Has Oil Become Overbought?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.84 -0.46 -0.72%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.30 -0.96 -1.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.126 -0.074 -2.31%
Mars US 4 days 64.80 +0.50 +0.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.78 +0.61 +0.91%
Urals 5 days 66.69 -0.47 -0.70%
Louisiana Light 5 days 67.47 -1.04 -1.52%
Louisiana Light 5 days 67.47 -1.04 -1.52%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.34 +0.76 +1.09%
Mexican Basket 5 days 59.21 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.126 -0.074 -2.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.78 +0.75 +1.14%
Murban 2 days 69.73 +0.75 +1.09%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.02 +0.66 +0.99%
Basra Light 5 days 65.21 +0.58 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.47 +0.62 +0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.34 +0.76 +1.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.34 +0.76 +1.09%
Girassol 2 days 69.79 +0.81 +1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.78 +0.61 +0.91%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.03 -0.14 -0.34%
Western Canadian Select 95 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 95 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 95 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 95 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 95 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 95 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 95 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 95 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 95 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 67.47 -1.04 -1.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Giddings 5 days 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.00 +0.03 +0.04%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.70 +0.50 +0.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.70 +0.50 +0.80%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.25 +0.50 +0.82%
Kansas Common 5 days 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
Buena Vista 5 days 72.06 +13.51 +23.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 40 mins Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 4 hours India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 5 hours India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 6 hours Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 13 hours ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 18 hours Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 22 hours Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 1 day Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 1 day China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 1 day Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 1 day Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 1 day Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 4 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 4 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 4 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 4 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 4 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 4 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 4 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 5 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 5 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 5 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 5 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 5 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 5 days Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 5 days Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 6 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 6 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 6 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 6 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 6 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 6 days Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 7 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 7 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 7 days EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 7 days Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 7 days Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 7 days Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 7 days $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist

Breaking News:

Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan

Alt Text

The 10 Energy Stories That Defined 2017

The year in energy was…

Alt Text

What Is Tesla Hiding From Wall Street?

Tesla keeps its cards close…

Alt Text

The Key To Profiting In 2018’s Energy Market

The rise of renewable sources…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Related News

Has Oil Become Overbought?

By Tom Kool - Jan 16, 2018, 2:00 PM CST Oil

Strong demand and falling inventories have pushed oil prices to their highest level in years, but this could be a double-edged sword as OPEC members grow tempted to cheat.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

- The decline in natural gas storage levels for the week ending on January 5 reached 359 billion cubic feet (bcf), a record high. That broke the previous weekly record of 288 bcf set four years ago during the “Polar Vortex.”

- The enormous decline was due mostly to huge consumption levels as the eastern half of the country dealt with a cold snap. But the deep freeze also curtailed gas production, which meant a much lower-than-usual injection of gas into storage.

- Gas inventories are now at 2,767 bcf, and storage levels are on track to end the withdrawal season (March) at 1,310 bcf, or significantly lower than the five-year average.

Market Movers

BP (NYSE: BP) saw its stock fall more than 1.4 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday after it announced that it would take a $1.7 billion charge in the fourth quarter related to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.

• The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission denied a request from Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ) to revive the Constitution pipeline that would have carried shale gas to New York. The state of New York rejected a water quality permit that essentially blocked the pipeline.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) approved its first major offshore development in the North Sea in more than six years. The project would redevelop the Penguins field northeast of the Shetland Islands with ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), with a price tag north of $1 billion. Peak output is estimated at 45,000 bpd.

Tuesday January 16, 2018

Oil prices trimmed their gains at the start of trading on Tuesday, although the losses were relatively minor. Benchmark prices are holding up amid strong demand, falling inventories and bullish sentiment. Related: Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Lukoil says Russia should exit OPEC deal if oil stays at $70. The head of Russian oil company Lukoil said that Russia should withdraw from the OPEC/non-OPEC production cuts if oil prices stay at $70 per barrel for six months. Russia’s participation is crucial to the cohesion of the group, and the comments are the first in what will likely be a lot more rumors about the compliance to the production cuts, particularly if oil prices remain elevated. 

