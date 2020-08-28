Is A Major Oil Price Breakout On The Horizon?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 50 mins 42.97 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 45.05 -0.04 -0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 50 mins 2.657 -0.053 -1.96%
Graph down Mars US 23 hours 44.29 -0.45 -1.01%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.81 -0.24 -0.52%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 45.70 -0.30 -0.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.63 -0.33 -0.73%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.63 -0.33 -0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.15 -0.88 -1.95%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.73 -0.38 -0.92%
Chart Natural Gas 50 mins 2.657 -0.053 -1.96%
Graph down Marine 2 days 44.89 -0.04 -0.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 45.57 +0.13 +0.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 43.05 -0.64 -1.46%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 47.85 -0.34 -0.71%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.47 -0.46 -1.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.15 -0.88 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.15 -0.88 -1.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.76 -0.99 -2.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.81 -0.24 -0.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 30.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 33.39 -0.35 -1.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 42.04 -0.35 -0.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 43.44 -0.35 -0.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 40.04 -0.35 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 38.54 -0.35 -0.90%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 38.54 -0.35 -0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 39.79 -0.35 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 41.54 -0.35 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 38.54 -0.35 -0.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.63 -0.33 -0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 39.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 44.17 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 36.92 -0.07 -0.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 40.87 -0.07 -0.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 40.87 -0.07 -0.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 39.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.25 -0.50 -1.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.78 -0.35 -0.73%
All Charts
Is A Major Oil Price Breakout On The Horizon?

By Editorial Dept - Aug 28, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading slightly better on Friday as Hurricane Laura moved beyond the heart of the U.S. oil industry in Louisiana and Texas without causing any major damage to production and refining facilities.

With refineries spared from feared massive flooding, the initial assessment shows no damage to the upstream or downstream facilities. Additionally, crude oil has given back most of the storm premium and could return to its elongated holding pattern.

U.S. Energy Information Administration Weekly Inventories Report

On Wednesday, the EIA reported a crude oil inventory draw of 4.7 million barrels for the week to August 21. At 507.8 million barrels, oil inventories are 15 percent above the five-year average for this time of the year. Analysts had expected an inventory draw of 3.833 million barrels for the week to August 21.

In gasoline, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 4.6 million barrels, compared with a decline of 3.3 million barrels a week earlier that sparked hopes the excessive supply of gasoline was being drained by recovering demand for fuels. Gasoline production last week averaged 9.5 million bpd, up from 9.4 million bpd in the previous week.

In distillate fuels, the EIA reported an inventory increase of 1.4 million barrels, after a modest build of 200,000 barrels a week earlier. Distillate fuel production rose last week, to 5.1 million bpd, compared with 4.7 million bpd a week earlier.

Refineries…

Supermajors Still Struggling Despite Oil Price Recovery

How Natural Gas Changed Everything For Israel
