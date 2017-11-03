Is $60 The New Floor For Oil Prices?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.70 +1.16 +2.13%
Brent Crude 62.05 +1.43 +2.36%
Natural Gas 2.994 +0.06 +2.01%
Mars US 56.37 +0.16 +0.28%
Opec Basket 58.49 -0.74 -1.25%
Urals 57.54 -1.18 -2.01%
Louisiana Light 60.60 +0.23 +0.38%
Bonny Light 60.65 -0.26 -0.43%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Marine 58.18 -1.10 -1.86%
Murban 60.78 -1.10 -1.78%
Iran Heavy Crude 56.92 -0.40 -0.70%
Basra Light 56.17 +0.09 +0.16%
Saharan Blend 60.39 -0.42 -0.69%
Girassol 60.75 -0.26 -0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 40.81 +1.29 +3.26%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.00 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 60.82 -0.31 -0.51%
West Texas Sour 48.49 +0.24 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Kansas Common 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 61.49 +0.24 +0.39%
All Charts
  • 1 hour LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 3 hours Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 5 hours Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 6 hours Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 12 hours U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 17 hours Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 21 hours Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 23 hours Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 1 day TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 1 day PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 1 day Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 1 day Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 2 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 2 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 2 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 2 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 2 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 2 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 2 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 3 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 3 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 3 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 3 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 3 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 3 days BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 3 days Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 3 days Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 4 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 4 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 4 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 4 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 4 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 4 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 4 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 4 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 7 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 7 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 7 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 7 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 7 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction

Is $60 The New Floor For Oil Prices?

By Tom Kool - Nov 03, 2017, 3:00 PM CDT Oil

Positive sentiment continues to drive oil markets as the OPEC meeting nears and U.S. oil rigs continue to decline. Oil prices have maintained their gains and are showing signs of heading even higher, causing analysts to consider the possiblity of a $60 price floor

Friday, November 3, 2017

Oil prices were mostly flat this week, but held onto their gains at a roughly two-year high. It is not clear if the gains can continue, but the fact that Brent has avoided a retracement back below $60 per barrel is good news for oil bulls. A strong rig count on Friday drove oil prices higher still – but OPEC will likely be the main driving force behind the oil price narrative for the next few weeks, until their meeting on November 30.

OPEC likely to extend deal through end of 2018, aims for $60 floor. The flurry of comments in recent weeks from OPEC officials has steadily ratcheted up expectations for what they will agree to at their upcoming meeting in Vienna. The latest report, from Reuters, suggests that OPEC is likely set to agree to an extension through the end of 2018 rather than just for three months beyond March. “OPEC is likely to stay the course for the rest of 2018. We want to see commercial stocks going down,” a source within OPEC told Reuters. Even more bullish, from the perspective of oil prices, is that OPEC officials want prices to rise even higher. “The feeling in OPEC is that $60 (a barrel) should be the floor for oil prices next year,” the source said. Related: The Remarkable Recovery Of Big Oil

Venezuela aims to restructure debt; threat of oil output disruptions mount. The Venezuelan government said on Thursday that it wants to restructure its debt as the clock ticks on massive debt payments. President Nicolas Maduro promised to pay the $1.1 billion payment due on Thursday, but he vowed that it would be the last. “Venezuela has had to face a genuine financial blockade," Maduro said, referring to U.S. sanctions. Action from the U.S. Treasury has made it extremely difficult for Venezuela to restructure its debt. Confusion reigned, however, as bondholders were unsure if he intended to default on coming debt payments or not. Meanwhile, Reuters estimates Venezuela could lose an additional 240,000 bpd in output next year, in part because of U.S. sanctions, after losing 20,000 bpd each month over the past year.

Shell posts profit. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) reported earnings of $3.7 billion in the third quarter, up more than double from the $1.4 billion a year earlier. That rounded out the earnings season for the oil majors, which will go down as the best quarter in years for them. Shell has focused on paying down its massive pile of debt, and it has succeeded in lowering its total debt from $77 billion last year to just $67.7 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Tesla struggles, but eyes expansion into China. Tesla (NYSE: TSLA) reported worse earnings than expected this week, with a higher cash burn rate than previously thought. Tesla’s gigafactory has encountered manufacturing bottlenecks, which have slowed the output of Model 3 EVs. CEO Elon Musk has reassured shareholders that everything will be back on track after a few months of delay. Meanwhile, Musk also told investors that Tesla would expand into China in about three years, saying that the company might invest in a Chinese factory in 2019.

U.S. oil exports hit all-time high. Weekly U.S. oil exports jumped to 2.13 million barrels per day in the last week of October, a record high. It was also the first time that exports averaged more than 2 mb/d in a given week. A big reason why exports have surged in recent weeks is because of the roughly $5 per barrel discount that WTI has opened up relative to Brent. That makes U.S. crude more competitive, and more attractive to buyers from around the world. As inventories drain, that differential will likely narrow, which means that the elevated levels of exports probably won’t last.

Small frackers warn about dangers of fracking. A handful of small shale drillers in Oklahoma have raised concerns about water contamination from fracking, according to E&E News. The drillers say that larger competitors could be drilling horizontally into fresh groundwater. They are not anti-fracking, E&E News reports, but simply worried that irresponsible drilling could endanger the entire industry. "I'm convinced we're impacting fresh water here," Mike Majors, a small producer, told E&E News. "If they truly impact the groundwater, we can kiss hydraulic fracturing goodbye." Related: Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Top energy regulator hints at support for coal and nuclear. At a Washington industry event, Neil Chatterjee, chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, expressed some support for propping up coal and nuclear plants. The comments are notable because FERC is weighing a proposal from the Secretary of Energy to offer financial support for aging coal and nuclear plants, hoping to prevent them from shutting down. Still, an unlikely coalition of groups have lined up against the proposal, including environmentalists, natural gas drillers, oil companies and the powerful American Petroleum Institute.

Anadarko shifts focus to value over growth. Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE: APC) seems to be leading the way on the dramatic change going on in the shale industry. In September, Anadarko announced a share buyback, a decision that sent cash to shareholders rather than putting it into the shale patch for new drilling. On top of that, Anadarko just said that it would consider changes to executive compensation, a move that came no doubt due to pressure from shareholders that are demanding shale companies emphasize profits over growth.

GOP tax plan to scrap EV tax credit. The Republican tax plan unveiled this week would eliminate the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles. Automakers obviously oppose the move. At the same time, the package would keep all of the tax breaks for the oil and gas industry intact, while cutting the overall corporate tax rate. When the package was released on Thursday, Tesla saw its share price dive by 7 percent.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