Investment banks see increasing odds of OPEC deal falling apart. A group of investment banks, including Citigroup, Societe Generale, and JPMorgan Chase predict that compliance with the OPEC cuts will falter this year. The banks estimate that inventories will clear and by mid-year OPEC may find it difficult to maintain compliance. “There could be an agreement over the summer on ramping production back up,” Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup, told Bloomberg. The predictions come as ministers from OPEC countries have sought to reassure the markets that the deal will remain intact.

Energy Transfer Partners hits stumbling blocks on two pipelines. Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE: ETP) has run into trouble with two key projects. The Rover pipeline, which would carry Marcellus shale gas through Ohio, Michigan and into Canada, has been beset with environmental challenges. Last April, the ETP spilled 2 million gallons of clay and water, and more recently it spilled 148,000 gallons of drilling fluid. Ohio regulators are seeking to block the company from further horizontal drilling to advance the $4.2 billion project. Separately, environmental groups have sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to block the construction of ETP’s Bayou Bridge Pipeline in Louisiana.

Shale gas drillers super-sizing their wells. Top shale gas drillers in the Marcellus are super-sizing their wellpads. In the past, a wellpad would be used to drill a handful of wells. But some gas drillers are building much larger wellpads, and using them to drill upwards of 30 or 40 wells. These “superpads” can produce a lot more gas in a smaller footprint. It also means that gas drillers can drill a group of wells in one moment, then come back later and drill more wells from the same pad. EQT (NYSE: EQT), the largest gas producer in the U.S., is reportedly one of the leaders of this new practice, which can see $250 million invested in a single supersized wellpad.

Shell sells off Iraqi oil field. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) said on Monday that it would sell its stake in the West Qurna 1 field in southern Iraq to Itochu (OTCMKTS: ITOCHY) for an undisclosed sum. Shell is expected to sell off its stake in the Majnoon field in Iraq later this year. The asset disposals mark a significant retreat from the Middle East for the Anglo-Dutch oil major. As recently as 2003, the WSJ notes, Shell produced 450,000 bpd. By the time it exits these Iraqi assets, Shell will have production of 220,000 bpd, mostly in Oman. Notably, Shell is holding onto its Middle East natural gas assets, which stretch across Qatar, Oman, Egypt and Iraq.

California regulators push energy storage to edge out peaker plants. California regulators just approved a requirement for PG&E, the state’s largest utility, to use batteries or other non-fossil fuel resources to meet peak electricity demand. Typically, utilities rely on natural gas-fired “peaker” plants, which are fired up during peak demand. But large volumes of solar power and the declining cost of energy storage is making it possible for clean energy to meet peak demand. “These gas plants typically sit idle for much of the year, whereas a battery could be used for a range of other services, such as helping integrate renewables,” said Logan Goldie-Scot, an energy storage analyst for Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Ford to double spending on EVs to $11 billion. Ford (NYSE: F) announced on Sunday that it would more than double its investment in EVs, pledging $11 billion through 2022 for the effort. Within the next five years, Ford says it will unveil 16 fully electric vehicles, with the first ones scheduled for 2020. Related: Asian Oil Buyers Could Benefit From Fresh Sanctions On Iran

Technical trading suggests oil is overbought. Bloomberg reports that there are some signs that oil prices are overstretched. The 14-day Relative Strength Index indicates that oil has been in overbought territory since last week. Also, WTI and Brent are approaching the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement from a drop in 2014, a technical line of resistance. That comes as hedge funds and other money managers have staked out the most bullish positioning in over a decade. “We are becoming increasingly cautious about oil trending higher, especially when you look at the technical levels, prices are already in overbought territory,” Barnabas Gan, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore, told Bloomberg. “There’s a good probability that U.S. production will grow again, simply because of the fact that oil prices are so strong.”

Gasoline prices hit highest level since 2015. Aside from a brief period after Hurricane Harvey last year, national gasoline prices in the U.S. have climbed to their highest average in more than two years. The national average was $2.52 per gallon for the week ending on January 8.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Is An Oil Price Spike Inevitable?
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long
3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

 Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

 The World’s Most Expensive Oil

The World’s Most Expensive Oil

 Can The Oil Price Rally Continue?

Can The Oil Price Rally Continue?

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com