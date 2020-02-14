Is The Permian Basin Getting Gassier?

1. Is the Permian getting gassier?

- “We expect Permian gross gas production to increase by more than 4.5 billion cubic feet per day between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2021,” Rystad Energy said in a report.

- One of the main concerns about the Permian is that production is increasingly becoming gassier, that is, the gas-to-oil ratio of the hydrocarbons is leaning in a natural gas direction. While that is certainly true for wells as they age, Rystad said there is less of a concern with new wells.

- “We should stress that we do not expect any significant buildup in the gas-oil ratio (GOR) across the Permian basin in the short term,” Rystad said.

- The GOR would rise if the overall drilling pace slows down, as aging wells would make up a larger share of the total output.

- “[W]e do not think Permian gas production will necessarily outpace oil in 2020 as long as the activity level stays robust and operators intentionally decide to focus on the areas and zones with the maximum oil content,” Rystad said.

2. Palladium prices take a breather

- The impressive price rally for palladium – the best performing commodity in 2019 – came to a halt because of the coronavirus, but prices have not slumped like other commodities.

- In fact, palladium prices are up roughly 20 percent year-to-date.

- The durability of palladium prices may come as a surprise…