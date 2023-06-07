WoodMac: $30 Billion In UK Energy Investments At Risk Ahead Of Elections

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 72.53 +0.79 +1.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 37 mins 76.95 +0.66 +0.87%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.83 +0.62 +0.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 2.329 +0.067 +2.96%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.641 +0.077 +3.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 -0.43 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 -0.43 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.64 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 22 mins 72.83 +1.44 +2.02%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.641 +0.077 +3.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.87 -2.07 -2.73%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.26 -2.08 -2.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.96 -0.66 -0.87%
Graph down Basra Light 555 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 76.20 -0.81 -1.05%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.64 -0.92 -1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.64 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.94 -0.93 -1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 50.49 -0.41 -0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 73.89 -0.41 -0.55%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 72.14 -0.41 -0.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 69.29 -0.41 -0.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 65.99 -0.41 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 65.99 -0.41 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 67.29 -0.41 -0.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 76.24 -0.41 -0.53%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 65.59 -0.41 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 -0.43 -0.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.25 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.75 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.97 -0.41 -0.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.22 -0.41 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.22 -0.41 -0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.25 -0.50 -0.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 4 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Goldman Sachs Looks To Open New Tokyo Desk To Trade Profitable Power Futures

Oil Prices Fall Back After A Short-Lived OPEC+ Rally

Oil Prices Fall Back After A Short-Lived OPEC+ Rally

After rallying on news that…

3 Energy Dividend Stocks To Consider This Summer

3 Energy Dividend Stocks To Consider This Summer

The oil market supply balance…

IEA Warns Of Higher Oil Prices After OPEC+ Announcement

IEA Warns Of Higher Oil Prices After OPEC+ Announcement

The Executive Director of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

WoodMac: $30 Billion In UK Energy Investments At Risk Ahead Of Elections

By City A.M - Jun 07, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Wood Mackenzie, a top energy consultancy, warns that the prospect of a Labour government, which has vowed to ban new North Sea oil and gas projects, is leading energy companies to reconsider their investments in the UK.
  • The report indicates that a Labour government could send a signal to investors that the UK is not a secure destination for new energy projects, deterring future investment in renewable energy developments.
  • Despite the potential risks to investments, polls suggest that Labour's plan to ban new oil and gas projects is popular among Brits, with 40% support, compared to 32% opposed.
Join Our Community
Offshore drilling

Some $30bn (£24.2bn) of investment in new UK energy projects is at risk if Labour wins the next election, a top energy consultancy has warned.

Consultancy giant Wood Mackenzie believed the growing expectation of a Labour government – which has pledged to ban new North Sea oil and gas developments – was already causing energy firms to pivot from the UK.

The Conservative government’s windfall tax has already angered many oil and gas firms, with several currently reconsidering their pipeline of UK projects.

But it added that a Labour government also risks sending a message to investors that the UK is not secure for new energy projects more broadly, deterring future investment in renewable energy developments amid an increasingly poor financial climate.

“The prospect of a new Labour government – which plans to introduce a ‘proper windfall tax’ – is a major headwind to [final investment decisions],” the consultancy said.

It feared that “fiscal and political uncertainty is causing investor paralysis and could prematurely shut down the industry”.

Wood Mackenzie argues that demand will remain robust, even if domestic supplies are slashed

“While some robust projects will still go ahead, investment – already at historical lows – could fall below $1bn per year by 2027.”

Labour was contacted for comment.

Despite the concerns, polling suggests that Labour’s plan to ban new oil and gas projects gaining 40 per cent support among Brits, with only 32 per cent opposed.

You Gov polling shows Labour’s policy is popular with voters (Source:You Gov)

Meanwhile, Just Stop Oil have published an open letter calling for Keir Starmer to pledge his resignation if any new oil and gas project is signed off and if the Rosebank field’s potential development isn’t cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has given Starmer a six month deadline from winning the next election – which is expected late next year.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. And Turkmenistan Join Forces To Tackle Methane Leaks

Next Post

How Oil Executives Raked In Half A Billion In COVID Compensation
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst

The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com