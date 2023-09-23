Greenwashing Backlash Sparks ESG Exodus

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 22 hours 90.03 +0.40 +0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 hours 93.27 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.75 -0.70 -0.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 hours 2.637 +0.027 +1.03%
Graph down Gasoline 22 hours 2.562 -0.058 -2.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 88.73 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Gasoline 22 hours 2.562 -0.058 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 2 days 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 92.71 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 663 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.70 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.55 -0.49 -0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 116 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 71.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 91.78 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 90.03 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 85.83 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 84.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 93.23 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 79.86 -0.65 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 85.51 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 86.00 -0.75 -0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 80.00 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.23 -0.92 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 37 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 6 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

Rishi Sunak Faces Heat As Labour Pushes Back On Petrol Policy Delay

Rishi Sunak Faces Heat As Labour Pushes Back On Petrol Policy Delay

The Labour Party commits to…

Oil, Gas Drilling Slows To 19-Month Low In U.S.

Oil, Gas Drilling Slows To 19-Month Low In U.S.

The total number of active…

Why Oil Stocks Are Lagging Behind Soaring Crude Oil Prices

Why Oil Stocks Are Lagging Behind Soaring Crude Oil Prices

Energy investors don’t share the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Greenwashing Backlash Sparks ESG Exodus

By ZeroHedge - Sep 23, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Prominent fund managers, like BlackRock and State Street, are closing an increasing number of ESG funds as backlash grows.
  • Criticism includes the belief that radical ESG funds impose unpopular 'green' corporate initiatives and concerns about 'greenwashing' within the industry.
  • BlackRock faced notable withdrawals from Republican governors, resulting in them dropping the term "ESG" from their communications.
Join Our Community
ESG

For years, green and socially responsible investments, aka ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), have dominated the investing world. However, according to Bloomberg, a seismic shift is underway as BlackRock and other money managers unwound an increasing number of 'green' products amid soaring backlash and investor scrutiny. 

Data from Morningstar shows State Street, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Janus Henderson Group, and Hartford Funds Management Group have unwound more than two dozen ESG funds this year. The latest unwind comes from BlackRock, who told regulators last Friday it plans to close two ESG emerging-market bond funds with total assets of $55 million. 

Source: Bloomberg

So far this year, the number of ESG funds closing is more than the last three years combined. This trend comes as investors pull money out of these funds as the ESG bubble has likely popped. 

We asked this question in early summer: Is The ESG Investing Boom Already Over?

In January, BlackRock's Larry Fink told Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos that ESG investing has been tarnished:

 "Let's be clear, the narrative is ugly, the narrative is creating this huge polarization. "

Fink continued:

"We are trying to address the misconceptions. It's hard because it's not business any more, they're doing it in a personal way. And for the first time in my professional career, attacks are now personal. They're trying to demonize the issues."

By June, Fink's BlackRock dropped the term "ESG" following billions of dollars pulled out of its funds by Republican governors, most notably, $2 billion by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The crux of the issue that Republican lawmakers have with radical ESG funds is that they were trying to impose 'green' initiatives on the corporate level to force change in society, and many of these initiatives would be widely unpopular at the ballot box during elections. 

Remember these comments from Fink?

Alyssa Stankiewicz, associate director for sustainability research at Morningstar, told Bloomberg, "We have definitely seen demand drop off in 2022 and 2023." 

Also, let's not forget about the 'greenwashing' across ESG industry. 

Matt Lawton, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.'s sector portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division, recently concluded: "It's becoming increasingly difficult to find credible sustainability-linked bonds." 

ADVERTISEMENT

The tide is reversing for Fink: "Backfire: World's Fourth Largest Iron Ore Producer Stops Purchasing Carbon Offsets."

Don't forget this: "McDonald's Scrubs Mentions Of "ESG" From Its Website."

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1
Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits
Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis
Saudi Energy Minister Sets Record Straight On Oil Prices

Saudi Energy Minister Sets Record Straight On Oil Prices
The Real Reason For Saudi Arabia’s Oil Production Cuts

The Real Reason For Saudi Arabia’s Oil Production Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com