Investors Reward Big Oil’s Frugality

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.34 -0.17 -0.27%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.89 -0.23 -0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.713 +0.016 +0.59%
Mars US 5 hours 63.21 +0.52 +0.83%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.48 +0.43 +0.65%
Urals 22 hours 66.21 -1.27 -1.88%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.75 -1.82 -2.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.75 -1.82 -2.69%
Bonny Light 7 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.12 -1.78 -3.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.713 +0.016 +0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 6 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 6 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 7 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 7 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 7 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 7 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 7 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 7 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.48 +0.43 +0.65%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 45.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.51 -2.93 -7.43%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.51 -1.93 -2.90%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.26 -1.93 -2.96%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.51 -1.93 -3.19%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.51 -1.93 -3.42%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.51 -1.93 -3.42%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.51 -1.93 -3.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.51 -1.93 -2.95%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.26 -1.93 -3.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.75 -1.82 -2.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 60.00 +0.50 +0.84%
Giddings 22 hours 53.75 +0.50 +0.94%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.16 +0.61 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 57.46 +0.50 +0.88%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 61.41 +0.50 +0.82%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 61.41 +0.50 +0.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 59.96 +0.50 +0.84%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 -2.00 -3.62%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.77 -1.93 -2.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 hours Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 1 day Turkey (Erdogan) Orders Arrest Of Cleric Gulen Over Killing Of Russian Envoy
  • 1 day FirstEnergy Solution files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
  • 10 hours What's Behind The Oil Price Collapse?
  • 9 hours Mexico Expects Meeting Of Ministers To Decide Scope Of NAFTA Deal Basics
  • 5 hours Is It a Time to Plan Solar Panel Recycling in the U.S?
  • 1 hour Marco Rubio warns: China's Communist Government has stolen U.S. National Technology
  • 9 hours America's First Climate Change Refugees
  • 5 hours Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 2 days Sad Memories: Fifty Years Ago, Martin Luther King Jr. Was Killed On a Memphis Hotel balcony
  • 18 hours Cyber Attack on Major US Pipeline Network
  • 7 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 6 hours Does oil price shocks impact on energy consumption?
  • 2 days Amazing Fact: The Amount Of Solar Energy That Hits Earth In A Single Day - Could Power The World For 27 Years
  • 14 hours Bitcoin is Crashing... Not Just Dropping
  • 4 days France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Alt Text

UK North Sea Oil Production Set To Resume Decline In 2019

UK North Sea’s oil production…

Alt Text

Man-Made ‘Magma’ Could Plug Leaking Abandoned Oil Wells

A new technology developed by…

Alt Text

Uzbekistan Looks To Export Electricity To Afghanistan

Work on building the 260-kilometer…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Investors Reward Big Oil’s Frugality

By Irina Slav - Apr 03, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT oil tanker

Belt-tightening has been the policy of necessity in the oil industry over the past three years, and even the price recovery that began at the end of 2016 did not steer oil majors completely off their new frugal course. Shareholders, it seems, are more than happy about it.

It might come as a surprise that the best-performing stock among large U.S. oil producers is ConocoPhillips. In the past 12 months, Conoco’s share price gained almost 30 percent as opposed to an almost 10-percent slide for Exxon. This, says the Wall Street Journal’s Bradley Olson, is proof that Conoco’s choice to pamper investors with dividends and stock buybacks instead of growing its business is the right one.

Conoco began doing this before the 2014 price crash, interestingly enough. Starting in 2012, the company offloaded its refining operations and shut down its deepwater exploration unit, Olson recalls, as it sought to focus on its core upstream business and generate more free cash flow to share with its investors.

What Conoco did was, in hindsight, close to clairvoyance. The company’s management devised the streamlining, higher-cash, and higher dividend strategy on the grounds of a belief that the shale revolution will heighten market instability. Indeed, this is what we all witnessed recently enough for the memories to be still fresh. Conoco and others that focused on frugality are now reaping the benefits—and not just in terms of share price developments. Related: Total Deploys First Robots To North Sea

Conoco’s sustaining cost per barrel is US$40. This means that with WTI at US$60, the company ends up with extra, which it can then distribute to shareholders. No wonder its shares outperformed everyone else’s.

Something similar is happening in shale oil as well. Oilprice’s Nick Cunningham wrote earlier this week that as shale oil producers begin returning more cash to shareholders, their stock price begins to rise. The trend was a result of a combination of factors, chief among them the new financial discipline and cost-cutting efforts, alongside the growing disgruntlement among investors that they have yet to see any meaningful returns on their investments in shale oil.

It seems that investors have changed just like the companies. Before, they eyed the plump dividends that would come from higher production and more sales as demand for oil rose every year, unabated by renewable energy alternatives. Growth was the word. But then the tables turned, oil prices sank, and Big Oil started issuing new stock instead of dividends to keep investors on board. Related: An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

Now shareholders don’t care so much about ever-higher dividends. They care about business sustainability and guarantees of returns. They care about the share buybacks that almost a dozen oil producers in the United States—plus a few supermajors—have announced since the start of this year. The buybacks signal a return to income growth; they promise dividends.

Shareholders have become conservative and are likely to remain conservative at least over the medium term as the oil price heights from the early 2010s are unlikely to make a second appearance. This conservatism could actually become more of a permanent fixture of the industry in the long run as fossil fuels slowly but surely yield ground to renewables and the oil industry adjusts to this transformation.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Upstream Oil Investments Bounce Back

Next Post

Is Canada About To Transform The Lithium Market?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely
Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

 Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

 Barclays: Expect $51 Oil This Year

Barclays: Expect $51 Oil This Year

 Oil Prices Fall As EIA Confirms Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall As EIA Confirms Inventory Build

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com