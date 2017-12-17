OPEC’s Oil Production Slips In November

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.37 +0.15 +0.26%
Brent Crude 11 mins 63.11 +0.20 +0.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.736 -0.009 -0.33%
Mars US 17 hours 58.42 -0.26 -0.44%
Opec Basket 1 day 61.64 +0.16 +0.26%
Urals 1 day 61.48 +0.17 +0.28%
Louisiana Light 1 day 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 1 day 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Mexican Basket 1 day 53.38 +0.21 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.736 -0.009 -0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 61.03 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 1 day 63.73 +0.15 +0.24%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.44 +0.21 +0.35%
Basra Light 1 day 58.85 +0.21 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 1 day 63.90 +0.19 +0.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Girassol 1 day 63.28 +0.24 +0.38%
Opec Basket 1 day 61.64 +0.16 +0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.80 -0.25 -0.73%
Western Canadian Select 67 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 67 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 67 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 67 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 67 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 67 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 67 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 67 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 67 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 1 day 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.19 +1.13 +1.82%
West Texas Sour 1 day 51.11 -0.14 -0.27%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.06 -0.14 -0.25%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.06 -0.14 -0.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.61 -0.14 -0.26%
Kansas Common 1 day 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 64.91 -0.14 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 15 mins Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 1 hour Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 12 hours Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 16 hours Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 18 hours U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 20 hours Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 21 hours This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 22 hours Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 24 hours Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 4 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery
  • 4 days Canadian Producers Struggle To Find Transport Oil Cargo
  • 4 days Venezuela’s PDVSA Makes $539M Interest Payments On Bonds
  • 4 days China's CNPC Considers Taking Over South Pars Gas Field
  • 4 days BP To Invest $200 Million In Solar
  • 4 days Tesla Opens New Showroom In NYC
  • 4 days Petrobras CEO Hints At New Partner In Oil-Rich Campos Basin
  • 4 days Venezuela Sells Oil Refinery Stake To Cuba
  • 4 days Tesla Is “Headed For A Brick Wall”
  • 5 days Norwegian Pension Fund Set to Divest From Oil Sands and Coal Ventures
  • 5 days IEA: “2018 Might Not Be Quite So Happy For OPEC Producers”
  • 5 days Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets
  • 5 days OPEC Member Nigeria To Issue Africa’s First Sovereign Green Bond
  • 5 days Nigeria To Spend $1B Of Oil Money Fighting Boko Haram
  • 5 days Syria Aims To Begin Offshore Gas Exploration In 2019
  • 5 days Australian Watchdog Blocks BP Fuel Station Acquisition
  • 5 days Colombia Boosts Oil & Gas Investment
  • 6 days Environmentalists Rev Up Anti-Keystone XL Angst Amongst Landowners
  • 6 days Venezuelan Default Swap Bonds At 19.25 Cents On The Dollar
  • 6 days Aramco On The Hunt For IPO Global Coordinators
  • 6 days ADNOC Distribution Jumps 16% At Market Debut In UAE
  • 6 days India Feels the Pinch As Oil Prices Rise
  • 6 days Aramco Announces $40 Billion Investment Program
  • 6 days Top Insurer Axa To Exit Oil Sands
  • 7 days API Reports Huge Crude Draw
  • 7 days Venezuela “Can’t Even Write A Check For $21.5M Dollars.”
  • 7 days EIA Lowers 2018 Oil Demand Growth Estimates By 40,000 Bpd
  • 7 days Trump Set To Open Atlantic Coast To Oil, Gas Drilling
  • 7 days Norway’s Oil And Gas Investment To Drop For Fourth Consecutive Year
  • 7 days Saudis Plan To Hike Gasoline Prices By 80% In January
  • 7 days Exxon To Start Reporting On Climate Change Effect

Breaking News:

Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields

Alt Text

Exxon To Disclose The Real Risk Of Climate Change

ExxonMobil has finally given in…

Alt Text

Brent Pipeline Closure Confuses Oil Markets

In one of the most…

Alt Text

The ‘Unknown Unknowns’ That Threaten U.S. Shale

Projections for U.S. shale growth…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson is a retired computer engineer. He worked in Saudi Arabia for five years, two years at the Ghazlan Power Plant near Ras Tanura…

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC’s Oil Production Slips In November

By Ron Patterson - Dec 17, 2017, 10:00 AM CST OPEC

The OPEC data below was taken from the December OPEC Monthly Oil Maret Report. All data is through November 2017 unless otherwise noted.

