or have already suspended, taxes on gasoline in an attempt to rein in prices at the pump.
  • Soaring gasoline prices are economically and politically a disaster for the U.S. government, which is why politicians are desperate to drag them down.
  • Some states have made it clear that a suspension of the gas tax is not on the table as the funds are desperately needed for infrastructure projects.
Join Our Community

Some states in the U.S. are pausing gas taxes in a bid to rein in prices at the pump, but others are soldiering on without tax relief.

The Michigan Senate, for instance, this week approved a suspension of state gas taxes for six months. The state's governor is expected to veto the bill, however, with one Democratic Senator who opposed the bill saying the tax was necessary for road and bridge repairs.

"We are still impacting the costs that the residents who drive will incur on repairing their tires, replacing their tires, repairing their axles, their suspensions, their alignments – costs that exceed any state motor fuel tax holiday," Ericka Geiss said.

In Arizona, meanwhile, Governor Doug Ducey has signaled that he will not allow a suspension of the gas tax, which comes in at $0.18 per gallon. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, while a tax suspension could save an average of $103 annually per driver, it would cost the state $540 million annually in lost money for the Highway User Revenue Fund.

"We should be expanding production and not using gimmicks especially when we have infrastructure projects in the state that need resources," Governor Ducey said.

Florida, on the other hand, plans to give its drivers a tax holiday beginning from October. State lawmakers agreed this week to suspend the state gas tax once tourist season is over and the majority of the beneficiaries of the move would be Floridians.

The timing of the suspension prompted criticism, with one Tax Foundation official saying, "People are feeling the pain right now, offering relief in October doesn't necessarily address that. It's a pretty inefficient way to provide relief."

In Georgia, lawmakers are targeting more immediate relief. The Finance Committee at the Georgia Senate voted in favor of a bill that would see the gas tax suspended until the end of May. Since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is strongly in favor of a gas tax pause, final approval is all but certain.

This is, however, not the case in California, the state with the most expensive gas and the highest gas tax. A Republican proposal for a tax suspension was shot down by Democrats earlier this week. Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed an alternative way of compensating drivers, with direct rebate checks.

In comments on the failed tax pause bill, the communications director of Newsom's office told ABC that "the Republican's proposal can be manipulated to help line the pockets of petro-dictators and oil companies who are benefiting from the spike in oil prices across the world. The governor has proposed a tax rebate to provide billions in direct relief to Californians who are suffering from rising gas prices across the country, a direct result of [Russia's President Vladimir Putin's] war."

In Connecticut, meanwhile, Governor Ned Lamont and legislators agreed on a gas tax holiday, which would cost the state some $100 million in lost revenue if the legislature approves it.

"Is it enough? No," the Governor said, as quoted by local media. "Inflation is a lot more than the tax cut we're providing." Yet, according to him, the gas tax pause could provide a bridge for drivers to the start of the new fiscal year in the summer, when other tax cuts will come into effect as well.

Oregon, meanwhile, is not even considering a gas tax pause. According to the deputy communications officer of Governor Kate Brown, a gas tax pause will cost the state.

"It is clear that any such suspensions would have state revenue impacts that would need to be addressed through bipartisan action from the Legislature in coordination with our office and state agencies," Charles Boyle told the Oregon Capital Chronicle.

New York, on the other hand, might get some relief from gas taxes. The state Senate has included a proposal for a pause in some gas taxes in the state in its new budget beginning in May and potentially extending until the end of the year.

The gas tax pause issue is a complex one, judging by states' different attitudes to it. All governors appear to be willing to help cushion the blow of high prices at the pump on voter households, yet not all are ready to bear the costs of a gas tax pause.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Carbon Capture And Storage Spending To Top $50B Through 2025

Next Post

Is Venezuelan Oil Really Worth Rolling Back Sanctions For?
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • William Wallace on March 17 2022 said:
    WTF are they waiting for!!

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps
Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales
The World Is Facing A Critical Diesel Shortage

The World Is Facing A Critical Diesel Shortage
China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia

China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia
Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen

Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com