Biden Met With Central Asian Leaders To Discuss Trade And Development

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.37 +0.74 +0.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.61 +0.31 +0.33%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.25 +0.80 +0.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.636 +0.026 +1.00%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.571 -0.049 -1.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 88.83 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.571 -0.049 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 14 hours 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 14 hours 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 93.06 -0.48 -0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 662 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.84 -0.30 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.04 -0.34 -0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 115 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 71.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 91.78 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 90.03 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 85.83 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 84.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 93.23 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.86 -0.65 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 85.51 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.00 -0.75 -0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.00 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 95.23 -0.92 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 5 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Study Says Metals Mining Exposed Millions Of People To Toxic Waste

Afghanistan’s Quest For Water Worries Central Asian Neighbors

Afghanistan’s Quest For Water Worries Central Asian Neighbors

Afghanistan’s Taliban is looking to…

U.S. Sanctions Against Venezuela Have Failed

U.S. Sanctions Against Venezuela Have Failed

Despite U.S. sanctions aimed at…

Turkmenistan Walks Tightrope Between Russia And The West

Turkmenistan Walks Tightrope Between Russia And The West

Turkmenistan continues its diplomatic dance,…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
James Durso

James Durso

James D. Durso is the Managing Director of Corsair LLC, a supply chain consultancy. In 2013 to2015, he was the Chief Executive Officer of AKM…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden Met With Central Asian Leaders To Discuss Trade And Development

By James Durso - Sep 22, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. President Biden met the leaders of the five Central Asian republics on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
  • Central Asian people have positive views of America but do not want to be conscripted into its crusade against China, Russia, and Iran.
  • The U.S. hopes to increase trade in critical resources, improve water security and help the nations with law enforcement issues.
Join Our Community
Biden

It was a day 32 years in the making, but the American president finally met the assembled leaders of the five Central Asian republics on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to the White House, President Biden welcomed discussion on strengthening the republics’ “sovereignty, resilience, and prosperity” while advancing human rights, and “committed to continued collaboration on border security, counterterrorism, and law enforcement issues.” 

One of Washington’s “deliverables,” to use a favorite term of the Biden administration, is launching a C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue to “to develop Central Asia’s vast mineral wealth and advance critical minerals security.” That dialogue is no doubt aimed at China’s Belt and Road Initiative and likely hopes to corral the region’s mineral wealth for the West’s green energy plans. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, “Central Asia is an emerging REE and rare metals (RM) producing region. A newly compiled inventory of REE-RM-bearing mineral occurrences and delineation of areas-of-interest indicate this region may have considerable undiscovered resources.”

Next, the U.S. side highlighted “support to drive investment in and development of the Trans-Caspian Trade Route (the so-called “Middle Corridor”)” which it is promoting in order to entice the region to avoid the “Northern Corridor” that traverses Russia and Belarus. 

The region is ahead of the U.S. on this as Kazakhstan, which borders Russia and the Caspian Sea, started exploring the Caspian Rote in early 2022. And Uzbekistan, which has long promoted Central Asia – South Asia connectivity, supports the Trans-Afghan Railway that will connect Central Asia to Pakistan, and has also inked agreements with Iran to use the ports of Bandar Abbas and Chabahar for trade with Asia. And Turkmenistan, often regarded as the “hermit kingdom of Central Asia,” wants a role as a regional transport hub that would facilitate the republics’ trade with Iran, and will host the International North-South Transport Corridor, a 7,200-km multi-modal network for moving freight between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe.

The U.S. and the republics have many ongoing government-to-government projects, most funded via the U.S. Agency for International Development, such as countering foreign terrorist organizations and the radicalization processes, entrepreneurship development, improving transport and trade corridors, and adapting to climate change. 

During the C5+1 ministerial meeting in February 2023, the U.S. announced the launch of new projects to expand the relationship with the region: to expand regional trade, open new export markets, and attract investment to the region; to increase the level of English language proficiency among young Central Asians to reduce their consumption of Russian-language media; to expand access of the local private sector to technical assistance from foreign financial institutions; and to support reforms in the region in the field of liberalization of national energy markets, development of “green energy,” and reduction of methane emissions, especially important to Turkmenistan which emits more methane than the United Kingdom.

At the UNGA session, the presidents of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, and Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, addressed the delegates. 

Berdimuhamedow promoted a Global Security Strategy based on the principles of the United Nations Charter, noted the UN’s role in preventive diplomacy, and called for an inclusive, full-scale, and systematic Central Asia – UN dialogue, the Conference on Security in Central Asia and its adjacent zones.

Mirziyoyev announced that Uzbekistan has adopted the Development Strategy Uzbekistan 2030, which is in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, has prioritized accession to the World Trade Organization (Turkmenistan is also in the accession process), proposed a UN General Assembly Resolution “Central Asia Facing Global Climate Threats: Solidarity for Common Prosperity,” and introduced the Central Asian Climate Dialogue.

The climate dialogue will prove to be the most important effort underway in Central Asia as it deals with the general effects of climate change and, more specifically, the consequences of  Afghanistan’s plans to use 20% the water of the Amu Darya for a large-scale irrigation project, and a follow-on hydropower project, that will further increase water stress in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

The U.S. and Europe have prioritized human rights in their dealings with the Taliban and, while the republics agree that Afghanistan needs an inclusive government, they don’t have the luxury of running out the clock on Kabul. The republics have started to engage the Taliban on the water issue and one way to regularize the process and include all countries in the region may be via the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination of Central Asia (ICWC), which was formed in 1992 by the newly independent Central Asian republics with the mission of “the adoption of principles of collective decision making on common water-related issues” and it recognizes that water is a “limiting factor in development.” 

So, what can Washington do now so that President Biden’s inaugural meeting with the Central Asian presidents is viewed as a success? It should, first, support water resource management projects by the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and UN-Water; then, provide technical assistance to support the WTO accession of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Central Asian people have positive views of America but do not want to be conscripted into its crusade against China, Russia, and Iran. The local leaders understand that the big powers tend to bump into the furniture and so know how dodge and weave as necessary, which may require cordial economic relations, and an occasional accommodation, with America’s foes.   

ADVERTISEMENT

If America wants to show it is sincerely interested in the region, the proof won’t come until 2025, when the American president should visit, at the same time Chinese leader Xi Jinping attends the next meeting of China-Central Asia Summit in Kazakhstan. The U.S. will find the government of Uzbekistan all too ready to host a competing C5+1 meeting, though it will want to avoid the appearance of a bidding war for influence in the region.  

Washington has an advantage in dealing with Central Asia as it is not too close for comfort. If it wants to improve its image with the Central Asian republics it should take action “for” Central Asia and not “against” China, Russia, and Iran, which are not aliens but are “forever” neighbors and part of the rich heritage of the region.

By James Durso for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Ukraine Back In U.S. Political Spotlight
James Durso

James Durso

James D. Durso is the Managing Director of Corsair LLC, a supply chain consultancy. In 2013 to2015, he was the Chief Executive Officer of AKM…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits
Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis
Oil Jumps As Crude Inventories Draw

Oil Jumps As Crude Inventories Draw
Saudi Energy Minister Sets Record Straight On Oil Prices

Saudi Energy Minister Sets Record Straight On Oil Prices
The Real Reason For Saudi Arabia’s Oil Production Cuts

The Real Reason For Saudi Arabia’s Oil Production Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com