How Hydrogen Will Reshape Global Power Dynamics

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.75 -0.89 -2.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.65 -0.81 -1.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.974 -0.033 -1.10%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 40.99 +0.71 +1.76%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 40.88 -0.16 -0.39%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 41.28 -1.39 -3.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.28 -1.39 -3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.03 +1.08 +2.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 36.81 -1.27 -3.34%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.974 -0.033 -1.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.52 -0.09 -0.22%
Graph down Murban 2 days 42.09 -0.27 -0.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.00 +1.00 +2.56%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.00 +0.97 +2.25%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.79 +1.02 +2.50%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 42.03 +1.08 +2.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.03 +1.08 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.08 +1.09 +2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 40.88 -0.16 -0.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 35 days 29.70 +0.92 +3.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 30.74 +0.61 +2.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 39.64 +0.61 +1.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 41.04 +0.61 +1.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 37.24 +0.61 +1.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 36.64 +0.61 +1.69%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 36.64 +0.61 +1.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 37.14 +0.61 +1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 37.24 +0.61 +1.67%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 37.04 +0.61 +1.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 41.28 -1.39 -3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 42.08 +0.08 +0.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 34.59 -0.82 -2.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 38.54 -0.82 -2.08%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.54 -0.82 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 30.25 -1.50 -4.72%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 43.11 -1.43 -3.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 1 day Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 2 mins Clean Energy Is Canceling Gas Plants
  • 15 hours OP article : "Trump blasts Biden Fracking Plan . . . "
  • 6 mins GAME CHANGER: MIT Startup Commonwealth Fusion says Commercial Product by early 2030s ! THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING..
  • 7 mins America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 2 hours "COVID Kills Another Oil Rally" by Tom Kool 10/16/2020
  • 1 day Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 1 hour Biden denies fracking ban
  • 7 hours Conoco Pledges ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions in Break With U.S. Rivals
  • 2 days France Sees 10.6% EV Market Share In September — 4× Growth Year On Year
  • 2 days Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 2 days TX NATGAS flaring
  • 17 hours A sneak peak into the US election
  • 2 days GPOR - Gulfport Oil - Why?
  • 2 days covid. stop the carriers and thus stop the virus.

Breaking News:

Oil Blockades Cost Libya $130 Billion, Finance Minister Says

Why Natural Gas Is The Most Important Fuel Of the Next Decade

Why Natural Gas Is The Most Important Fuel Of the Next Decade

Natural gas may just be…

A Geopolitical Time Bomb In Europe

A Geopolitical Time Bomb In Europe

Turkey has been acting increasingly…

Halliburton Sees Fracking Activity Picking Up

Halliburton Sees Fracking Activity Picking Up

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL), the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Hydrogen Will Reshape Global Power Dynamics

By Editorial Dept - Oct 23, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Peace in the Middle East may be fostered by natural gas, beginning with Israel's new-found energy leverage, but that peace will simply be shifted to a war of different alliances on the Eastern Mediterranean exploration and development front…

But if natural gas promises to upset the global balance of power, the widespread race to secure hydrogen as the real bridge to a renewable energy future promises a geopolitical shakeup of far greater significance. 

Many of the “haves” and “have nots” will be the same, as they always are because much of “having” is to do with infrastructure and smooth-running market forces, whether they’re state-run or free. 

But they won’t all be the same. 

The Middle Eastern oil giants, for instance, risk getting left out of the hydrogen power re-balance. 

So, imagine a Saudi Arabia existing and held hostage to a Hydrogen OPEC, while the new kings of energy export shape up to be the United States and Australia, first and foremost. 

As we speak, Australia is fast-tracking approval for a massive wind and solar project that would produce hydrogen. It’s expected to go online in the latter part of this decade. The Australians understand what is at stake here… and how vast the export market would be. 

“Green” Hydrogen, the preferred eco-friendly version of hydrogen, is produced using electrolysis of water, again,…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

The End Of Venezuela’s Oil Era

Next Post

An Election Warning For Energy Traders
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry
How Long Will China Continue To Prop Up The Oil Market?

How Long Will China Continue To Prop Up The Oil Market?
Another Major Breakthrough For Solar Energy

Another Major Breakthrough For Solar Energy
Oil Majors Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place

Oil Majors Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place
Offshore Oil & Gas Poised For A Major Rebound

Offshore Oil & Gas Poised For A Major Rebound



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com