Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 18 hours 64.30 +0.50 +0.78%
Brent Crude 19 hours 69.87 +0.61 +0.88%
Natural Gas 18 hours 3.200 +0.116 +3.76%
Mars US 19 hours 64.80 +0.50 +0.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
Urals 1 day 66.69 -0.47 -0.70%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.22 +0.54 +0.92%
Natural Gas 18 hours 3.200 +0.116 +3.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 66.03 -0.20 -0.30%
Murban 1 day 68.98 -0.15 -0.22%
Iran Heavy 1 day 66.36 -0.75 -1.12%
Basra Light 1 day 65.21 +0.58 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 1 day 69.85 -0.78 -1.10%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Girassol 1 day 68.98 -0.64 -0.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 41.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 92 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 92 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 92 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 92 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 92 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 92 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 92 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 92 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 92 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Giddings 1 day 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.97 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 1 day 58.25 +0.50 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 1 day 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 1 day 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 58.55 -12.78 -17.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 14 hours Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 16 hours Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 19 hours Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 20 hours IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 23 hours Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 24 hours Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 1 day Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 2 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 2 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 2 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 2 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 2 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 2 days Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 2 days Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 2 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 3 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 3 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 3 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 3 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 3 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 3 days Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 4 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 4 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 4 days EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 4 days Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 4 days Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 4 days Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 4 days $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 4 days China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 5 days Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 5 days Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 5 days Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 5 days Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 5 days Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 5 days Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 5 days Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 5 days Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 8 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 8 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 8 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks

Breaking News:

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Alt Text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

New York City has become…

Alt Text

Trump Proposes Most Aggressive Offshore Drilling Plan Ever

The Trump administration has proposed…

Alt Text

Can Oil Break The $70 Threshold?

Oil markets appear reluctant to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

By ZeroHedge - Jan 13, 2018, 10:00 AM CST Renewables

Over a decade ago we got involved in the development of the biofuels industry in Europe, when it began to take off in earnest there.

At that time estimated profits from biodiesel production created considerable enthusiasm, which at one point turned euphoric with new production facilities being announced almost on a weekly basis.

What was not to like? Europeans would get to drive their cars using green, very low-carbon, seemingly affordable fuels, saving the environment in the process. And investors would make a ton of money.

However, reality turned out to be rather more complicated than that, much to the chagrin of those investors. Production margins were quite volatile and very difficult to hedge into the future. All that new demand ended up spiking the prices of vegetable oils – the key biodiesel production input – way above those of fossil fuels. Entire domestic production complexes went bust as a result, prompting governments across Europe to eventually implement a range of support measures to make biofuels part of the fuel mix.

Biodiesel became the biofuel of choice in Europe for many reasons. It can be used as a blend component for diesel or replace it completely (typically referred to as B100, or biodiesel 100 percent). Both options were available in many pumps across Germany, the industry's pioneer and largest European market by far at that time. Despite being staunch environmental supporters and relatively wealthy, when the price of a liter of B100 was higher just by one cent German consumers immediately switched to its fossil fuel counterpart.

In other words, when push came to shove the willingness to pay for a "green" premium was not there - even in one of the most environmentally conscious countries in the world. This stunned us at the time.

Making green energy affordable is a real challenge since it faces a number of constraints that drive up its cost especially in relation to fossil fuels, which remain society's lowest common energy denominator (current biofuel production itself depends at various points on fossil fuel availability). This cost disadvantage is particularly evident in a related – and far less elastic – energy sector: renewable power.

This relates to the production of electricity as opposed to transport, although progress in electric vehicle technology is gradually merging the two (very gradually in fact). Since the turn of this century much of the expansion of this sector across Europe has centered on wind and solar (photovoltaic) energy. This was part of the Old Continent’s efforts to become less dependent on foreign sources and meet its carbon reduction goals.

(Click to enlarge)

2016 Installed Wind + Solar Capacity (W/head)

The graph above shows installed wind and solar capacity across the European Union on a per capita basis at the end of 2016.

Generally speaking, wealthier member states tend to have more installed capacity in these types of renewable power (more on that below). On a per capita basis Denmark is the indisputable wind champion of Europe and Germany has much higher solar than anyone else, including its Southern European counterparts that benefit from much more favorable Sun exposure.

(Click to enlarge)

The graph above shows the substantial growth in renewable power in Germany in recent years. Impressive indeed. What is perhaps less obvious is the impact of all that investment in new energy sources on electricity prices.

(Click to enlarge)

And that is what the graph above investigates, correlating installed wind and solar capacity per capita with household electricity prices.

The results are pretty striking. Despite the many factors that can influence electricity prices installed wind and solar capacity appear to be particularly significant as evidenced by the high fit of the regression (almost 78 percent, 100 percent being a perfect fit).

Related: 5 Energy Sector Predictions For 2018

Germany and Denmark stand out again, this time in terms of high electricity prices. Given that both have significant domestic industrial sectors, particularly Germany, how can they charge such high prices for electricity?

The keyword in the graph is *household* electricity prices. Industrial and other large users do not pay anywhere near in those and other countries across Europe, as shown in the following graph.

(Click to enlarge)

1H 2016 Household and Industry/Other Prices (€/kWh)

The difference in prices charged to both groups is significant. In particular, households in Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Sweden and Portugal pay considerably more than their industrial / other counterparts.

How so?

Industries need to be competitive to stay in business and electricity is generally a major cost component. As such governments try to mitigate the impact of their energy policies on them, otherwise they close shop and the jobs go elsewhere. Since households cannot leave as easily they are the ones that end up footing a disproportionate amount of the national electricity bill, especially in Germany where industry accounts for the largest share of consumption. Unlike B100 consumers cannot switch out so easily.

But since carbon mitigation is high on policy agendas, how can this greening of the energy power mix be replicated elsewhere? Is Germany an appropriate case study for the rest of the world?

(Click to enlarge)

The graph above correlates the premium paid by households relative to their industry/other counterparts with nominal expenditures on a per capital basis across the EU. We excluded Luxembourg from this analysis, a small country with extremely high expenditure per capita given its focus on services, which would skew the results in a relatively small sample, although not by much.

A positive correlation can be observed with a regression fit of about 47 percent, which is significant in light of all other factors that impact such differential (like government policy and differences in consumption profiles, for instance).

Renewable power is expensive. Quite expensive in fact.

Related: $60 Oil Will Not Last Long

As a result, using current technologies governments are forced to make a choice between expanding their domestic production of wind and solar or having cheap electricity. There are no two ways about it.

This is based on the results for Europe, but there is little reason to believe this would be largely different elsewhere. In the US, for example, it is no secret that “coal country” states offer much cheaper electricity prices than “green” states like California.

A possible way to avoid this trade-off is to find some really cheap renewable power technology. Even if this could be done tomorrow, it takes quite a bit of time for those projects to reach critical mass and make a difference in the electrical pool. We are talking decades here, not years.

In the meantime, to avoid hitting the productive sector too much, households will be called to continually bear a disproportionate amount of the bill. This is easier to achieve both in political and financial terms in wealthier countries. Indeed, this is the main goal of the Paris Climate Accord, where wealthy Western households are being asked to subsidize not only green power in their own countries but across much of the developing world as well.

So can we afford renewable energy?

The answer, as always, depends on how rich you are.

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

A Correction For WTI Is In The Making
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018
$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

 Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

 The World’s Most Expensive Oil

The World’s Most Expensive Oil

 Europe Becomes Victim of Russia’s Newest Oil Strategy

Europe Becomes Victim of Russia’s Newest Oil Strategy

Most Commented

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com