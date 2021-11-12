Is Russia Sending Enough Natural Gas To Europe?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 35 mins 80.79 -0.80 -0.98%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.04 -0.83 -1.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 4.791 -0.358 -6.95%
Graph down Heating Oil 35 mins 2.404 -0.043 -1.77%
Graph down Gasoline 35 mins 2.311 -0.006 -0.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.02 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.93 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 77.79 -0.80 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.311 -0.006 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.45 -2.18 -2.61%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.70 -2.17 -2.53%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.00 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 83.11 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.35 -1.45 -1.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.02 -1.76 -2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.02 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.76 -1.55 -1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.93 -1.76 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 60.68 -3.14 -4.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 61.09 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 80.59 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 81.99 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 77.09 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 73.69 +0.25 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 73.69 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 76.59 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 78.34 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 73.59 +0.25 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.77 -2.63 -3.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.54 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.49 +0.25 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.49 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.83 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 6 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 3 days Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 1 day China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 4 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 3 hours "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 2 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 days ETHEREUM Cryptocurrency - ETCG Stock based on Ethereum
  • 16 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Russia: Belarus Didn’t Coordinate With Moscow Threat To Halt Gas To Europe

European Natural Gas Prices Plunge As Russia Increases Gas Flows

European Natural Gas Prices Plunge As Russia Increases Gas Flows

European natural gas prices plunged…

Chinese Crude Oil Imports Drop To Three-Year Low In October

Chinese Crude Oil Imports Drop To Three-Year Low In October

Higher international oil prices and…

U.S. Utilities Stocks Could Have Significant Upside

U.S. Utilities Stocks Could Have Significant Upside

Though U.S. utilities have lagged…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Russia Sending Enough Natural Gas To Europe?

By Editorial Dept - Nov 12, 2021, 4:31 PM CST
Join Our Community

Geopolitics

European natural gas prices started dropping this week after Russia started increasing supplies, but the market’s initial optimism over more Russian gas was dulled later in the week when shipments were smaller than hoped for. Overall, the increased Russian gas flow isn’t any more than it should have been at this time of year under contractual agreement. It’s not enough to assure Europe that it can avert an energy crisis.

The EU is expected to hit Belarus with new sanctions as early as next week in retaliation for the ongoing migrant crisis. Reuters reported that fresh sanctions will include some 30 individuals and entities including the foreign minister and Belarusian airline Belavia. Earlier this week, the EU accused Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko of luring migrants with the false promise of easy entry to the EU. EU member countries Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia have all seen a surge in the number of people trying to enter their countries illegally from Belarus. At the same time, Belarus, in an act of retribution, is threatening to cut European gas supply (one of Russia’s natural gas pipelines to Europe runs through Belarus).

Ahead of the resumption of nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna on November 29th, it increasingly appears likely that Iran’s perception is that it has growing leverage and will bargain for maximum sanctions relief for any movement on its nuclear program.

Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions

Gambia…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

2 Significant Outcomes From COP26

Next Post

The World's Largest LNG Exporter
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil
Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity
Natural Gas Prices Soar As Putin Punks Europe

Natural Gas Prices Soar As Putin Punks Europe
Saudi Arabia Aggressively Hikes Oil Prices As Market Tightens

Saudi Arabia Aggressively Hikes Oil Prices As Market Tightens



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com