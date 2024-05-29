Hess Shareholders Approve $53 Billion Chevron Deal

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.68 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.07 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.03 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.519 -0.071 -2.74%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.490 -0.019 -0.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 208 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.490 -0.019 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.01 +1.01 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.74 +1.08 +1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.35 +3.66 +4.65%
Graph down Basra Light 911 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.81 +2.41 +3.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.14 +2.45 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 364 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 66.63 +2.11 +3.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 81.98 +2.11 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 80.23 +2.11 +2.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 76.33 +2.11 +2.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 73.03 +2.11 +2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 73.03 +2.11 +2.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 76.08 +2.11 +2.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 83.03 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 73.43 +2.11 +2.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 67.95 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.95 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 12 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 10 days A question...
  • 10 hours The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry
  • 15 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 15 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

ConocoPhillips to Buy Marathon Oil in $22.5-Billion All-Stock Deal

New Battery Tech Could Kill Two Major Decarbonization Challenges With One Stone

New Battery Tech Could Kill Two Major Decarbonization Challenges With One Stone

An innovative iron-air battery designed…

Could Thailand Become the Next Electric Vehicle Powerhouse?

Could Thailand Become the Next Electric Vehicle Powerhouse?

Thailand is rapidly developing its…

EVs Twice As Likely To Hit Pedestrians As Gasoline Vehicles

EVs Twice As Likely To Hit Pedestrians As Gasoline Vehicles

The London School of Hygiene…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hess Shareholders Approve $53 Billion Chevron Deal

By Julianne Geiger - May 29, 2024, 8:00 AM CDT
  • Hess shareholders approved Chevron's $53 billion acquisition proposal.
  • ExxonMobil is challenging the deal in arbitration, claiming a right of first refusal for Hess's stake in a Guyana oil field.
  • The arbitration proceedings could extend into 2025, potentially derailing the merger.
Offshore Oil

Hess Corporation's shareholders approved Chevron's $53-billion all-stock acquisition proposal, marking a significant milestone in the merger process. This approval comes despite the ongoing arbitration between ExxonMobil and Chevron over Exxon's claimed right of first refusal (ROFR) for Hess's stake in the Stabroek block, a key asset in Guyana's prolific oil fields.

Chevron's proposal to acquire Hess has faced scrutiny from regulators and politicians, with Exxon asserting its right to pre-emptively match Chevron's offer due to its 30% stake in the Stabroek block. The dispute has complicated the merger, with Exxon filing for arbitration in the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris in March. Exxon anticipates that the arbitration proceedings could extend into 2025.

Hess CEO John Hess expressed optimism following the vote, stating, "We are very pleased that the majority of our stockholders recognize the compelling value of this strategic transaction and look forward to the successful completion of our merger with Chevron. Together we will be positioned as a premier integrated energy company, with the leadership, asset portfolio, and financial resources to deliver significant shareholder value for years to come."

Despite the shareholder approval, significant challenges remain. Institutional Shareholder Services, a proxy-advisory firm, had recommended abstaining from the vote, citing concerns over the deal's valuation and the potential delays introduced by the arbitration with Exxon. Some investors, including large shareholders like D.E. Shaw, had abstained, arguing that the merger undervalues Hess's assets and does not adequately address the arbitration's impact.

If Exxon's argument prevails in arbitration, it could derail the merger by invoking its right to acquire Hess's Guyana assets, estimated to be worth $40 billion or more. Such an outcome could trigger a breakup fee of around $1.7 billion owed by Hess to Chevron, complicating future acquisition attempts.

The vote's approval underscores shareholder confidence in the strategic value of the merger, despite the looming uncertainties. 

By Julianne Geiger

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Oil Deal That Represents the West’s Final Chance to Regain Influence in Iraq
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Start Of De-Dollarization: China's Move Away From The USD

The Start Of De-Dollarization: China's Move Away From The USD
Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid

Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid
Oil Prices Tumble as Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment

Oil Prices Tumble as Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment
A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition
Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum

Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com