Is An Oil Price Spike Inevitable?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.58 +0.28 +0.44%
Brent Crude 11 mins 70.07 -0.19 -0.27%
Natural Gas 31 mins 3.135 -0.065 -2.03%
Mars US 3 days 64.80 +0.50 +0.78%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.17 -0.21 -0.31%
Urals 4 days 66.69 -0.47 -0.70%
Louisiana Light 4 days 67.47 -1.04 -1.52%
Louisiana Light 4 days 67.47 -1.04 -1.52%
Bonny Light 21 hours 70.34 +0.76 +1.09%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.21 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 31 mins 3.135 -0.065 -2.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 66.78 +0.75 +1.14%
Murban 21 hours 69.73 +0.75 +1.09%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 67.02 +0.66 +0.99%
Basra Light 4 days 65.21 +0.58 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 70.47 +0.62 +0.89%
Bonny Light 21 hours 70.34 +0.76 +1.09%
Bonny Light 21 hours 70.34 +0.76 +1.09%
Girassol 21 hours 69.79 +0.81 +1.17%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.17 -0.21 -0.31%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 41.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 94 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 94 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 94 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 94 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 94 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 94 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 94 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 94 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 94 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 67.47 -1.04 -1.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Giddings 4 days 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.00 +0.03 +0.04%
West Texas Sour 4 days 58.25 +0.50 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 4 days 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 4 days 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Kansas Common 4 days 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.06 +13.51 +23.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 6 hours Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 7 hours China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 8 hours Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 9 hours Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 12 hours Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 3 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 3 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 3 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 3 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 3 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 3 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 3 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 4 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 4 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 4 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 4 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 4 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 4 days Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 4 days Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 5 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 5 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 5 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 5 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 5 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 5 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 5 days Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 6 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 6 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 6 days EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 6 days Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 6 days Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 6 days Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 6 days $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 6 days China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 7 days Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 7 days Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 7 days Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 7 days Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 7 days Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran

Breaking News:

Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December

Alt Text

OPEC vs Shale: The Oil Saga Continues

OPEC and U.S. shale will…

Alt Text

4 Factors That Could Derail The OPEC Deal

OPEC and its Russia-led non-OPEC…

Alt Text

Is Venezuela’s Oil Industry Bouncing Back?

The oil price crash of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Is An Oil Price Spike Inevitable?

By Irina Slav - Jan 15, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Oil Rig

The oil glut is over, at least when it comes to U.S. commercial inventories: over the past two months they have been within the average range for the season, thanks to hefty draws. These draws, one analyst argues, are a signal of higher-than-expected demand that is not only an American trend but a global one.

Judging by recent price movements, Flynn is hardly an exception: Brent touched $70 last week, a level only the most bullish of the bulls hoped to see at this time of the year as doubts about OPEC and Russia’s ability to offset growing American production persisted. Now, with new discoveries continuing to sit at record lows, there is a chance that $70 a barrel is only the beginning—as long as demand delivers on expectations, that is.

For now, global crude oil demand forecasts seem to be overwhelmingly positive. The EIA, in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, forecast global oil consumption growth of 1.7 million bpd this year and a bit less in 2019.

The International Energy Agency is a bit more guarded, forecasting in its latest Oil Market Report an average demand growth rate of 1.3 million bpd for this year. This would be a slowdown from last year’s 1.5 million barrels daily, but still a robust growth rate, in spite of the wider adoption of EVs and the increase in renewable power generation capacity.

Related: 5 Energy Sector Predictions For 2018

If these forecasts turn out to be accurate—the oil market is notoriously difficult to predict—then we could see a real price spike before too long. In fact, we could see a deficit at some point in the future, according to Flynn, who estimates that the one-trillion-dollars in exploration investments that fell victim to the 2014 price collapse could cause a global production drop of between 8 and 11 million barrels per day.

Flynn likens this scenario to one of today’s top three producers—Russia, Saudi Arabia, or the United States—stopping production entirely. But in reality, this drop-off in production—if it materializes, will not be as sudden as if Saudi Arabia or Russia turned off the taps—it would be a gradual drop off. In fact, given the right circumstances, it could be so gradual that its impact on oil prices could be minimal.

This, however, is a scenario neither producers nor the renewable energy sector would favor. Both camps are interested in higher prices, albeit for different reasons. Higher oil prices would help oil-dependent producers make ends meet and even turn in a profit at some point. They would also make renewables more attractive, including in the EV sector and in power generation.

Related: 3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

The latest demonstration of this link between fossil fuel prices and renewables adoption came from Australia: the country added a record-high amount of solar power capacity last year amid higher electricity prices, which were caused by lower supply of coal and natural gas—the fuels that generate most of Australia’s electricity at the moment.

Is an oil price spike inevitable? It’s too early to say, despite those investments that never materialized. OPEC and Russia, as well as their smaller partners in the production cut, are capable of bringing back online the 1.8 million bpd that they have choked off. The bulls may have to wait a while longer for a further price spike.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Norway Desperately Needs Large Oil Discoveries
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long
3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

 Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

 The World’s Most Expensive Oil

The World’s Most Expensive Oil

 Blockchain Tech Is Transforming The Energy Industry

Blockchain Tech Is Transforming The Energy Industry

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com