(Click to enlarge)

OPEC crude oil production declined by 133,500 barrels per day in November.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

Algeria was up slightly in November after that huge decline in October.

(Click to enlarge)

Angola was the biggest loser in November, down 108,700 barrels per day.

(Click to enlarge)

Ecuador, though holding its own for the last year, appears to be in slow decline.

(Click to enlarge)

I have managed to cobble together an estimate of Equatorial Guinea’s historical C+C production. I had the EIA’s production numbers through June 2013. I subtracted 10 percent for “other liquids”, then merged that with the OPEC MOMR data that started in 2016. However, Equatorial Guinea’s production is not enough to make much difference.

(Click to enlarge)

Gabon is also in slow decline. And their production is not enough to make much difference in total OPEC production.

(Click to enlarge)

Iran ignores any OPEC request to cut production and continues to produce flat out.

(Click to enlarge)

Iraq peaked last December and down only slightly since then.

(Click to enlarge)

Kuwait peaked last November then dropped sharply in January and has held steady since then.

(Click to enlarge)

Libya’s political problems have ebbed, but their oil production doesn’t seem to be responding very much.

(Click to enlarge)

Libya was the largest gainer in November, up 95,800 barrels per day. It looks like Nigeria peaked in 2005 and have been declining since.

(Click to enlarge)

Qatar peaked in 2008. Their big exports are natural gas and natural gas products.

Related: Gas Shortage Has China Backtracking On Coal Ban

(Click to enlarge)

Saudi Arabia is holding steady, down about 600,000 bpd since peaking last year.

(Click to enlarge)

The UAE was down 35,500 bpd in November.

(Click to enlarge)

Venezuela’s decline continues. They were down 41,600 bpd in November. Venezuela is on the verge of becoming a failed state. What happens to their oil production in the future is anyone’s guess. But it doesn’t look good.

(Click to enlarge)

The OPEC MOMR says world oil production was up 840,000 barrels per day in November while OPEC crude production was down 133,500 bpd. That would mean Non-OPEC total liquids + OPEC NGLs would be up 973,500 bpd. I don’t really think so. Russian C+C was up only 7,700 bpd so that means Non-OPEC and OPEC NGLs were up 965,800 bpd. I think that figure will have to be revised downward.

(Click to enlarge)

Russia C+C oil production according to the Russian Oil Minister. I am using 7.3 barrels per ton here. The Oil Minister’s production numbers average about 400,000 barrels per day above the EIA’s Russia production numbers. I have no idea why we have this discrepancy. Both are supposed to be crude + condensate. Related: The Solar Tech That Is Making Cleaner Oil


(Click to enlarge)

OPEC + Russia is 57 percent of world oil production. The last four months of 2016 are all above the black line in the chart above. This was all “positioning” for future cuts. This could have been done by draining storage tanks and delaying well maintenance. The sudden decline, January through May, was refilling storage tanks and catching up on well maintenance. The six months since then, June through November, is everyone producing every barrel they possibly can, or near that anyway.

(Click to enlarge)

Here is the other 43 percent of world oil production, Non-OPEC less Russia. This data is only through August 2017, the latest EIA data. Non-OPEC less Russia peaked in December of 2014 and is down 2 million barrels per day since then. The 12 months trailing average peaked 10 months later and is down 1 million barrels per day since, or in August 2017.

Note: For the first chart, OPEC + Russia, I used the Russian Oil Minister’s data. For the Non-OPEC less Russia chart above, I used all EIA data.

By Peak Oil Barrel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

U.S. Solar Nearly Doubles Output In 2017

Next Post

How Energy Investors Are Getting In On The Bitcoin Boom
Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson is a retired computer engineer. He worked in Saudi Arabia for five years, two years at the Ghazlan Power Plant near Ras Tanura…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30
The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

 Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

 EIA Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

EIA Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

Most Commented

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com