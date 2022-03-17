Pierre Andurand: Oil Could Jump To $200 By Year-End

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 103.2 +0.21 +0.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 106.6 +8.62 +8.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.929 -0.061 -1.22%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 3.514 +0.027 +0.76%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 3.211 -0.006 -0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +1.20 +1.17%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 100.6 +7.79 +8.39%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 3.211 -0.006 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 102.5 +2.83 +2.84%
Graph up Murban 2 days 104.9 +2.81 +2.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 93.51 -2.21 -2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 108 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 103.7 -1.06 -1.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 102.2 -1.46 -1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +1.20 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 80.90 -1.16 -1.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 80.94 -1.40 -1.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 97.19 -1.40 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 95.44 -1.40 -1.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 93.34 -1.40 -1.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 90.49 -1.40 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 90.49 -1.40 -1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 92.59 -1.40 -1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 96.14 -1.40 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 90.79 -1.40 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 99.50 +8.00 +8.74%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 93.25 +8.00 +9.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 98.69 -6.09 -5.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 96.93 +7.94 +8.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 100.9 +7.94 +8.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 100.9 +7.94 +8.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 99.50 +8.00 +8.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 85.25 -1.50 -1.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.9 -1.38 -1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 23 hours Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 15 mins Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 18 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 2 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Spike Nearly 10% As Hopes Of Ukraine Ceasefire Fade

Oil Rallies As White House Considers Ban On Russian Oil Imports

Oil Rallies As White House Considers Ban On Russian Oil Imports

Oil prices continue to inch…

Oil Spikes To $112 As Russian Crude Becomes Toxic

Oil Spikes To $112 As Russian Crude Becomes Toxic

Oil prices shot up to…

Oil Ends Wildest Week Ever As Russian War In Ukraine Rattles Market

Oil Ends Wildest Week Ever As Russian War In Ukraine Rattles Market

Oil prices are on track…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Pierre Andurand: Oil Could Jump To $200 By Year-End

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 17, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Andurand: Oil producers around the world will struggle to replace Russian barrels.
  • Andurand: around 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil supply is already out of trade on the market.
  • Actual demand destruction would only begin at around $200 per barrel.
Join Our Community

Oil prices could jump to an all-time high of $200 per barrel by the end of this year, as oil producers ranging from African members of OPEC+ to the U.S. shale patch will struggle to replace the Russian crude that is going off the market, popular hedge-fund manager Pierre Andurand told the latest episode of Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast.

Andurand, CIO at Andurand Capital, believes that around 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil supply is already out of trade on the market after the financial sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and after many Western majors and traders refuse to deal with Russia’s oil. 

Even if Russia and Ukraine reach a ceasefire right now, Russian oil will not return, said Andurand.  

“I don’t think that suddenly they stop fighting, the oil comes back. It’s not going to be the case. The oil’s going to be gone for good,” Andurand told the Odd Lots podcast.

“We’ll have to live with higher prices to keep demand down, for it to be treated a bit more as a luxury product and also to accelerate the energy transition,” said the hedge fund manager.

According to Andurand, the actual demand destruction would begin at $200 a barrel oil.

“I feel like there’s no demand destruction at $110 a barrel and we’ll have to go significantly higher before demand can go down by enough. But that’s also assuming there’s no government mandate and some kind of confinement, where let’s say two days a month, we are not doing anything,” he said.

Just after Russia invaded Ukraine, Andurand warned that the oil markets were worse off than many traders believe, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In the first week of March, options traders significantly increased bets that oil could hit $200 as early as this month. Traders would profit from those call options if oil prices were to rally to those levels.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rebounds As Market Fears Russian Supply Shock
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on March 17 2022 said:
    Some analysts and investment banks tend either to believe an unsubstantiated claim or create a false one depending on their political leanings and vested interests , treat it as a fact and start issuing projections left and right some of which are too ridiculous for one to seriously consider.

    Pierre Andurand’s projection that oil could jump to $200 a barrel by the end of the year could only happen if Russia halted all its oil and gas exports to the world with the exception of China. This is so because no one single producer in the world or even a group of producers could replace 8.0 million barrels a day (mbd) of Russian oil exports (5 mbd of crude and 3 mbd of products) now or in the next ten years.

    But he seems to have fallen into the same trap of believing an unsubstantiated claim about consumers shunning Russian oil, treat it as a fact and then come up with his own claim that around 4 .0 mbd of Russian oil exports are already out of trade on the market.

    If this is true in a global oil market with a shrinking global oil spare production capacity, tight market and a steep decline in global oil inventories, crude oil prices would have skyrocketed so as to plunge the world in a very destructive oil crisis.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps
Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales
The World Is Facing A Critical Diesel Shortage

The World Is Facing A Critical Diesel Shortage
China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia

China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia
Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen

Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com