EIA Stuns Oil Market With Huge Inventory Build

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.49 -0.22 -0.36%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.40 -0.24 -0.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.714 -0.072 -2.58%
Mars US 17 hours 59.31 -0.75 -1.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.53 +0.68 +1.10%
Urals 1 day 61.33 +3.33 +5.74%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.50 +1.12 +1.80%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.50 +1.12 +1.80%
Bonny Light 1 day 65.21 -0.38 -0.58%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.93 +0.99 +1.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.714 -0.072 -2.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 61.03 -0.40 -0.65%
Murban 1 day 64.63 -0.40 -0.62%
Iran Heavy 1 day 58.90 -0.25 -0.42%
Basra Light 1 day 60.65 -0.24 -0.39%
Saharan Blend 1 day 64.32 -0.37 -0.57%
Bonny Light 1 day 65.21 -0.38 -0.58%
Bonny Light 1 day 65.21 -0.38 -0.58%
Girassol 1 day 64.76 -0.38 -0.58%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.53 +0.68 +1.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.47 -0.05 -0.13%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 35.26 -1.33 -3.63%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 63.96 -1.03 -1.58%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 60.96 -1.28 -2.06%
Sweet Crude 1 day 55.96 -2.03 -3.50%
Peace Sour 1 day 52.76 -1.58 -2.91%
Peace Sour 1 day 52.76 -1.58 -2.91%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 54.21 -2.23 -3.95%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 62.81 -2.08 -3.21%
Central Alberta 1 day 54.21 -1.38 -2.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.50 +1.12 +1.80%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 57.25 -0.75 -1.29%
Giddings 1 day 51.00 -0.75 -1.45%
ANS West Coast 5 days 65.69 +1.67 +2.61%
West Texas Sour 1 day 54.66 -0.65 -1.18%
Eagle Ford 1 day 58.61 -0.65 -1.10%
Eagle Ford 1 day 58.61 -0.65 -1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 57.16 -0.65 -1.12%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +1.25 +2.49%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.12 +1.24 +1.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Uranium industry challenges Grand Canyon mining ban
  • 3 mins Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 2 hours Norway Is Planning An Entire Sustainable City
  • 1 hour UK vs. Russia - Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Chemical Attack On Ex-Spy.
  • 21 hours Self-flying Air Taxi Lifts Off in New Zealand
  • 22 hours When You Choose Panels - Australia Installed 3.5 Millions Panels On Rooftops 2017
  • 13 hours Venezuela isn't its own man anymore
  • 17 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 22 hours Researchers Have Developed Soft, Self-Healing Skin For Robots
  • 2 hours EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis
  • 21 hours Volkswagen Assigns $24 Billion In Battery Orders
  • 6 hours "You May Die on My Spaceship to Mars," Said Musk While Announcing It Could Be Ready For Test Flights In 2019
  • 1 day Oil on 3-week high again!
  • 1 day Terminator plans to sue big oil for 'first degree murder'
  • 15 mins Norway - World's Most Democratic Country! Where is the U.S. on the list?
  • 20 hours Trump Announces Tariffs, EU Threatens Retaliation

Breaking News:

Australian Senate Grills Exxon On Tax Avoidance

Alt Text

The Mysterious Chinese Company Looking To Buy Rosneft

Very little is known about…

Alt Text

Where Do Oil Markets Go After The OPEC Deal?

The OPEC deal has single…

Alt Text

Shell Outsmarts Competition In The Gulf Of Mexico

Shell’s bidding in a recent…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

EIA Stuns Oil Market With Huge Inventory Build

By Irina Slav - Mar 14, 2018, 9:44 AM CDT Barrels

After plunging oil bulls into deeper gloom by forecasting a 131,000-bpd jump in shale oil production next month, the Energy Information Administration reported a 5-million-barrel increase in crude oil inventories for the week to March 9—in stark contrast to yesterday’s API figures.

This compares with a 2.4-million-barrel build reported last week and analyst expectations of a 560,000-bpd increase. A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute reported an estimated 1.156-million-barrel inventory increase for the period.

In gasoline, the authority gave market players some respite, saying that inventories had fallen by whopping 6.3 million barrels, after an 800,000-barrel decline a week earlier. Gasoline inventories have been rising for most of the time since the start of the year, with just two weekly declines so far, to the tune of 2.8 million barrels. This is the third gasoline inventory decline since January.

Refineries processed 16.4 million barrels of crude daily last week, up from 15.9 million bpd a week earlier. Gasoline production averaged 10.3 million barrels daily, compared with 9.9 million bpd in the week to March 2.

Prices have been moving lower pretty consistently in the last couple of weeks as worry deepens that growing U.S. shale oil production is undermining OPEC and Russia’s cuts. There are even suspicions the cartel might choose to end the deal earlier than December 2018 as internal disagreements pit Iran against Saudi Arabia yet again. Iran feels fine with benchmarks around US$60, while the Kingdom needs higher prices to make the Aramco IPO a success.

The EIA is not helping: in its latest Drilling productivity Report, the authority forecast that shale oil production will hit 6.954 million barrels daily next month, pulling the U.S. total also higher. This was bound to aggravate concern about the OPEC deal and intensify internal tensions in the cartel.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at US$64.71 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was at US$60.87 a barrel, with some analysts cautioning U.S. crude could slip below US$60 if the rate of production growth continues and no new tailwind presents itself.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Chinese Oil Production Hits Record Low
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

44 Things You Didn’t Know About Oil

44 Things You Didn’t Know About Oil
Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Build In Crude Inventories

 U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Gas Rig Count Soars

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Gas Rig Count Soars

 Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

 OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com