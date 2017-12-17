How Energy Investors Are Getting In On The Bitcoin Boom

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.39 +0.17 +0.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.11 +0.20 +0.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.723 -0.022 -0.80%
Mars US 17 hours 58.42 -0.26 -0.44%
Opec Basket 1 day 61.64 +0.16 +0.26%
Urals 1 day 61.48 +0.17 +0.28%
Louisiana Light 1 day 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 1 day 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Mexican Basket 1 day 53.38 +0.21 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.723 -0.022 -0.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 61.03 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 1 day 63.73 +0.15 +0.24%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.44 +0.21 +0.35%
Basra Light 1 day 58.85 +0.21 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 1 day 63.90 +0.19 +0.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Girassol 1 day 63.28 +0.24 +0.38%
Opec Basket 1 day 61.64 +0.16 +0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.80 -0.25 -0.73%
Western Canadian Select 67 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 67 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 67 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 67 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 67 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 67 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 67 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 67 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 67 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 1 day 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.19 +1.13 +1.82%
West Texas Sour 1 day 51.11 -0.14 -0.27%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.06 -0.14 -0.25%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.06 -0.14 -0.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.61 -0.14 -0.26%
Kansas Common 1 day 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 64.91 -0.14 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 mins Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 1 hour Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 12 hours Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 16 hours Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 18 hours U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 20 hours Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 21 hours This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 22 hours Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 24 hours Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 4 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery
  • 4 days Canadian Producers Struggle To Find Transport Oil Cargo
  • 4 days Venezuela’s PDVSA Makes $539M Interest Payments On Bonds
  • 4 days China's CNPC Considers Taking Over South Pars Gas Field
  • 4 days BP To Invest $200 Million In Solar
  • 4 days Tesla Opens New Showroom In NYC
  • 4 days Petrobras CEO Hints At New Partner In Oil-Rich Campos Basin
  • 4 days Venezuela Sells Oil Refinery Stake To Cuba
  • 4 days Tesla Is “Headed For A Brick Wall”
  • 5 days Norwegian Pension Fund Set to Divest From Oil Sands and Coal Ventures
  • 5 days IEA: “2018 Might Not Be Quite So Happy For OPEC Producers”
  • 5 days Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets
  • 5 days OPEC Member Nigeria To Issue Africa’s First Sovereign Green Bond
  • 5 days Nigeria To Spend $1B Of Oil Money Fighting Boko Haram
  • 5 days Syria Aims To Begin Offshore Gas Exploration In 2019
  • 5 days Australian Watchdog Blocks BP Fuel Station Acquisition
  • 5 days Colombia Boosts Oil & Gas Investment
  • 6 days Environmentalists Rev Up Anti-Keystone XL Angst Amongst Landowners
  • 6 days Venezuelan Default Swap Bonds At 19.25 Cents On The Dollar
  • 6 days Aramco On The Hunt For IPO Global Coordinators
  • 6 days ADNOC Distribution Jumps 16% At Market Debut In UAE
  • 6 days India Feels the Pinch As Oil Prices Rise
  • 6 days Aramco Announces $40 Billion Investment Program
  • 6 days Top Insurer Axa To Exit Oil Sands
  • 7 days API Reports Huge Crude Draw
  • 7 days Venezuela “Can’t Even Write A Check For $21.5M Dollars.”
  • 7 days EIA Lowers 2018 Oil Demand Growth Estimates By 40,000 Bpd
  • 7 days Trump Set To Open Atlantic Coast To Oil, Gas Drilling
  • 7 days Norway’s Oil And Gas Investment To Drop For Fourth Consecutive Year
  • 7 days Saudis Plan To Hike Gasoline Prices By 80% In January
  • 7 days Exxon To Start Reporting On Climate Change Effect

Breaking News:

Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields

Alt Text

The ‘Unknown Unknowns’ That Threaten U.S. Shale

Projections for U.S. shale growth…

Alt Text

Oil Imports From Mexico Soar After Hurricane Season

U.S. oil imports from Mexico…

Alt Text

Oil Markets Calm After OPEC Storm

Following a volatile build up…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Kent Moors

Kent Moors

Dr. Kent Moors is an internationally recognized expert in oil and natural gas policy, risk management, emerging market economic development, and market risk assessment. His…

More Info

Share

Related News

How Energy Investors Are Getting In On The Bitcoin Boom

By Kent Moors - Dec 17, 2017, 2:00 PM CST BTC

I have never subscribed to the Bitcoin craze.

