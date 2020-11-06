Increasing Uncertainty Caps Oil Price Gains

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 37.14 -1.65 -4.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 39.45 -1.48 -3.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.888 -0.054 -1.84%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 37.44 -1.75 -4.47%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.79 +0.70 +1.79%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.21 -3.39 -8.56%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.888 -0.054 -1.84%
Graph down Marine 18 hours 40.58 -0.24 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 40.91 -0.34 -0.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 37.00 -1.13 -2.96%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 41.35 -1.39 -3.25%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 38.48 -1.29 -3.24%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 40.64 -1.08 -2.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.79 +0.70 +1.79%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 49 days 26.52 -1.41 -5.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 29.04 -0.16 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 37.79 -0.36 -0.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 39.19 -0.36 -0.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 34.54 -0.26 -0.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 34.09 -0.36 -1.04%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 34.09 -0.36 -1.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 35.09 -0.06 -0.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 34.99 -0.51 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 33.94 -0.36 -1.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 33.50 -1.75 -4.96%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 27.25 -1.75 -6.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 39.11 +1.05 +2.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 32.22 -0.52 -1.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 36.17 -0.52 -1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 36.17 -0.52 -1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 33.50 -1.75 -4.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.00 -0.50 -1.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.07 -0.36 -0.85%
UK Warning Highlights Energy Storage Importance To Renewables

China’s Oil Imports Are Falling From Record Highs

China's Oil Imports Are Falling From Record Highs

China’s crude oil imports have…

Global Oil Demand Is Weaker Than Expected

Global Oil Demand Is Weaker Than Expected

A second wave of lockdowns…

Oil Prices Slide As Election Uncertainty Remains

Oil Prices Slide As Election Uncertainty Remains

Oil prices dropped by nearly…

Increasing Uncertainty Caps Oil Price Gains

By Editorial Dept - Nov 06, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading lower on Friday, pressured by the steady rise in coronavirus infections and as the outcome of the U.S. presidential election remains unsettled. Nonetheless, the market is expected to finish the week higher after reversing weakness. 

Near-term losses could be limited by expectations for a weaker U.S. Dollar and the possibility that OPEC and its allies could take action to stabilize or increase their current production cuts.

Heightened Demand Worries in Europe

Helping to drive the market lower are worries about demand destruction due to the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases around the world. On Thursday, the European Union’s executive commission lowered its economic forecast, adding that the economy would not rebound to pre-virus levels until 2023.

Additionally, European Central Bank (ECB) Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Friday that Euro Zone growth will likely be negative in the fourth quarter, as countries have imposed new restrictions to the economic activity over the past weeks in a bid to slow the coronavirus contagion.

The European Commission downgraded its GDP forecast expectations for 2020 and 2021 because of the second wave of infections.

Meanwhile, Italy recorded its highest daily number of infections on Thursday and cases surged by at least 120, 276 in the United States, the second consecutive daily record as the outbreak spreads across the country.

Divided…

