Gasoline Prices Surge as Summer Driving Season Heats Up

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.77 +2.05 +2.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.16 +1.06 +1.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.87 +0.63 +0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.579 +0.059 +2.34%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 +0.031 +1.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 207 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 +0.031 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.00 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.66 +1.03 +1.25%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 78.69 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 910 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 80.40 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 5 days 82.69 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 364 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 64.52 +0.85 +1.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 79.87 +0.85 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.12 +0.85 +1.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 74.22 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 70.92 +0.85 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.92 +0.85 +1.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 73.97 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.92 +0.85 +1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 71.32 +0.85 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 67.95 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.95 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 11 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 9 days A question...
  • 14 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 14 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Hess Shareholders Head for Crucial Vote on Acquisition Proposal by Chevron

Kazakhstan Joins EU program to Help Promote a Green Transition

Kazakhstan Joins EU program to Help Promote a Green Transition

Kazakhstan is considering new procurement…

Will Raisi's Death Lead to Softer Iranian Policy Towards the West?

Will Raisi's Death Lead to Softer Iranian Policy Towards the West?

President Raisi's unexpected death raises…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Gasoline Prices Surge as Summer Driving Season Heats Up

By Julianne Geiger - May 28, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

As the summer driving season kicks into high gear, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has seen a notable increase in the United States, reflecting both seasonal demand and broader market dynamics, according to recent data from GasBuddy, a leading fuel price tracking service.

Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, was optimistic that gasoline prices were starting off on the right foot.  “June tends to be a month of smooth sailing, where we see gas prices decline in most areas, and that’s a trend that looks the most likely for drivers, barring unexpected refinery snags or a tropical storm developing. The national average over Memorial Day was down ever so slightly compared to last year—after adjusting for inflation, prices were down about 10 cents per gallon. Not a terrible way to kick off summer!”

Over the past month, gasoline prices have climbed by an average of 10 cents per gallon, with some regions experiencing even steeper increases. The West Coast, in particular, has seen significant hikes due to a combination of refinery outages and stringent fuel specifications that limit supply flexibility. In California, the average price per gallon has surpassed $4.50, while states in the Midwest and Gulf Coast are seeing averages around $3.30 and $3.20, respectively.

This rise in gasoline prices comes at a time when crude oil markets are also experiencing volatility. Brent crude, a global benchmark, recently hovered around $75 per barrel, influenced by geopolitical tensions and production adjustments by OPEC+ nations. Such fluctuations in crude oil prices directly impact gasoline production costs, further contributing to the upward trend at the pump.

Looking ahead, the interplay between domestic travel demand, refinery performance, and international crude oil prices will remain critical in shaping gasoline price trends.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

TotalEnergies and VERBUND Explore Green Hydrogen Production in Tunisia

Next Post

Hess Shareholders Head for Crucial Vote on Acquisition Proposal by Chevron

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com