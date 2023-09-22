Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 90.03 +0.40 +0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 93.27 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.75 -0.70 -0.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 2.637 +0.027 +1.03%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.562 -0.058 -2.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 88.73 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.562 -0.058 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 92.71 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 662 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 94.70 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 96.55 -0.49 -0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 115 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 71.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 91.78 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 90.03 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 85.83 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 84.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 93.23 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.86 -0.65 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 85.51 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.00 -0.75 -0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.00 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 95.23 -0.92 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 5 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

Russia Curbs Gasoline And Diesel Exports To Stabilize Domestic Prices

Russia Curbs Gasoline And Diesel Exports To Stabilize Domestic Prices

Russia is temporarily restricting its…

India And U.S. Strengthen Energy Ties

India And U.S. Strengthen Energy Ties

India and the U.S. fortify…

Aramco May Acquire More International Oil & Gas Assets

Aramco May Acquire More International Oil & Gas Assets

Saudi Arabia is embarking on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters

By Irina Slav - Sep 22, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Energy transition efforts, including decreased investment in hydrocarbon production, have contributed to rising oil prices and increased reliance on fossil fuels in backup scenarios.
  • Offshore wind projects are being canceled, EV sales in the U.S. are slowing down, and the solar industry faces competition from cheap Chinese panels, highlighting challenges in the renewable sector.
  • Despite clear setbacks, governments remain committed to their energy transition goals, potentially leading to even higher energy costs in both Europe and the U.S.
Join Our Community
Oil Barrels

This week, Goldman Sachs raised its oil price target to $100 again. The bank cited lower OPEC output combined with higher demand, which taken together, "more than offset significantly higher U.S. supply."

The average gas price in the U.S. on September 20 was $3.875, slightly lower than a day earlier but $0.20 higher than a year ago.

Even with higher gas prices, EV purchases have slowed down instead of rising. 

In Europe, the deindustrialization of Germany is no longer news, the car industry is bracing for a Chinese EV rush, and Brussels is trying to build an energy transition supply chain from scratch.

Meanwhile, offshore wind developers are canceling projects in both Europe and the U.S., solar developers in the EU are complaining about cheap Chinese panels.

Also meanwhile, oil and gas companies keep reporting meaty profits and investors are rediscovering their love of hydrocarbons.

The energy transition is backfiring.

At the recent World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, oil executives and government officials both warned against the continued push to discourage investment in new hydrocarbon production.

"There seems to be wishful thinking that we're going to flip a switch from where we're at today to where it will be tomorrow," Exxon's chief executive said during the event.

"No matter where demand gets to, if we don't maintain some level of investment industry, you end up running shorter supply which leads to higher prices," Darren Woods also said.

This is exactly what we are currently witnessing in Europe and the United States. Because of the transition push, oil producers are being extra cautious with production growth. Also, they are prioritizing shareholder returns to keep shareholders on, so it pays for them to be cautious.

In Europe, the supermajors are being squeezed by windfall profit taxes, activist pressure, and increasingly restrictive legislation, so they are turning elsewhere. Shell is tapping billions of potential barrels in Namibia, and Total is considering a $9-billion commitment to oil exploration in Suriname.

Meanwhile, drivers across Europe are struggling with higher fuel costs and higher electricity bills as the EU becomes increasingly dependent on intermittent wind and solar that need backup from hydrocarbon-fueled power plants. These plants are taxed heavily for their carbon emissions, which has pushed the cost of their output—and electricity bills—higher.

All of this is only going to get worse before it gets better. Because despite a growing number of signs that the transition is not going according to plan, those in the driver's seat are doubling down on every single commitment.

The offshore wind energy industry is essentially on its deathbed, yet there has been no change of attitude from governments. The most likely thing they would do about its problems will probably be even more subsidies instead of a reconsideration of the role offshore wind would play in the transition.

In EVs, dealers are struggling with rising inventories in the U.S., and Ford said recently it was going to book a $4.5 billion loss on its EV business. In Europe, sales are up strongly, but carmakers are fretting about Chinese EVs, which are just as good as theirs but cheaper.

Solar energy is doing great in the U.S., set for record growth of 32 GW this year, "helped by investment incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act," Reuters reported recently. It appears nobody really cares what happens when the sun goes down over all those gigawatts. Battery storage is far behind solar in terms of capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Solar is doing great in the EU, too, also thanks to heavy subsidies, only there is a shortage of qualified installers, and local panel producers are grumbling against Chinese imports that are, according to the industry, killing them.

So the EU recently essentially declared a selective trade war on China through the mouth of EC president Ursula von der Leyen. China warned there would be consequences—at a time when the country has become a major exporter of fuels to Europe thanks to the Russian fuel embargo.

The price of energy is going to continue higher in both Europe and the U.S. All because of an ill-conceived transition away from hydrocarbons. 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil, Gas Drilling Slows To 19-Month Low In U.S.
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits
Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis
Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1
Oil Jumps As Crude Inventories Draw

Oil Jumps As Crude Inventories Draw
Saudi Energy Minister Sets Record Straight On Oil Prices

Saudi Energy Minister Sets Record Straight On Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com