In my opinion, it is a massive pyramid scheme that is rapidly creating a dangerous bubble.

The kind of dangerous bubble we haven’t seen since the subprime mortgage implosion almost a decade ago.

However, I am not here to talk about the sustainability of Bitcoin.

I’m here to talk about the massive impact it has on energy.

Regardless of my personal feelings, Bitcoin is influencing the price of energy.

In fact, the connection between Bitcoin and energy costs is one of the main reasons China has become the world’s leading location for “mining” the currency.

At issue is how much each Bitcoin costs in energy terms.

This is something that cryptocurrency enthusiasts have only begun to consider.

Fact is, Bitcoin might be all the rage…

But most investors are still in the dark about how they are manufactured.

And the opportunities that’s creating for energy investors…

How the Bitcoin Boom Really Works

An English study published earlier this year estimated that there are as many as 5.8 million individual users using a cryptocurrency “wallet” for transactions.

Most of them are using Bitcoin, although there have been other cryptocurrencies established.

Bitcoins comprise a decentralized digital currency having no central bank releasing them or administrator overseeing their exchange.

Transactions occur between users directly through the use of cryptography, without an intermediary.

These transactions are verified by network nodes and recorded in an immutable public distributed ledger called a “blockchain.”

Individual cryptocurrency units, such as Bitcoins, are created as a reward for a process known as mining.

It is the mining, or creation, of a Bitcoin that provides the huge profits we’ve witnessed lately.

Bitcoin transactions are secured by computer miners, who are competing for rewards in the form of coins from the network.

New sets of transactions (blocks) are added to the blockchain roughly every 10 minutes by the “miners.”

While working on the blockchain, these miners aren’t required to trust each other.

The only thing miners have to trust is the code that runs the process.

The code includes several rules to validate new transactions. For example, a transaction can only be valid if the sender actually owns the sent amount. Every miner individually confirms whether transactions adhere to these rules, eliminating the need to trust other miners.

The trick is to get all miners to agree on the same history of transactions.

Every miner in the network is constantly tasked with preparing the next batch of transactions for the blockchain.

Only one of these blocks will be randomly selected to become the latest block on the chain.

Random selection in a distributed network isn’t easy, so this is where proof-of-work comes in.

Trial and Error

In proof-of-work, the next block comes from the first miner that produces a valid one.

This is easier said than done.

The difficulty is regularly adjusted by the protocol to ensure that all miners in the network will only produce one valid block every 10 minutes on average.

Once one of the miners finally manages to produce a valid block, it will inform the rest of the network.

Other miners will accept this block once they confirm it adheres to all rules, and then discard whatever block they had been working on themselves.

The lucky miner gets rewarded with a fixed amount of coins, along with the transaction fees belonging to the processed transactions in the new block.

The cycle then starts again.

Related: How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

The process of producing a valid block is largely based on trial and error, where miners are making numerous attempts every second trying to find the right value for a block component called the “nonce”, and hoping the resulting completed block will match the requirements (as there is no way to predict the outcome).

For this reason, mining is sometimes compared to a lottery where you can pick your own numbers.

The number of attempts (hashes) per second is given by your mining equipment’s hashrate.

This will typically be expressed in Gigahash per second (1 billion hashes per second).

It is at this point that the huge (and expanding) energy footprint of Bitcoin mining becomes an issue.

Bitcoin’s Alarming Energy Consumption Rate

The continuous block mining cycle entices Bitcoin mining globally.

As mining can provide a solid stream of revenue, people are very willing to run power-hungry machines to get a piece of it.

