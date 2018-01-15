Is Venezuela’s Oil Industry Bouncing Back?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 hours 64.81 +0.51 +0.79%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.16 +0.29 +0.42%
Natural Gas 2 hours 3.149 -0.051 -1.59%
Mars US 3 days 64.80 +0.50 +0.78%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.17 -0.21 -0.31%
Urals 4 days 66.69 -0.47 -0.70%
Louisiana Light 4 days 67.47 -1.04 -1.52%
Louisiana Light 4 days 67.47 -1.04 -1.52%
Bonny Light 4 days 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.21 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 2 hours 3.149 -0.051 -1.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 66.03 -0.20 -0.30%
Murban 4 days 68.98 -0.15 -0.22%
Iran Heavy 4 days 66.36 -0.75 -1.12%
Basra Light 4 days 65.21 +0.58 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 4 days 69.85 -0.78 -1.10%
Bonny Light 4 days 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Bonny Light 4 days 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Girassol 4 days 68.98 -0.64 -0.92%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.17 -0.21 -0.31%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 41.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 94 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 94 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 94 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 94 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 94 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 94 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 94 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 94 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 94 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 67.47 -1.04 -1.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Giddings 4 days 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.00 +0.03 +0.04%
West Texas Sour 4 days 58.25 +0.50 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 4 days 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 4 days 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Kansas Common 4 days 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.06 +13.51 +23.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 mins China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 1 hour Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 2 hours Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 5 hours Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 3 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 3 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 3 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 3 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 3 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 3 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 3 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 4 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 4 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 4 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 4 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 4 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 4 days Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 4 days Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 4 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 5 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 5 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 5 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 5 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 5 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 5 days Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 6 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 6 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 6 days EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 6 days Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 6 days Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 6 days Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 6 days $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 6 days China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 7 days Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 7 days Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 7 days Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 7 days Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 7 days Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 7 days Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 7 days Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case

Breaking News:

China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports

Alt Text

Energy Sector Could Benefit Most From Trump’s Tax Plan

President Trump’s recently signed tax…

Alt Text

OPEC vs Shale: The Oil Saga Continues

OPEC and U.S. shale will…

Alt Text

Blockchain Tech Is Transforming The Energy Industry

Blockchain may be the buzzword…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Is Venezuela’s Oil Industry Bouncing Back?

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Jan 15, 2018, 2:00 PM CST Maduro

Oil production in Venezuela has jumped to nearly 1.9 million barrels per day, suggesting the Latin American nation’s output is on the road to recovery despite a lack of access to global credit markets. Venezuela’s November production was 1.834 million bpd, according to OPEC secondary sources.

State-run PDVSA has previously vowed that 2018 would bring total output to over 2.4 million barrels per day, but the progress on meeting this goal is difficult to evaluate. Maduro has made a pattern out of grandstanding as protests against his regime continue to escalate.

Here are some facts and figures to put the crisis in perspective: 81.8 percent of Venezuelan households are in poverty, 1.2 million citizens are leaving the country, 78 percent of medical centers are suffering from low supplies of medications, and the inflation rate may pass 2,300 percent in 2018. All of this caused largely by oil revenues that have been cut in half, as well as shortages of gasoline.

“The year 2018 will be one of recovery, after having touched a historic low. We are now near 1.9 million barrels of oil per day, thanks to the workers,” said Manuel Quevedo, oil minister and military general, speaking in a television interview, Reuters reported.

U.S. sanctions have also made it difficult for the PDVSA to maintain its operations. The Trump administrations newest provisions prevent Citgo, the company’s U.S. subsidiary, from repatriating any earnings. They also make it impossible for Caracas to access American credit markets, forcing Maduro to seek deals with Russia and China to refinance crippling amounts of debt.

OPEC’s crude oil production remained largely unchanged from November in December, but that was mostly thanks to a 50,000-bpd decline in Venezuela’s production, as well as further cuts in Saudi Arabia, a Bloomberg survey of ship-tracking data, analyst opinions, and company information suggested earlier this month.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Two Changing Trends In Oil Shipping
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long
3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

 Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

 The World’s Most Expensive Oil

The World’s Most Expensive Oil

 Blockchain Tech Is Transforming The Energy Industry

Blockchain Tech Is Transforming The Energy Industry

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com