Headline Hysteria Suggests Tesla Reversal

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.81 +0.90 +1.55%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.77 +1.27 +1.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.609 +0.017 +0.66%
Mars US 21 hours 63.01 -3.21 -4.85%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.56 -2.47 -3.48%
Urals 2 days 66.78 -2.52 -3.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.60 -3.64 -5.04%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.81 -3.00 -4.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.609 +0.017 +0.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.33 -1.83 -2.57%
Murban 2 days 70.21 -2.24 -3.09%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.73 -3.34 -5.21%
Basra Light 2 days 68.15 -3.96 -5.49%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.13 -3.54 -4.94%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.60 -3.64 -5.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.60 -3.64 -5.04%
Girassol 2 days 68.27 -3.56 -4.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.56 -2.47 -3.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.85 +0.64 +1.63%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 40.41 -3.51 -7.99%
Canadian Condensate 91 days 54.66 -3.51 -6.03%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 58.36 -3.51 -5.67%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 50.41 -3.51 -6.51%
Peace Sour 22 hours 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Peace Sour 22 hours 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 52.91 -3.51 -6.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 55.71 -3.51 -5.93%
Central Alberta 22 hours 49.41 -3.51 -6.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Giddings 2 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.16 -1.42 -1.96%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.86 -3.51 -6.34%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.81 -3.51 -5.92%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.81 -3.51 -5.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.56 -3.51 -4.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 7 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 minutes Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 14 minutes Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 2 hours Evil Awakens: Fascist Symbols And Rhetoric On Rise In Italian EU Vote
  • 2 hours Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 4 hours Theresa May to Step Down
  • 7 hours Old - New Kim: Nuclear Negotiations With U. S. Will Never Resume Unless Washington Changes Its Position
  • 3 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 6 hours India After Elections: Economy And Hindu Are The First Modi’s Challenges
  • 3 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 8 hours Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 3 hours Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting
  • 12 hours Trump needs to educate US companies and citizens on Chinese Communist Party and People's Liberation Army. This is real ECONOMIC WARFARE. To understand Chinese warfare read General Sun Tzu's "Art of War" . . . written 500 B.C.
  • 227 days Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 5 hours Apple Boycott in China
  • 5 hours Compensation For A Trade War: Argentina’s Financial Crisis Creates An Opportunity For China
  • 49 mins Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry

Breaking News:

Total Looks To Raise $4B By Cutting Stake In Giant Kashagan Oil Field

Alt Text

Bearish EIA Data Sends Oil Lower

Oil fell on Wednesday morning,…

Alt Text

Moscow May Use ‘Nuclear Option’ In European Gas Race

As the competition in European…

Alt Text

Permian Pipeline Protesters May Face Decade Behind Bars

A bill on the verge…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Headline Hysteria Suggests Tesla Reversal

By Editorial Dept - May 24, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Tesla

If you are a regular reader of my offerings, you will be aware that I have been bearish on Tesla (TSLA) for quite a while. On March 1st, I wrote that the staffing cuts and other cost-cutting moves there could be a good sign in the long-term, but would prove problematic in the short-term, making the stock a sell. Then, three weeks ago, when the stock was jumping on news of a massive capital raise, I sounded a note of caution again. The stock is now 35% lower than when I made that initial call and, from a trading perspective at least, it is time to at least cut, if not reverse, short positions.

(Click to enlarge)

The fundamental problems that I highlighted in those two pieces, most notably the company’s inability to consistently turn a profit, haven’t changed, but that isn’t the point. What has changed is that everyone is now jumping ship, even those that remained bullish for a while.

This week, calls from a couple of those disappointed bulls made the headlines. The first came from Morgan Stanley whose analyst “worst-case scenario” saw TSLA dropping to $10. Then came Citi, whose $36 bear case would have been shocking were it not for what came before. Those are certainly sensational numbers, but that is the problem.

Some may think that the inclusion of those numbers in the reports are an example of “hell hath no fury…” or are cynical attempts to garner publicity. I guess there could be some truth to that, but the reports themselves are far less sensational than the headlines they generated.

The $10 “call” from Morgan Stanley was no such thing. It was the logical extension of a worst-case scenario, but only one of the possibilities laid out. There was also a “best-case”, which saw TSLA hitting $391, but that received almost no attention. I guess “TSLA to climb gradually back to its previous levels” is just not as sexy a headline as “TSLA to collapse to $10!”

Citi’s full report was even less well represented by the headlines. Their analyst did indeed say that there was a 40% chance that TSLA could hit $36, but he also said that there was a 55% chance of a bounce back to $253 and even a 5% chance that it soars to $760. In other words, significant gains were considered one and a half times as likely as the big drop that the headlines would have you believe was coming. Yet, as those reports were released, TSLA lost value…

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Oil Price Correction

Next Post

Reversing The Trend: Oil Falls Below $60
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Silence Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Silence Before The Storm In Oil Markets
Bank Of America: $90 Brent May Be Around Corner

Bank Of America: $90 Brent May Be Around Corner

 One Country That Could Win Big From The U.S., China Trade War

One Country That Could Win Big From The U.S., China Trade War

 Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

 Oil Tanks On Worst Day In Six Months

Oil Tanks On Worst Day In Six Months

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com