Over the years, this has caused the total energy consumption of the Bitcoin network to grow massively, as the price of the currency reached new highs.

The entire Bitcoin network now consumes more energy than a number of countries, based on a report published by the International Energy Agency.

If Bitcoin were a country, it would rank between Serbia and Denmark:

(Click to enlarge)

In October, James Stafford of Oilprice.com estimated that Bitcoin mining consumes 22.5 terawatt hours (TWh) of energy annually, which amounts to 13,239,916 barrels of oil equivalent.

With 12.5 Bitcoins mined every 10 minutes, that means the average energy cost of one Bitcoin would equate to 20 barrels of oil equivalent.

As Stafford adds, “mining Bitcoin has the potential to be a wildly lucrative business, with a single Bitcoin now valued at more than 100 barrels of oil. That kind of price makes it one of the most valuable commodities on the planet and, just like oil, this commodity is increasingly valuable to mine if the energy costs can be kept down.”

The mega computing required is a very energy-intensive process, and cheap electricity is exactly what resulted in China being the location for as much as 85 percent of all Bitcoin mining worldwide.

The cost of energy (i.e., the cost of computing) determines the profitability of the operation.

Successful Bitcoin mining requires cheap energy; best around 2 cents a kilowatt-hour (KWh).

As noted in this graph, the low cost of (state-subsidized) power generation in China has been why so many Bitcoin miners has flocked there.

(Click to enlarge)

Yet for environmentalists, Bitcoin’s biggest problem is not even its massive energy consumption.

A majority of the mining network is fueled by Chinese coal-fired power plants.

But, even with a conservative emission factor, this results in an extreme carbon footprint for each unique Bitcoin transaction. Related: Santa Is Putting Christmas On The Blockchain And Saving Billions

Well, those same cost factors have prompted a new rush to somewhere else in the world entirely – Iceland.

A New Bitcoin Haven

The reasons are simple.

First, it’s freezing there, so the relative energy cost of mining is lower.

That’s because mining hardware requires enormous power and creates tons of heat, and natural temperature is key: Iceland saves on cooling costs, making it one of the most profitable locations to mine Bitcoins.

See, the days are fast closing when Bitcoins can be effectively mined on individual computers.

We are in the age of industrial-scale Bitcoin mining.

And the goal is to keep energy costs down.

That’s why HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (PRELF) – once a gold-mining company, now a Bitcoin miner – recently moved some of its operations to Iceland.

And why several other (still private) companies are following suit.

HIVE has in its corner legendary mining mavericks Frank Giustra and Frank Holmes. Giustra built up Goldcorp Inc. (GG) in 2000. Today, it is one the largest gold mining operations in the world, and trades at a market cap approaching $11 billion.

He also pioneered what is now Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), the biggest silver and gold-streaming company in the world. Oh yes, Giustra also heads up the entertainment (and Oscar-winning) giant Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-A/LGF-B).

But he’s not the only one with an impressive resume.

Holmes is CEO of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW), which has $2.6 billion in assets under management and is one of the top metals funds.

Both are backing HIVE, with Holmes as its chairman. Point is, these are executives that have their thumb on the pulse of the industry.

And that pulse leads directly to Iceland.

Now, Bitcoin may still be a pyramid waiting to collapse, but if companies like HIVE can continue to cut the cost of mining cryptocurrencies, it will open up a flurry of intriguing energy plays for us to target.

By Dr. Kent Moors

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

OPEC’s Oil Production Slips In November

Next Post

Yuan-Priced Crude Futures Could Arrive Before Christmas
Kent Moors

Kent Moors

Dr. Kent Moors is an internationally recognized expert in oil and natural gas policy, risk management, emerging market economic development, and market risk assessment. His…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • DONALD TRUMP on December 17 2017 said:
    You need to start thinking more critically and learning how to form your own opinions.

    You need to read and educate yourself before you make uninformed comments about things you have no clue about.

    You sound very ignorant.

    Good luck

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30
The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

 Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

 EIA Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

EIA Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

Most Commented

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com