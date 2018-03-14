How Will OPEC React To Soaring Shale Production?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 60.93 -0.03 -0.05%
Brent Crude 2 hours 64.89 +0.25 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.735 +0.004 +0.15%
Mars US 2 hours 59.46 +0.15 +0.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.15 -0.38 -0.61%
Urals 19 hours 61.65 +0.32 +0.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 -0.38 -0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 -0.38 -0.60%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.33 +0.12 +0.18%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.47 -0.46 -0.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.735 +0.004 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 61.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 19 hours 64.38 -0.25 -0.39%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 58.84 -0.06 -0.10%
Basra Light 19 hours 60.87 +0.22 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 64.22 -0.10 -0.16%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.33 +0.12 +0.18%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.33 +0.12 +0.18%
Girassol 19 hours 64.88 +0.12 +0.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.15 -0.38 -0.61%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 50 mins 39.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.26 -1.33 -3.63%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.96 -1.03 -1.58%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.96 -1.28 -2.06%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.96 -2.03 -3.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.76 -1.58 -2.91%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.76 -1.58 -2.91%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.21 -2.23 -3.95%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.81 -2.08 -3.21%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.21 -1.38 -2.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 -0.38 -0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 57.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Giddings 19 hours 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 6 days 65.69 +1.67 +2.61%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.91 +0.25 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.86 +0.25 +0.43%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.86 +0.25 +0.43%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 57.41 +0.25 +0.44%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.00 -0.50 -0.97%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.47 -0.65 -0.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 11 hours Uranium industry challenges Grand Canyon mining ban
  • 4 hours Norway Is Planning An Entire Sustainable City
  • 6 hours UK vs. Russia - Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Chemical Attack On Ex-Spy.
  • 7 hours Ford Recalls 1.38 Million Vehicles (North America) For Loose Steering Wheel Bolt
  • 3 hours Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 3 hours Google Will Ban All Ads Tied to Cryptocurrencies
  • 56 mins Tesla's Model 3 Motor May Strain World's Supply of Neodymium
  • 21 hours Venezuela isn't its own man anymore
  • 1 day API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day When You Choose Panels - Australia Installed 3.5 Millions Panels On Rooftops 2017
  • 9 hours Norway - World's Most Democratic Country! Where is the U.S. on the list?
  • 1 day Self-flying Air Taxi Lifts Off in New Zealand
  • 15 hours "You May Die on My Spaceship to Mars," Said Musk While Announcing It Could Be Ready For Test Flights In 2019
  • 11 hours EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis
  • 1 day Trump Announces Tariffs, EU Threatens Retaliation
  • 1 day Volkswagen Assigns $24 Billion In Battery Orders

Breaking News:

U.S. Will Not Interfere With Cyprus’ Exploration Agenda

Alt Text

Rick Perry: U.S. Should Ramp Up Oil, Tech Exports

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said…

Alt Text

Which Oil Major Has The Best Investment Strategy?

With oil markets having recovered,…

Alt Text

Angola Faces Oil Industry Crisis

While the recent IEA Oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

How Will OPEC React To Soaring Shale Production?

By Nick Cunningham - Mar 14, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT rig

OPEC has finally acknowledged what everybody else had concluded some time ago: U.S. shale output is soaring.

In its March Oil Market Report, OPEC revised up its forecast of non-OPEC supply for 2018 by 280,000 bpd, a major revision. That equates to year-on-year growth of 1.66 million barrels per day (mb/d).

The group couched the change in boring technical jargon, noting that “the upward revision is mainly due to higher-than-expected output in 1Q18 by 360 tb/d in OECD (Americas and Europe), FSU and China.” But make no mistake, OPEC is conceding that U.S. shale is surging, which complicates the cartel’s calculations for rebalancing the oil market.

Crucially, the forecast now acknowledges that oil supply will outpace demand this year, a conclusion that the IEA had been predicting for a few months.

The trend is worrying for OPEC. The effects of the production cuts of 1.2 mb/d (plus nearly 0.6 mb/d from Russia and other minor partners) had little effect in early 2017, likely because of the ramp up in production and exports just prior to the implementation of the deal.

However, as 2017 wore on, the cuts started to really bite. Inventories plunged toward the end of last year, tightening the market and forcing up oil prices. Some analysts have even predicted that the oil market could already be rebalanced.

The IEA was an early spoilsport, however, predicting at the start of 2018 that despite the run up in prices, inventories would start climbing again in the first half of the year. In January, oil traders shrugged off this bearish assessment, driving Brent up to $70. From there, the rally stalled, and U.S. shale began to take off again, pushing prices back down. Related: Which Oil Major Has The Best Investment Strategy?

In subsequent weeks, the forecasts for U.S. shale growth have been ratcheted up leaps and bounds, and the expected strong gains in output from shale have transformed into expectations of a tidal wave of new supply that will push U.S. production over 11 mb/d by the end of this year. Most analysts have since followed in the IEA’s footsteps and offered their own takes on how fast U.S. shale would grow.

OPEC is just getting around to acknowledging this fact. OPEC now says that global oil demand will rise by 1.6 mb/d this year, which will be more than offset by a global supply increase of 1.66 mb/d. Ultimately, this means that a little less OPEC production will be needed. The group revised down the need for its production by 200,000 bpd for 2018.

This complicates things for OPEC, but for now, the group will stay the course. OPEC’s report pointed to the sharp decline in inventories since last year. “It should be noted that the overhang has been reduced by 289 mb from January 2017,” OPEC wrote. OECD crude inventories are only 74 million barrels above the five-year average while refined product stocks are actually in a 24-million-barrel deficit relative to the seasonal norm. This suggests that the OPEC cuts have had a huge impact.

Nevertheless, as expected, inventories have begun climbing again. OPEC noted the 13.7-million-barrel increase in stocks in January, the first increase in five months. If inventories continue to rise, even at a slow rate, the goal of bringing stocks back to the five-year average will remain elusive. All the while U.S. shale is surging, taking market share away from the cartel.

While there is speculation about what that might mean for the resolve of OPEC members in regards to the production limits, a more immediate response could come in the form of altering the overall metric used to define success. Reuters reports that Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih is looking at other measurements that could guide the OPEC cuts, such as non-OECD inventories, floating storage, and oil that is in transit. The problem with that is OECD inventories have always been the main metric precisely because that offers the best available data. Data on oil stocks in non-OECD countries is tricky and opaque.

Another metric looks more promising: days of forward cover. This measures the amount of oil in storage relative to how many days that supply could cover. Because demand has climbed substantially over the last few years, the world needs more oil in storage than it used to. Related: Post Tillerson: Is The Iran Nuclear Deal At Risk?

For instance, OECD commercial stocks held 60 days’ worth of global demand in January, which is actually 5.3 days below the same period a year ago. Crucially, it is 0.6 days of cover lower than the five-year average – in other words, the oil market is balanced according to this measurement.

It’s not clear how this will inform OPEC’s decision-making; U.S. shale is still surging, keeping a lid on oil prices, regardless of the metric OPEC wants to use. If OPEC were to declare victory and return to full production, oil prices would likely fall sharply. “OPEC and Russia would probably be better off signaling a gradual approach or a ‘tapering’ of sorts,” said analysts at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.

Indeed, the recognition that U.S. shale is going to grow more than expected likely means that OPEC realizes it will need to keep the cuts in place longer than it had planned.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is Another Oil Price War Looming?

Next Post

The Oil Giant That Investors Ignore
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

44 Things You Didn’t Know About Oil

44 Things You Didn’t Know About Oil
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Gas Rig Count Soars

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Gas Rig Count Soars

 Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

 OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

 Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com