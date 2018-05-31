Higher Prices To Help Oil Companies Refinance $400B In Debt

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.09 -1.12 -1.64%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.954 +0.069 +2.39%
Mars US 22 hours 70.71 +2.08 +3.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 72.39 -0.11 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.99 -2.43 -3.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.99 -2.43 -3.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.27 +1.79 +2.37%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.90 -0.09 -0.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.954 +0.069 +2.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.28 -2.15 -2.85%
Murban 2 days 76.13 -2.15 -2.75%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.17 +1.93 +2.79%
Basra Light 2 days 75.66 +0.96 +1.29%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.33 +1.90 +2.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.27 +1.79 +2.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.27 +1.79 +2.37%
Girassol 2 days 76.17 +1.74 +2.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.91 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.33 -1.74 -4.14%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 41.71 +1.48 +3.68%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.21 +1.48 +2.29%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.21 +1.48 +2.22%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.46 +1.48 +2.64%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.21 +1.48 +2.75%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.21 +1.48 +2.75%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.21 +1.48 +2.52%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.71 +1.48 +2.46%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.21 +1.48 +2.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.99 -2.43 -3.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Giddings 2 days 58.50 +1.50 +2.63%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.41 -0.93 -1.25%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.16 +1.48 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.11 +1.48 +2.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.11 +1.48 +2.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.66 +1.48 +2.34%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 +1.50 +2.63%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.47 +1.48 +2.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours EV to triple
  • 3 hours Tesla in Autopilot Mode Hits Parked Police SUV
  • 5 hours A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 46 mins Still a trade war: Commerce Secretary Ross Says EU, Canada and Mexico Will Face Steel And Aluminum Tariffs Beginning At Midnight Tonight
  • 4 hours EU Parliament Demands Targeted Sanctions for Saudi. Deeply Critical of MBS, Saudi Role in the Middle East, And Its Treatment Of Women.
  • 36 mins MidAmerican Going 100% Renewable? Not Yet.
  • 5 hours Are Renewable Subsidies Killing Nuclear?
  • 5 hours Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU
  • 12 hours Nopec Sherman act legislation
  • 8 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 11 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 20 hours Democrats Urge Trump to ‘Stand Up to OPEC’ Amid Rising Oil Prices
  • 16 hours The OILPRO.COM Pundits have regrouped !
  • 11 hours Solar Panels Toxic Waste
  • 22 hours Pipeline Opposition Getting Ridiculous
  • 21 hours Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work

Breaking News:

Buffett’s MidAmerican Energy Boasts Major Renewable Push

Alt Text

Why Southern Company Just Sold Billions In Prime Assets

In a somewhat surprising move,…

Alt Text

Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

Shell has made another large…

Alt Text

Pacific Island Seeks Better Deal With Exxon On LNG Expansion

Despite the commercial success of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Higher Prices To Help Oil Companies Refinance $400B In Debt

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 31, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Crude pipeline

Oil and gas companies that took a lot of loans and issued five- and seven-year notes in the “exuberance” years before 2014 are likely to get more favorable terms from lenders when they negotiate refinancing of debts worth a total of US$400 billion due by the end of 2019—because of the higher oil prices that boost their credit profiles.

According to data by Thomson Reuters LPC, the oil and gas sector has a combined US$833.3 billion of loans outstanding. Of those, US$399.5 billion is maturing by the end of next year, while US$138.4 billion is due by the end of this year.

Higher oil prices and increased oil production in the United States are also boosting the companies’ financial positions and they start to generate higher cash flows and boost profit margins.

“Back between the years of 2012 and 2014, there was an irrational exuberance going on where oil prices were high and interest rates were low and there were a lot of deals getting done,” Thomas Watters, managing director in the oil and gas ratings group at S&P Global, told Reuters. “A lot of high-yield credits came out first-time financing and they issued five- to seven-year papers. Higher oil prices will no doubt help them refinance.”

According to John Yovanovic, head of high yield portfolio management at PineBridge Investments, the credit market “ought to be thrilled with any WTI price above US$60 per barrel.” Related: Canada To Buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Expansion Project

The market should be watching closely an increased default risk if oil prices drop below US$45-50 per barrel, Yovanovic told Reuters, but noted that he believed that WTI Crude “is not going sub-US$60 any time in the near future.”

Higher oil prices are also helping companies operating in the fastest-growing U.S. shale play, the Permian, to see their borrowing bases increased substantially.

Haynes & Boone’s latest survey found that more than 80 percent of U.S. oil companies expected borrowing bases this year to rise, which means the value of borrowers’ assets used as collateral when taking out loans will be higher.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Iran Asks OPEC For Support Against U.S. Sanctions
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing
‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

 Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

 Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

 Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com