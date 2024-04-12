Iraq Has No Intention of Restarting Kurdish Oil Pipeline

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.98 +0.96 +1.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.61 +0.87 +0.97%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.51 +0.77 +0.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.754 -0.010 -0.57%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.810 +0.036 +1.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%
Chart Mars US 161 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.810 +0.036 +1.28%

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.28 +0.15 +0.17%
Graph up Murban 1 day 91.09 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.10 +0.79 +0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 864 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.29 +0.64 +0.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.50 +0.29 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 317 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 50 mins 71.32 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 87.17 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 85.42 -1.19 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 50 mins 80.97 -1.09 -1.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 50 mins 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Peace Sour 50 mins 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 50 mins 81.77 -1.39 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 mins 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 50 mins 78.52 -1.19 -1.49%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 75.25 -1.19 -1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 90.17 -0.40 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.60 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

ADNOC Considered Buying Oil Giant BP

Iran Plays Down Risk of Retaliatory Attack on Israel

Iran is playing down the…

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

Crude oil prices moved lower…

OPEC Expects Solid Global Oil Demand This Summer

OPEC expects strong oil in…

Iraq Has No Intention of Restarting Kurdish Oil Pipeline

By Editorial Dept - Apr 12, 2024, 6:30 AM CDT
Pipeline

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

Baghdad is repairing the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, which has not been operable for ten years and hopes to use it to export some 350,000 bpd to Turkey as soon as this month. Essentially, that means that Baghdad has no intention of agreeing to the restart of the Kurdish pipeline to Turkey which has been shut down for over a year now as the Iraqi federal government and the Iraqi Region of Kurdistan wrangle over control of Kurdish oil resources. 

The Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline would effectively allow Baghdad to gain full control of Kurdish oil once it is produced. Baghdad will force foreign oil companies who have contracts with the Kurds to renegotiate with Baghdad to sell their oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline instead, which will completely cut the Kurds out and eventually make it impossible for foreign companies to operate there. Incidentally, the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has been offline since ISIS damaged it in 2014, and the Kurdish Peshmerga forces were largely responsible for pushing ISIS back from the region.

Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy installations this week took out the entire power-generating capacity of Trypilska TPP, the largest power plant in the Kyiv region (also supplying three other regions). Ukraine says Russia launched over 80 drones and missiles at energy installations, and that the Ukrainian air force shot down around 60 of those. This is Russia’s retaliation for Ukraine’s persistent…

