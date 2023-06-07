How Oil Executives Raked In Half A Billion In COVID Compensation

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 72.53 +0.79 +1.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 32 mins 76.95 +0.66 +0.87%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.83 +0.62 +0.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 2.329 +0.067 +2.96%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.641 +0.077 +3.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 -0.43 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 -0.43 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.64 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 17 mins 72.83 +1.44 +2.02%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.641 +0.077 +3.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.87 -2.07 -2.73%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.26 -2.08 -2.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.96 -0.66 -0.87%
Graph down Basra Light 555 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 76.20 -0.81 -1.05%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.64 -0.92 -1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.64 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.94 -0.93 -1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 50.49 -0.41 -0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 73.89 -0.41 -0.55%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 72.14 -0.41 -0.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 69.29 -0.41 -0.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 65.99 -0.41 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 65.99 -0.41 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 67.29 -0.41 -0.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 76.24 -0.41 -0.53%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 65.59 -0.41 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 -0.43 -0.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.25 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.75 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.97 -0.41 -0.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.22 -0.41 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.22 -0.41 -0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.25 -0.50 -0.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 4 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Goldman Sachs Looks To Open New Tokyo Desk To Trade Profitable Power Futures

Oil Prices Climb As U.S. Rig Count Sees Another Double-Digit Decline

Oil Prices Climb As U.S. Rig Count Sees Another Double-Digit Decline

The total number of total…

The 3 Most Exciting Oil And Gas Exploration Plays In South America

The 3 Most Exciting Oil And Gas Exploration Plays In South America

South America is one of…

Spain On Track To Generate 50% Of Its Power From Renewables In 2023

Spain On Track To Generate 50% Of Its Power From Renewables In 2023

Motivated by the goal to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Oil Executives Raked In Half A Billion In COVID Compensation

By Alex Kimani - Jun 07, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • A Reuters analysis of stock-based pay granted to CEOs at 20 U.S. oil and gas companies in 2020 found that they were paid much more in the first year of the pandemic than previously estimated.
  • Stock-based payouts to CEOs at 20 U.S. oil and gas companies in 2020 more than doubled by 2023 when shares were vested.
  • S&P 500 Energy Sector Index shows that CEOs now receive nearly $500 million in stock-based compensation, much higher than initial estimates of $187 million.

abc
It is common knowledge among business circles that aligning executives’ financial incentives with company strategy can help inspire management to deliver superior results. However, pay packages are not always commensurate with actual business performance. One such package is stock-based compensation. A Morgan Stanley research has found that stock-based compensation has nearly fully replaced cash bonuses as a way to reward company employees. Stock options are viewed as an incentive for employees to deliver results; a tool for retaining workers, a means to foster an overall sense of ownership and also as a way to finance growth for the firm. But this form of compensation has its downside. Whereas stock-based compensation has become increasingly popular in corporate America, it can frequently lead to rewarding company leaders disproportionately in times of crisis.

And that’s exactly what happened with America's oil and gas executives during the Covid pandemic.

A Reuters analysis of stock-based pay granted to CEOs at 20 U.S. oil and gas companies in 2020 found that they were paid much more in the first year of the pandemic than previously estimated. Indeed, stock-based payouts to CEOs at 20 U.S. oil and gas companies in 2020 more than doubled by 2023 when shares were vested, effectively richly rewarding the business leaders amid mass layoffs, refinery closures and slashed capital spending.

To be fair, stock-based pay values shrink when stock markets go south. However, most energy CEOs have some form of built-in protection that gives them some immunity from steep declines. For instance, CEOs can receive 100% or more of the payout on stock grants tied to total shareholder return even if investors lose money. That’s the case because ~90% of energy companies use a metric called relative total shareholder return (TSR) and benchmark it against a predetermined group of peer companies. This way, oil and gas executives can get big payouts even if their companies’ stocks lose value.

“Compensation committees need to do a better job of rewarding executives for true out-performance and not just necessarily where the commodity price is,” Aeisha Mastagni, a portfolio manager at the $307 billion California State Teachers' Retirement System told Reuters in an interview.

Bankrupt Oil Company Executives Snag $50 Million Payday

But richly rewarding executives with convoluted stock-based payouts is not the only idiosyncrasy that exists in the oil and gas sector. When public oil and gas companies are doing relatively well, many are happy to adopt a pay-for-performance model to reward CEOs and executives. However, the tables are quickly turned when things go to the dogs. When these companies go bankrupt, the misery is shared by employees who lose their jobs; retirees see their benefits and pensions go up in smoke, while shareholders and bondholders get wiped out.

In sharp contrast, it’s very common for blue-chip executives who preside over bankruptcies to receive multi-million dollar golden sendoffs. Indeed, top executives of oil and gas companies going through Chapter 11 frequently receive very fat payouts in the form of cash bonuses, stock grants and other benefits that often exceed payments during the good times.

That’s exactly what happened during the pandemic. 

At a time when hundreds of thousands of employees in the U.S. shale industry lost their jobs, Bloomberg reported that some 35 executives at Whiting Petroleum Inc.(NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp.(NYSE:CHK) and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.(OTCMKTS: DOFSQ) received nearly $50 million in bonuses after their companies declared bankruptcy.

The board at Whiting, an oil and gas producer that filed for Chapter 11 in April, approved a $6.4M bonus for CEO Brad Holly just days before the company went under, exceeding his previous annual compensation package by nearly a million dollars.

In May 2020, California Resources Corp. (NYSE:CRC) warned investors about "...a substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern..." but still went ahead and guaranteed company executives their 2020 bonuses.

These are hardly the exception: Over the past decade, leaders of 15 large E&P companies collected more than US$2 billion in aggregate compensation despite their companies posting negative returns.

So, what’s the justification for this bizarre and perverse practice? 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Kelly Mitchell, analyst at corporate watchdog group Documented, companies do it so as to incentivize these executives to stick around because they understand the company better and, ostensibly, have better odds of pulling them through. Never mind the fact that their decisions are often to blame for the company’s sorry situation in the first place. They also do it in a bid to cut costs and maximize value for creditors using tools such as tax credits or untapped resources.

They have a willing accomplice though: judges tend to sign off on these fat payouts more often than not despite laws introduced in 2005 to limit their size.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

WoodMac: $30 Billion In UK Energy Investments At Risk Ahead Of Elections
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst

The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com