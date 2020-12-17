Hydrogen Production Is Set To Increase 5000% In Just 5 Years

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 48.36 +0.54 +1.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 51.50 +0.42 +0.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 2.636 -0.041 -1.53%
Graph up Mars US 15 mins 49.16 +0.44 +0.90%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 50.12 +0.51 +1.03%
Graph up Urals 30 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.66 +0.23 +0.47%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.66 +0.23 +0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.30 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.47 +0.33 +0.72%
Chart Natural Gas 56 mins 2.636 -0.041 -1.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 50.98 +0.91 +1.82%
Graph up Murban 2 days 51.43 +0.98 +1.94%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 48.14 +0.03 +0.06%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 52.50 +0.22 +0.42%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 50.64 +0.03 +0.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 50.30 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.30 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.02 -0.09 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 50.12 +0.51 +1.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 25 days 33.12 -0.07 -0.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 33.82 -1.30 -3.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 46.82 +0.20 +0.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 48.22 +0.20 +0.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 42.12 +0.20 +0.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 40.57 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 40.57 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 41.92 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 43.72 +0.20 +0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 40.57 -0.10 -0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.66 +0.23 +0.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 51.25 +0.85 +1.69%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 42.31 +0.54 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 38.00 +0.25 +0.66%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 52.61 +0.20 +0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Semi
  • 55 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 3 mins ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 5 hours The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down
  • 5 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 11 hours Remarks of Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen on Malign Foreign Influence in U.S. Elections Presented at Center for Strategic and International Studies Washington, DC ~ Wednesday, August 26, 2020
  • 5 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

Toyota: There’s Too Much Hype Over EVs   

Big Oil Slammed With A $7 Trillion Reality Check

Big Oil Slammed With A $7 Trillion Reality Check

The world’s largest asset manager…

How An Obscure 400 Year Old Law Sparked A $5 Trillion Transportation Revolution

How An Obscure 400 Year Old Law Sparked A $5 Trillion Transportation Revolution

In 1654, a strange law…

Airline Slump Still Dogs Oil Demand

Airline Slump Still Dogs Oil Demand

Oil prices may be ticking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hydrogen Production Is Set To Increase 5000% In Just 5 Years

By Alex Kimani - Dec 17, 2020, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

After decades of stagnation and multiple false dawns, the hydrogen economy appears primed for a major takeoff. A growing number of countries and industries are proactively investing in hydrogen technologies, with hydrogen being touted as the ‘fuel of the future.’ Meanwhile, industry experts are predicting that hydrogen could become a globally traded energy source, just like oil and gas, while the Bank of America says the industry is at a tipping point and set to explode into a $11 trillion marketplace. For a sector that has been vilified for so long, those bullish projections can appear like a bad case of blue-sky thinking. Yet, they are beginning to take shape right as we watch.

A few months back, the European Union set out its new hydrogen strategy as part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all its industries by 2050 that will see the regional bloc develop a minimum of 40 gigawatts of electrolyzers within its borders and a similar amount of green hydrogen capacity in neighboring countries that can export to the EU by the same date.

And now the private sector is looking to give the EU a run for its money.

The world’s green hydrogen leaders have joined hands with an ambitious goal to drive a 50-fold scale-up in green hydrogen production over the next six years.

The Green Hydrogen Catapult Initiative is a brainchild of founding partners Saudi clean energy group ACWA Power, Australian project developer CWP Renewables, European energy giants Iberdrola and Ørsted, Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Envision, Italian gas group Snam, and Yara, a Norwegian fertilizer producer.

Related: Goldman Turns Bullish On Oil: Sees $65 Brent In 2021

The companies hope to drive 25GW of green hydrogen production by 2026, a scale that could significantly drive down hydrogen costs to below $2/kg thus making the fuel source competitive with fossil fuels in power generation. Green hydrogen is produced using renewables as an energy source in the electrolysis of water.

Low-cost hydrogen

High costs is the biggest reason why the hydrogen marketplace has been lagging at a time when the renewable energy sector is booming.

Indeed, it’s a big reason why EVs are quickly going mainstream while hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs) remain a niche market.

For instance, consider that fueling a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) in California costs around $16.50 per kilogram compared to $3.182 per gallon of regular petrol in the same state. Light-duty FCEVs are typically 2.5x more fuel-efficient than comparable gasoline-powered vehicles, which means that achieving price parity with gasoline would require that 1 kilogram of hydrogen sells for not more than $8.08. 

The economics for EVs are much better.

The average EV driver is currently paying $1.23 for an eGallon compared to $2.16 for a gallon of regular gasoline for an ICE motorist.

The push hydrogen costs below $2/kg is, therefore, a potential game changer for the entire hydrogen ecosystem because it could mean that, for the first time ever, hydrogen becomes cheaper than gas.

Related: Will Biden Seal The Fate Of The U.S. Shale Patch?

In fact, a recent analysis by the Hydrogen Council suggests that $2/kg as the tipping point required to make green hydrogen and its derivative fuels competitive in power generation, steel and fertilizer production, and long-range shipping. Green ammonia, which is made from green hydrogen, and being tested in the marine industry and also as a possible replacement for fossil fuels in thermal power generation. Compared to its grey brethren, green ammonia produces zero carbon when burned, boasts an energy density 80% higher than hydrogen, and is much safer than hydrogen.

The icing on the cake: the consortium of green hydrogen producers says we can expect to see $2/kg hydrogen in just four years’ time.

“From an industry perspective, we see no technical barriers to achieving this, so it’s time to get on with the virtuous cycle of cost reduction through scale up. Having led the race to deliver photovoltaic energy at well-below US$2 cents per kilowatt-hour, in certain geographies, we believe the collective ingenuity and entrepreneurship of the private sector can deliver green hydrogen at less than US$2 per kilogram within four years,’’ ”Paddy Padmanathan, CEO of ACWA Power, has declared.

Suddenly, seemingly overvalued hydrogen stocks such as Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), Bloom Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:BE), and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) actually look like bargains.

Bloom Energy stock has gained over 232% YTD already, while Plug Power is up over 760% in the same period. Is it hyper-speculative? Yes. But it’s also possible that we haven’t seen the end of this yet. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

An Under-The-Radar Opportunity In LNG

Next Post

Rosneft Extremely Bullish About Arctic Oil And Gas Discoveries
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook
Why Warren Buffet Is Betting Big On Oil & Gas Pipeline Companies

Why Warren Buffet Is Betting Big On Oil & Gas Pipeline Companies
Do Not Buy An Electric Car For Christmas Until You Have Read This

Do Not Buy An Electric Car For Christmas Until You Have Read This
The Top U.S. Shale Gas Basin Continues To Bleed Cash

The Top U.S. Shale Gas Basin Continues To Bleed Cash



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com