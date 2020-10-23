How Hydrogen Will Reshape Global Power Dynamics

Peace in the Middle East may be fostered by natural gas, beginning with Israel's new-found energy leverage, but that peace will simply be shifted to a war of different alliances on the Eastern Mediterranean exploration and development front…

But if natural gas promises to upset the global balance of power, the widespread race to secure hydrogen as the real bridge to a renewable energy future promises a geopolitical shakeup of far greater significance.

Many of the “haves” and “have nots” will be the same, as they always are because much of “having” is to do with infrastructure and smooth-running market forces, whether they’re state-run or free.

But they won’t all be the same.

The Middle Eastern oil giants, for instance, risk getting left out of the hydrogen power re-balance.

So, imagine a Saudi Arabia existing and held hostage to a Hydrogen OPEC, while the new kings of energy export shape up to be the United States and Australia, first and foremost.

As we speak, Australia is fast-tracking approval for a massive wind and solar project that would produce hydrogen. It’s expected to go online in the latter part of this decade. The Australians understand what is at stake here… and how vast the export market would be.

“Green” Hydrogen, the preferred eco-friendly version of hydrogen, is produced using electrolysis of water, again,…