How To Trade The Next Big Move In Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 50 mins 69.72 +1.58 +2.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 72.95 +1.50 +2.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 50 mins 4.938 -0.093 -1.85%
Graph up Heating Oil 50 mins 2.146 +0.032 +1.53%
Graph up Gasoline 50 mins 2.154 +0.054 +2.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.33 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.82 +0.63 +0.88%
Chart Mars US 11 mins 69.82 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Gasoline 50 mins 2.154 +0.054 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.50 +0.76 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 71.40 +0.96 +1.36%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 67.65 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.73 -0.64 -0.88%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.36 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.33 +0.25 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.33 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.82 +0.63 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 11 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 56.24 -1.16 -2.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 67.14 -1.16 -1.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 68.54 -1.16 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 64.94 -0.96 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 63.54 -1.06 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 63.54 -1.06 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 64.79 -1.01 -1.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 66.74 -0.96 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 63.64 -1.06 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 72.17 +0.71 +0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.67 +1.58 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -1.00 -1.68%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.74 +0.95 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 14 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 23 hours Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 5 days https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 2 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 5 days Future of oil and gas Industries
  • 5 days Anything to charge your Tesla..

Breaking News:

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

Investors Are Increasingly Aware Of ‘Carbon Intensity’

Investors Are Increasingly Aware Of ‘Carbon Intensity’

While the ESG-labeling continues, investors…

Climate Czar Kerry Fails To Clinch Climate Deal With China

Climate Czar Kerry Fails To Clinch Climate Deal With China

U.S. President Biden’s climate envoy…

Oil Remains Elevated After Hurricane Ida Hurts Supply

Oil Remains Elevated After Hurricane Ida Hurts Supply

Oil prices look set to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How To Trade The Next Big Move In Oil Prices

By Editorial Dept - Sep 10, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

When trading, it is easy to get caught up in the feeling that you must always have a view. There are stories told and movies made about traders who see something others have missed and stick to their view as they courageously risk everything. There are two main differences between the movies and real life, however. The first is that in real life the majority of people who trade like that go bust, the second that even when you are paid to have a view of a market, there are times when you just don’t know where it is headed. Right now, that is how I feel about crude.

Whether I consider the fundamental factors or look at the chart for inspiration, the conclusion is the same…WTI futures could break either way.

From a fundamental perspective, it is all about demand because the supply picture is now pretty clear. OPEC+ are gradually adding back production and a drop in the rig count last week suggests that the gradual increase in North American supply that came as the world recovered from the initial shock of the pandemic may have peaked. That picture of gradually increasing supply fits with a world where demand is gradually increasing too, but that is far from certain. The rise of the delta variant has shown that there are enough people who can’t or, for whatever reason won’t get vaccinated, that mutations of the Covid-19 virus could remain a problem for years to come.

So, with predictable supply and unpredictable demand, it is hard to…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Oil Prices Bounce Back As Bullish Sentiment Returns

Next Post

Oil Faces Demand Risk Despite Supply Outages
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel

A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel
Why The UAE Gave Pakistan An Oil Concession For The First Time Ever

Why The UAE Gave Pakistan An Oil Concession For The First Time Ever
The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About
3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall
The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com