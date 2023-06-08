Germany’s Regulator Warns The Energy Crisis Is Far From Over

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.19 +0.66 +0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.59 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.87 +0.77 +1.00%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.350 +0.021 +0.90%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.680 +0.039 +1.48%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 -0.43 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 -0.43 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.57 +0.93 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 72.83 +1.44 +2.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.680 +0.039 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.68 +0.81 +1.10%
Graph up Murban 1 day 76.14 +0.88 +1.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.82 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph down Basra Light 555 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.01 +0.81 +1.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.57 +0.93 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.57 +0.93 +1.23%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.08 +1.14 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 51.28 +0.79 +1.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 74.68 +0.79 +1.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 72.93 +0.79 +1.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 70.08 +0.79 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 66.78 +0.79 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 66.78 +0.79 +1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 68.08 +0.79 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 77.03 +0.79 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 66.38 +0.79 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 -0.43 -0.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.25 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.75 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.97 -0.41 -0.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.22 -0.41 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.22 -0.41 -0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.25 -0.50 -0.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 10 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Russia Says It Will Study Iran’s Plan To Create A Natural Gas Hub

Emerging Markets Harness The Power Of Saltwater Batteries

Emerging Markets Harness The Power Of Saltwater Batteries

Emerging markets could leverage advancements…

IEA Warns Of Higher Oil Prices After OPEC+ Announcement

IEA Warns Of Higher Oil Prices After OPEC+ Announcement

The Executive Director of the…

The 3 Most Exciting Oil And Gas Exploration Plays In South America

The 3 Most Exciting Oil And Gas Exploration Plays In South America

South America is one of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Germany’s Regulator Warns The Energy Crisis Is Far From Over

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 08, 2023, 4:00 AM CDT
  • According to the president of Germany’s energy regulator, the energy crisis isn’t over yet despite high natural gas storage levels.
  • Natural gas storage facilities in the EU are currently at 70% capacity while in Germany natural gas storage tanks are 76% full.
  • In order to secure enough gas supply for the coming winter, Germany will need a storage level of 75% by the first of September.
Join Our Community
Energy

The energy crisis is not over yet, Klaus Müller, the president of Germany's energy regulator, told the Funke media outlet on Wednesday.

Despite the fact that the levels of natural gas in storage are more comfortable than in the previous two years, the crisis is far from over, and weather will be the biggest factor, Müller, president of Germany’s Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur, said.  

As of June 6, storage tanks in Germany were 76% full, while in the EU the overall level is just over 70%, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

“If everything goes well, we will have full storage facilities in the late summer,” Müller said, referring to Germany’s storage levels.

The regulator said in its latest weekly report that “to secure the gas supply for next winter, there must be a storage level of 75% by 1 September.”

“It was possible to prevent a gas deficit situation last winter. At the same time, preparing for the 2023/2024 winter is a key challenge. It is therefore still important to save gas,” the regulator added.

Germany’s natural gas consumption in the week beginning May 22 was 23.2% below the average consumption for the 2018-2021 period, and down by 9% compared with the week prior, the regulator added.

Last month, one of Germany’s top utility firms, E.On, said that the energy crisis is not over yet, and the situation with energy supply in Europe could deteriorate later this year.

“The crisis is not over yet,” E.On’s chief financial officer Marc Spieker said at the presentation of the utility giant’s first-quarter results in early May.

“Compared with the current market environment, our forecast also factors in the possibility of a further deterioration in the remainder of the year. We believe we are well-positioned to deal with the volatility that is expected to continue,” Spieker added.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Oil Executives Raked In Half A Billion In COVID Compensation
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output
Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst

The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com