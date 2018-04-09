Oil Rally Means New Lines Of Credit For Permian Players

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.37 +1.31 +2.11%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.61 +1.50 +2.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.694 -0.007 -0.26%
Mars US 3 days 61.71 -1.48 -2.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.82 -0.36 -0.55%
Urals 4 days 65.12 -0.70 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.66 -0.73 -1.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.694 -0.007 -0.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 12 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 12 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 13 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 13 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 13 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 13 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.82 -0.36 -0.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.34 +1.43 +3.18%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 36.56 -1.48 -3.89%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.56 -1.48 -2.28%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.31 -1.48 -2.32%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.06 -1.48 -2.62%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.56 -1.48 -2.69%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.56 -1.48 -2.69%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 55.56 -1.48 -2.59%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 59.81 -1.48 -2.41%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.31 -1.48 -2.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Giddings 4 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.03 +0.19 +0.28%
West Texas Sour 4 days 56.01 -1.48 -2.57%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.96 -1.48 -2.41%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.96 -1.48 -2.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.51 -1.48 -2.47%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.82 -1.48 -2.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour George Soros Prepares to Trade Cryptocurrencies
  • 1 hour Is Exxon Taking Advantage of Tiny Guyana's Huge Oil Wealth?
  • 4 hours Threat from Rouhani: Iran Tells Trump He Would Regret dropping Nuclear Deal
  • 3 days Contradiction - Portugal Is Producing 103% of Renewables, But Still Depends On Fossil Fuels
  • 2 hours Solar Storm Could Strike Earth This Week
  • 3 days California leads nation in solar jobs, but industry has lost some of its glow
  • 2 days Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 30 mins Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 3 days sure be nice if trump would just shut his mouth
  • 3 days China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 3 days Which oil company has the best strategy?
  • 20 hours India's Jet Airways Agrees To Buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX Jets Worth $8.8bn
  • 20 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 14 hours Nikola Motors Slams Tesla, Refunds Reservations.
  • 3 days Aftermath "Maria": Puerto Rico Is Closing 283 Schools As A Result Of Students Drop
  • 2 hours What's Behind The Oil Price Collapse?

Breaking News:

Saudi Companies To Splash Billions On Texas Petrochemical Investments

Alt Text

Russia Considers $50B Investment In Iranian Oil & Gas

Russian energy companies could spend…

Alt Text

The Petrodollar Isn’t Dead Yet

While China’s petro-yuan was most…

Alt Text

OPEC Production Slumps To 12-Month Low

OPEC crude output slumped to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Rally Means New Lines Of Credit For Permian Players

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 09, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Drilling crew

Energy players operating in the Permian Basin could soon find that lenders are more willing to loan them cash, as the recent oil rally breathes new optimism into an industry that took a beating in recent years.

The borrowing bases for companies in the hot-spot basin could be increased by as much as 40-percent, according to James Spicer, analyst at Wells Fargo & Co., based in part on projections for a 40 percent increase in production for 2018.

“The Permian Basin is the most prolific basin in the U.S. right now,” Spicer told BloombergMarkets in an interview.

Lenders meet with energy companies twice a year to evaluate reserves, which is then used together with price projections to determine the collateral for the loans.

The price of a WTI barrel today stands above $60, which compares to a sub-$35 barrel low back in January 2016—a price level that caused lenders to tighten the purse strings, forcing producers in some cases into bankruptcy.

Energy companies operating in other basins may not find such generosity, because breakevens in other basins are not as attractive. Parts of the Permian Basin offer breakevens as low as $25 per barrel, but other basins cost as much as $40 per barrel to produce, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas at the end of March. The result is lower collateral, and therefore smaller loans.

While the Permian will have access to more cash this go around, others, too, will likely find it easier to borrow in this new price environment, including “extreme fossil fuel projects”—those in the Arctic, ultra-deepwater, LNG, coal mining and coal-fired electricity, according to OilPrice’s Nick Cunningham. The world’s largest banks, according to the report, Banking on Climate Change 2018, increased its lending for these extreme projects by 11 percent to $116 billion in 2017.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Hottest Lithium Stock Of 2018

Next Post

Russia Wants To Drop Dollar For Oil Payments
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on April 09 2018 said:
    While the oil rally means new lines of credit for shale oil producers, it equally means that they are digging themselves deeper and deeper in debt.

    The shale oil industry has not been profitable since the shale oil revolution ten years ago. It would not have survived so far without a huge line of credit offered it by Wall Street and other finance companies.

    Logic dictates that US shale oil producers should concentrate on making profit for their shareholders rather than overproducing. However, they find themselves in a vicious circle. They need to continue production even at loss just to get loans to keep them afloat and without production they can’t pay outstanding debts which have been on the rise far above the $200 bn extended to them a few years ago. They work on the principle of “robbing Peter to pay Paul”. So more lines of credit means digging themselves deeper into a hole.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End
Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

 Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

 Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

 Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com