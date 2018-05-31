Iran Asks OPEC For Support Against U.S. Sanctions

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.09 -1.12 -1.64%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.954 +0.069 +2.39%
Mars US 22 hours 70.71 +2.08 +3.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 72.39 -0.11 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.99 -2.43 -3.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.99 -2.43 -3.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.27 +1.79 +2.37%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.90 -0.09 -0.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.954 +0.069 +2.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.28 -2.15 -2.85%
Murban 2 days 76.13 -2.15 -2.75%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.17 +1.93 +2.79%
Basra Light 2 days 75.66 +0.96 +1.29%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.33 +1.90 +2.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.27 +1.79 +2.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.27 +1.79 +2.37%
Girassol 2 days 76.17 +1.74 +2.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.91 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.33 -1.74 -4.14%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 41.71 +1.48 +3.68%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.21 +1.48 +2.29%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.21 +1.48 +2.22%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.46 +1.48 +2.64%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.21 +1.48 +2.75%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.21 +1.48 +2.75%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.21 +1.48 +2.52%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.71 +1.48 +2.46%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.21 +1.48 +2.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.99 -2.43 -3.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Giddings 2 days 58.50 +1.50 +2.63%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.41 -0.93 -1.25%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.16 +1.48 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.11 +1.48 +2.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.11 +1.48 +2.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.66 +1.48 +2.34%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 +1.50 +2.63%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.47 +1.48 +2.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours EV to triple
  • 3 hours Tesla in Autopilot Mode Hits Parked Police SUV
  • 5 hours A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 46 mins Still a trade war: Commerce Secretary Ross Says EU, Canada and Mexico Will Face Steel And Aluminum Tariffs Beginning At Midnight Tonight
  • 4 hours EU Parliament Demands Targeted Sanctions for Saudi. Deeply Critical of MBS, Saudi Role in the Middle East, And Its Treatment Of Women.
  • 36 mins MidAmerican Going 100% Renewable? Not Yet.
  • 5 hours Are Renewable Subsidies Killing Nuclear?
  • 5 hours Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU
  • 12 hours Nopec Sherman act legislation
  • 8 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 11 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 20 hours Democrats Urge Trump to ‘Stand Up to OPEC’ Amid Rising Oil Prices
  • 16 hours The OILPRO.COM Pundits have regrouped !
  • 11 hours Solar Panels Toxic Waste
  • 22 hours Pipeline Opposition Getting Ridiculous
  • 21 hours Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work

Breaking News:

Buffett’s MidAmerican Energy Boasts Major Renewable Push

Alt Text

Norway’s EV Adoption Starts To Affect Oil Demand

A strong increase in EV…

Alt Text

Can Angola Overcome Its Oil Production Decline?

OPEC member Angola is cutting…

Alt Text

The Iran Indicator Oil Markets Are Ignoring

While U.S. sanctions on Iran…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Iran Asks OPEC For Support Against U.S. Sanctions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 31, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Khamenei

Iran is seeking support from fellow OPEC members against the returning U.S. sanctions and wants the issue on the agenda at the Vienna meeting in June, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh wrote in a letter to Suhail Al Mazrouei, the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who holds the OPEC presidency this year and will be chairing the meeting.

Iran’s oil minister is also suggesting in the letter that his country does not agree with “recent remarks by certain OPEC members, noting that the Organization adopted decisions by consensus and no single member spoke for the body.”

This comment could be setting the stage for a difficult OPEC meeting next month, all the more so that it was Iran’s archrival Saudi Arabia that hinted that the cartel and allies may discuss easing the production cuts in June.

In the letter, Iran’s Zangeneh “underlined imposition of unlawful, unilateral and extraterritorial sanctions by the US government on the Islamic Republic of Iran which clearly violate the international agreement that had been endorsed by the UN Security Council,” the Iranian oil ministry’s news service Shana reported.

“By referring to Article 2 of the Statute of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which emphasizes safeguarding the interests of Member Countries individually and collectively, Mr. Zangeneh asked Al Mazrouei to instruct the Secretariat to include a separate agenda item under the title “OPEC Ministerial Conference support to the Member Countries that are under illegal, unilateral and extraterritorial sanctions,” Zangeneh writes in his letter. Related: The World’s Emerging Oil Storage Hub

“The Iranian Minister of Petroleum further stressed that should the sanctions lead to any reduction in the oil market share of the I.R. Iran, Tehran, once the illegal limitations were resolved, reserves the right to return to its oil market share in the shortest possible time and resume its normal production-level and that it would not accept any limitations in that regard,” Shana reports.

According to a separate letter seen by Reuters, UAE’s Mazrouei replied that there were two options to approach Iran’s request. The first would be having the OPEC governors review the Iranian appeal and include it on the agenda for the OPEC meeting in November. The alternative would be to include Iran’s request in the June meeting under “any other business” as a “Request from the Islamic Republic of Iran”, Mazrouei replied, which suggests that Iran’s plea will not be on the ministers’ main agenda.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Energy Model That Can Predict Gold Prices

Next Post

Higher Prices To Help Oil Companies Refinance $400B In Debt
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing
‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

 Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

 Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

 Oil Prices Fall Despite Iran, Venezuela, Libyan Supply Outages

Oil Prices Fall Despite Iran, Venezuela, Libyan Supply Outages

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com